Putin against the world with Ukraine in the middle

Editorial

The Barbara Tuchman book The Guns of August details events leading to the outbreak of World War I. One of the most striking aspects of the global conflict comes from the idea that once the mechanisms for war had been put in place  weaponry on trains  war was inevitable. And so it was.

As a miles-long convoy of Russian weapons and troops bears down on the Ukraine capital of Kyiv and artillery fire bombards Kharkiv and other cities with increasingly devastating effect in civilian areas, the parallels are striking.

On one side is Vladimir Putin, former KGB officer and elected leader of Russia. Throughout his ruthless tenure, he has shown little regard for the sovereignty of other nations but an appetite to destroy  and dare anyone to do anything about it. When it suits him, he ham-handedly reminds the world of his nuclear arsenal and arrogantly continues assaults on democracy and freedom in his region of the world.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

On the other, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, comedian turned wartime leader who steadfastly refuses to abandon his people or his country. His unflinching leadership has inspired the Ukrainian people and reminded the world that freedom is not given  only earned.

Stuck in the middle  the Ukrainian people. Nearly three quarters of a million have fled the country. Millions more remain in their homeland  many of them in bunkers, uncertain if the next rocket or mortar or cluster bomb will come for them. Men and women with no military training or expertise have taken up arms to defend themselves, their families and friends. Godspeed to them all.

Nearly the entire world  but, notably, not China  has united to oppose this Russian aggression. Munitions, armament and humanitarian aid are flowing to Ukraine from the four corners of the globe. The Ukrainian national colors of yellow and blue have lit up night skies and locales around the world, including at the Empire State Building in New York City, Eiffel Tower in Paris and Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. For the first time in its history, NATO has activated its Response Force, tens of thousands of air, sea and land troops standing by in allied countries. Economic sanctions are crippling the Russian economy and pinching the oligarchs who have endorsed, if tacitly, Putins misadventures abroad.

Putin has not remained in power by often misjudging his adversaries, but this feels different.

Ukrainians have stiffly resisted. The world opposes this action. Thousands of Russians, defying threats and propaganda from the state, have taken to the streets to protest the invasion.

The days ahead look bleak and dark. It is unclear what happens if Ukrainian cities and the countrys government fall to Putin.

One thing is clear: In Putins geopolitical chess match, its becoming more and more him and those he controls against the world.