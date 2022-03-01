News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 3-1-22
Father God, we praise you, for you give us a spirit of power, love and self-discipline. Amen.
More to explore
Mercy makes case for Perry County Memorial partnershipPERRYVILLE, Mo. Officials with Mercy health care system made their case Monday night to partner with Perry County Memorial Hospital. Dozens of area residents attended the community forum in Perryville to listen to Mercy's proposal, which focused...
Retired Southeast Missouri State University prof a frequent Ukraine visitorRobert Gifford has visited Earth's most contentious spot, Ukraine, 17 times in the past 30 years on self-funded trips. Gifford, who is retired in 2004 as a music faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University, got started going to the...
Cape Girardeau County EMA to suspend COVID briefingsFor two full years, Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has been hosting regularly scheduled Zoom calls to coordinate pandemic response by the county, Southeast Missouri State University and the cities of Cape Girardeau and...
Cape School District extends athletic support to Trinity Lutheran through cooperative sponsorshipCompeting in the sport of their passion may not always be an option for students of Trinity Lutheran School in Cape Girardeau. A recent proposal with Cape Girardeau School District aims to remedy that. With a unanimous vote Monday, the Cape...
Vargas announces Houck renovation delay; SEMO Board of Governors approves new meal planThe renovations of Houck Field have hit a road block. On Friday, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas updated the Board of Governors on the renovation of Houck Stadium's south grandstand. Destruction began in early December...
18th annual Cape First Church Ladies event hosts Tebow for teaFemininity and faith were celebrated through song and speech at Cape First Church's 18th annual Ladies Tea Party on Friday. Guest speaker Pam Tebow, missionary in the Bob Tebow Evangelistic Association and mother of former NFL player Tim Tebow,...
SB I-55, U.S. 61 reduced at Center Junction for repairsContractor crews will begin making repairs this week to the concrete of the southbound Interstate 55 bridge at mile marker 99 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. Damage was caused...
The device churches, businesses and organizations should have that could save your lifeIt can happen anytime, anyplace, to anyone at any age: sudden cardiac arrest. It is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. More than 350,000 people will suffer from cardiac arrest this year. In most cases, the event does not happen in a...
Mercy to hold forum on partnership with hospitalOfficials with the Mercy health care system will sponsor a community forum today to explain their interest in partnering with Perry County Memorial Hospital. The forum will be at 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall in Perryville, Missouri. Doors will...
Increased gang violence in Sikeston has DPS seeking answers4SIKESTON, Mo. Early morning Feb. 19, 16 people were shot, two of whom died, at a party in Charleston, Missouri. The shooting has been linked to gang violence, a problem that is increasing in the area, leaving law enforcement such as Sikeston...
2 in custody for deadly shooting last weekend in Charleston7Charleston, Missouri, authorities have arrested two Charleston men in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and more than a dozen wounded. According to Charleston Department of Public Safety, authorities arrested Kevon...
Two wounded Sunday in Cape County shootingA Sunday morning shooting left two people wounded, according to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. The shooting occurred on Estate Drive, and authorities said the two injured were taken to a local hospital. No further details were released, but...
Projects in Cape, Oran among those to be funded by DRA's $2.3M investmentsSIKESTON, Mo. Local communities will benefit from the Delta Regional Authority's announcement last week it will invest more than $2 million in projects across Missouri. These investments are part of the DRA States' Economic Development Assistance...
Photo Gallery 2/28/2218th Annual Cape First Ladies Event hosts Tebow for TeaOn Feb. 25, Cape First held its 18th Annual Ladies Tea Party event at the church's Silver Springs location. The event included food and tea, music performance by singer/songwriter Stephanie Haavik and a speech from Pam Tebow.
Photo Gallery 2/27/22LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home hosts first inaugural Mardi Gras BallOn Feb. 26, LifeHouse an organization thats apart of the Catholic Charities of Southeast Missouri hosted its first inaugural Mardi gras ball. The ball featured a live band, silent auction and dinner for its attendees. At the end of the night it was...
What's past is prologue - Nickell on NATO as Russia advances6Frank Nickell of Cape Girardeau's Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation and a retired Southeast faculty member with a more than 40-year tenure in SEMO's Department of History, believes Russian president Vladimir Putin's anger at Ukraine's...
Mayoral write-in candidate hopes to bring 'fresh perspective'10A local insurance agent has announced she will run for mayor of Cape Girardeau as a write-in candidate in the April 5 general election. Michelle Latham, 49, has lived in Cape Girardeau since 2015. She runs against incumbent Bob Fox and Ward 6...
Benton photographer's picture becomes USPS Mighty Mississippi stamp7Fifty years ago, Larry Braun found his passion for photography after he bought a camera while serving on the USS Midway in the U.S. Navy. Now, the Benton, Missouri, resident's picture of the Mississippi River will be featured on a U.S. Postal...
Center Junction overpass damaged by icy wreck3A multivehicle crash damaged the southbound overpass at Center Junction on Wednesday night. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police, two tractor-trailers wrecked around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday after one vehicle slid on a patch of ice. A...
Heroic Act: Actions of Puxico youth save grandfather's life2"Daddy is dead." These are the words Puxico (Missouri) Fire chief Eugene Goodale heard the evening of Feb. 2 when he picked up his phone at home. He knew the voice on the other end was that of 6-year-old Dakota "Kota" Doublin, the grandson of one of...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/28/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Feb. 14 and 17 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
Most read 2/26/22Russia seeks to quash critics of invasion, project strength1MOSCOW -- Protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine resumed in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities on Friday, even as authorities sought to push back against the spreading antiwar sentiment and project an image of strength and...
What do you want in a marina? City of Cape hosts open house for input on marina project27Could Cape Girardeau sustain a marina? If so, where? What amenities should the marina include? These are all questions City of Cape Girardeau leaders and staff from Klingner & Associates have, and they want the public's help in answering them. City...
Shock, tears from Ukrainian students at SEMO after invasion5Viktoriia Kisil and Tetiana "Tania" Dronova, natives of the Vinnytsya region of central Ukraine, are master's level students and roommates at Southeast Missouri State University. The news of this week's Russian invasion of Ukraine, called Europe's...
Hovis's 'right to repair' bill gets a committee hearing next week3Missouri state Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater (R-146), who took office in the state General Assembly in 2019, will see his "Right to Repair" legislation, House Bill 2402, get a hearing Tuesday before the House Agriculture Policy Committee. It's...
Local News 2/24/22Cape Technical College students construct tiny house for auction11Students at Cape Girardeau's Career and Technology Center are using construction for instruction while building a tiny home. The tiny house is being constructed within the CTC building, and staff hope to have the building completed by the end of the...
Most read 2/23/22Jackson High School alum creates business grant for students2Tyler Macke started his $10-million company with $1,200 at 18 years old. Now, Macke, 22, wants to help a young entrepreneur realize their goals too. Jackson High School seniors with a flair for entrepreneurship can now apply for a $5,000 business...
Most read 2/22/22Supply-chain issues affect Cape Girardeau's Baskin-Robbins10Baskin-Robbins, the Canton, Massachusetts-based multinational ice cream and cake specialty business known for its "31 flavors" slogan, plans to open a store at 1704 Broadway, Suite 106, in Cape Girardeau in West Broadway Plaza. An opening date is...
Most read 2/19/22Two killed, at least 16 injured in early morning shooting in Charleston25CHARLESTON, Mo. Two people were shot and killed and others injured at a party in Charleston early Saturday morning. According to Charleston Department of Public Safety director Robert Hearnes, at 1 a.m. Saturday officers received reports of...