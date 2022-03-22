Charging forward: The latest on electric vehicles in Southeast Missouri

Momentum is building to increase adoption of light-duty passenger electric vehicles (EVs) and make traditional vehicles  with an internal combustion engine  go the way of the horse and cart.

Sales of plug-in passenger cars achieved a 9% global market share of new car sales in 2021, up from 4.6% in 2020 and 2.5% in 2019.

This data reflects the growth in numbers of local charging stations in Southeast Missouri.

We have already seen more activity in the first month of 2022 than the ending six months of 2021, said Chris Roberts, EV Charging Salesperson at Cape Electrical Supply.

In Cape Girardeau alone, recent charging additions include Schnucks, City Hall, a newly-built Tesla charging station at Winks Center Junction, and the Century Casino, the first charging station downtown.

In addition to helping promote a cleaner and safer future, Century Casino wanted to be an early leader in helping build the infrastructure of tomorrow by installing the first public EV charging stations in downtown Cape Girardeau, said Lyle Randolph, Century Casino managing director. Mayor Bob Fox originally contacted the casino to inquire about our willingness to install the EV chargers. At that time, there were no public chargers in Cape Girardeau; and, as electric vehicles began appearing on our streets, the need was emerging. Our team then worked with Ameren and our local electrical contractor to have four ports installed.

Currently, Ameren offers businesses like the Casino up to 50% of the installation and related cost or a fixed amount based on the number and speed of each charging port.

Missouri is definitely ahead of the game with all the incentives they offer, said Roberts, who works with utility companies throughout a six-state region. Still, it is an expense seen as an investment.

Its an investment that could amount in the tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars, even with the subsidies.

The business model that offsets the expense follows the understanding EV drivers plan travel around locations of charging stations. Since a Level 3 charge takes 30 minutes or more to fill 80% of battery capacity (and hours for Level 2), drivers look for locations with restaurants, coffee shops, entertainment or resting areas.

Location at the casino provides both local users and travelers a safe area to charge their vehicle while providing options for dining and entertainment during the process. We expect that in the future, more and more decisions will made by consumers that involve access to EV charging stations, Randolph said.

Incentivizing these decisions by business owners, the federal government recently passed a $5 billion spending bill to aid in the planning and development of EV charging stations along major highways  in support President Joe Bidens target to make half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emissions vehicles with a network of 500,000 chargers to accommodate them. Currently, there are 41,000 Level 2 stations available to the public in the United States.

In sync with this national effort is the work of the local Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) and its six-member steering committee who partnered with Kansas-based consultant firm Olsson in November to develop an EV readiness plan for the area.

Led by SEMPO executive director Alex McElroy, the committee is at its discovery phase, seeking input from EV users and area stakeholders. McElroy invites all to their recently-launched website, southeastmpo.org/electric-vehicle-readiness-plan/, for information and an opportunity to engage. McElroy also encouraged people to reach out to the committee members, Kirk Sandfort, Alicia Bradt and Andy Tinney, all of Southeast Missouri state University; Kelley Watson of the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority; Drew Christian of the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission; and Ryan Shrimplin of the City of Cape Girardeau.

As stated on the SEMPO website, the group is committed to developing and improving transportation. As part of this effort, interested stakeholders from a variety of interests or perspectives are invited to share thoughts and comments through completing online surveys.