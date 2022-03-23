Who is serving on not-for-profit boards and why?

Jeff Glenn  GlennView

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce  Chairman

Dad, leader, Cape Giardeau School District board member

Q: What boards are you on and what makes them make sense for you?

Glenn: Cape Chamber, Melainas Magical Playland and Cape Girardeau Schools.

Q: Why are not-for-profits important to you?

Glenn: They fill a void in our community. There are spots in the middle, between what government does and what private enterprise does, where needs exist. Nonprofits fill these unmet needs.

Q: What are the qualities of a not-for-profit you look for?

Glenn: A nonprofit that fills a particular need in the community. One that is intentional. One that understands their role in filling that need and doesnt become distracted by other needs. I think those that focus on a particular need in the community are the ones that tend to be a little more successful than the ones who try to be everything for everybody. Nonprofits that align with my core values are important to me.

Q: Who is doing a great job?

Glenn: I sit on the board of the Cape Chamber. I think we have a dedicated group of individuals who dont have to do the things they do for the chamber, but they do them anyway. I think when you have a strong chamber you have a strong community.

United Way fills an incredibly important role in our community. I think about the PORCH committee and the great work they are doing. The Community Partnership of SEMO is doing excellent things. Anytime you mention someone you will inevitably miss someone else. I dont mean to forget anyone. We have many nonprofits doing important work.

Q: There are 51 not-for-profit chamber members of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber and dozens more in Southeast Missouri. Why do you think we have so many not-for-profits in our area?

Glenn: Because we have a great deal of needs. We may not be the biggest city, but we are the biggest city between St. Louis and Memphis. With more people comes more needs, and so nonprofits form to care for those needs.

Q: Tell me a story about a not-for-profit event you attended. What stuck out?

Glenn: I can remember a number of years back Mike Kohlfeld was recognized for the Rush H. Limbaugh Award. You have to remember, Mike had no idea he was going to win the award. He stood at the podium and delivered a speech off the cuff. It underscored his love for his family and his community in a way that moved me, and Im sure many others in the audience, to want to do better and do more. The fact that his speech was off the cuff really demonstrated that it was from his heart. It was clear to see and feel his appreciation for the community.

Q: What do board members do to help contribute to not-for-profits they are affiliated with?

Glenn: People who are active in leading the nonprofits they serve are able to leave more of a long-lasting impression. All boards need participation, but board members who show up and roll up their sleeves tend to be better. Board members who want to go a little further and be engaged are more likely to be successful.

Q: What is your approach when serving on a board?

Glenn: I want to make sure I understand the organization. I keep in mind I only know what I know. I always leave space to be persuaded to change my mind. I dont think personal agendas have a place on boards. When you serve on a board the success of that organization is paramount.

Q: Anything I missed or youd like to add?

Glenn: If I had to think of something, it would be for us to shift the paradigm in our communities. Not just here but everywhere from look at me to we see you. Members of our community are improving life where we live. They make Cape such an incredible place. Thats the paradigm shift. If we can recognize the joys in each others lives and the challenges, we all grow together. When we grow together, our community grows stronger.

Brady Barke  Southeast Missouri State University



Athletics Director



Juris Doctorate, father of 3, sports

Q: What boards are you on and what makes them make sense for you?

Barke: The only board I am on is the Boys & Girls Clubs. I am also involved with the Redhawks Club Board at the university where I work. I have always had the mindset that unless I have the time and energy to dedicate to it, I am not going to commit to it. Being selective is important, so that is why I chose the Boys & Girls Clubs.

Q: Why are not-for-profits important to you?

Barke: Having an opportunity to change lives and the next generation through doing something is everything. Helping a child change their family tree has a special place in my heart. I was very fortunate in my life to have a path laid out that prepared me for my future. You may not have that, so to help a first-generation grad do those things or to be a positive role model for kids in this community is important. I hope I can use my own relationships within the university to help kids in our community.

Q: What are the qualities of a not-for-profit you look for?

Barke: It has to be something that is purpose-driven. Not the short-term result but long term. I think transparency is really important. How you steward your resources. Trust and support go hand in hand. You make more impact when you can see where the resources are being applied.

Q: Who is doing a great job?

Barke: Understanding the challenges that are happening right now is important. You think about how all nonprofits have had to adapt [during the pandemic]. I joined the Boys & Girls Clubs when their sites were shut down. Seeing them continue to find ways to serve kids was impressive. The United Way and the university have partnered to create a Student Emergency Fund to help college students stay in school by providing just-in-time grants for students in financial need. Thats not something youd immediately think of about them [referring to the United Way]. They support others and oftentimes other nonprofits. Thats unique about the work they do.

Q: Why do you think we have so many not-for-profits in our area?

Barke: Its people. This is a community that naturally cares. There are a lot of business owners who give back a lot and are not just about their own businesses. I think there is a genuine care and compassion that exists. There is a lot of need and support in this area. This makes sense for why there would be so many here.

Q: What do board members do to help contribute to not-for-profits they are affiliated with?

Barke: Beyond helping provide vision and support, telling a story. Making connections and then talking about it. I think diversity is important when selecting a board. Ultimately telling the story about what that board does and what the organization wishes to accomplish is huge. Leveraging relationships to help that organization share this story is important to contributing.

Q: Can you share a positive experience you can recall from working through a board decision?

Barke: I can think of a story where dollars were raised through a local service group to purchase and deliver beds to people in the community. It was eye opening. I had an opportunity to help deliver beds and help get them set up. When you see four kids who were sharing a bed and then get to see them realize the new beds were for them, its a really touching thing. When you get to see this execution its really easy to find your why.

Darren Burgfeld  Real Rock 99.3

Digital manager

Husband, father, former shoe description copywriter

Q: What boards are you on and what makes them make sense for you?

Burgfeld: United Way and Levis Childrens Charity (Levis Adventure Trail). United Ways partner programs are something I really believe in. Were able to see measurable results and make the best use of every resource to better our community. Levi passed away unexpectedly at 3 1/2 years old with no known cause [SUDC]. At the time, he was around 20 days younger than my daughter. It was a tragedy and had no scientific reason, and I wondered, Why this child and not my own? I met and fell in love with the family. Its been fun to watch Levis legacy grow. We recently did some fundraising and will be opening a new park in Sikeston.

Q: Who is doing a great job?

Burgfeld: The Humane Society (SEMO Pets) is doing a great job. The rebranding and the impact they have had on our community is amazing. I worked for them years ago, and its a ton of work. They always had a tight budget and did a phenomenal job making it happen.

Q: Tell me a story about a not-for-profit event you attended. What stuck out?

Burgfeld: One City did a neat thing. They had an open-air market, like a pop-up shop. A lot of artists came and the stuff they brought was beautiful. I think they did a great job creating space for people to connect no matter their race or background.

Q: What do board members do to help contribute to not-for-profits they are affiliated with?

Burgfeld: Ideally, they are in the trenches with those who are doing the day-to-day work. Servant leadership builds stronger organizations.

Q: What is your approach when serving on a board?

Burgfeld: Just that; be present, earn the position as best you can and contribute where your expertise lies.

Q: Can you share a positive experience you can recall from working through a board decision?

Burgfeld: A pivotal one was the decision to partner with Cape County Parks to build Levis Adventure Trail in its current location. This was a huge win for both sides of the table, and Bryan Sander and his crew there have been phenomenal with keeping Levis Adventure Trail in tiptop shape and helping realize that dream.

Q: How do people get involved? What are ways to become more active?

Burgfeld: There is absolutely something for everyone in this community. The United Way is a good way to start. Visit their website and youll find 20-30 different programs and ideas to jump at. If you want something low key, Salvation Army is a great place. Stand in the back and help plate food. You can make a big impact and dont have to interact with a lot of people if you prefer to work behind the scenes. But really more than anything, talk to people.

So often we think we shouldnt offer our talents and abilities because we are used to people being polite and saying, Oh, no thanks. We are good. But somewhere at some time there is going to be a person who says, Actually yeah, you can help. And here is what you can do.

Deb Martin  Realty Executives Edge

Broker/manager

God first, Realtor, mentor, community minded

Q: What boards are you on and what makes them make sense for you?

Martin: Formerly, I served on the board for Safe Families. It was a great time spent serving families. I also founded and serve on the board of my nonprofit, Women Connect Women.

Q: Why are not-for-profits important to you?

Martin: They give us the ability to go places and do things that other for-profit entities cannot. They are also able to structure themselves in a way they feel is important. This is a great benefit.

Q: Who is doing a great job?

Martin: I think One City, Community Partnership of SEMO, and Lutheran Family Childrens Services (LFCS) are doing a great job. I think the reason why is because they are touching lives. They are crossing boundaries and racial boundaries in the area. I think they work well with the city and connecting together. I think they hold events that do this effectively. For me its all about how they are serving the community.

Q: What do board members do to help contribute to not-for-profits they are affiliated with?

Martin: Knowing the goal of the nonprofit, being attentive, and engaging in meetings has to happen. Its intentionality, really.

Q: How do people get involved? What are ways to become more active?

Martin: Be open to listening to your heart. Dont shut it down and think you are not cut out for it. Because oftentimes when we listen to those heart strings it will change your life.

Q: Anything I missed or youd like to add?

Martin: Dont be afraid of it. We are all cut out to do big things. Sometimes when we think the small things dont matter, we learn how much they make a difference to somebody.

Angie Miskell  KKOE ISOM

Manager

Believer, pianist, servant

Q: What boards are you on and what makes them make sense for you?

Miskell: I serve on the board of Connection Point Church (CPC). I have been on the board for a long time, even when it was called First General Baptist church. I joined the church in 1987 and asked the then-Pastor Luther (Dr. Chris Vaught is now the Pastor of CPC) how I could help. It was a small church then and the pastor did all the books, so he was relieved and excited that I wanted to help.

Q: What are the qualities of a not-for-profit you look for?

Miskell: People who are dedicated. Prayerful. I think those who do strategic planning are more likely to be successful. You have to be open minded and listen to people.

Q: Why do you think we have so many not-for-profits in our area?

Miskell: I think we have a heart here in the heartland.

Q: Tell me a story about our community and the people in it giving back. What stuck out?

Miskell: I have a friend related to a 4-year-old girl who became very sick and stayed in the hospital for an extended amount of time [50-60 days]. The community raised over $60,000 to help with hospital bills. The people here are very giving.

Q: What is your approach when serving on a board?

Miskell: Well, people are always watching. I always try to keep prayed-up. When you serve on a board of an organization people are always watching how you conduct yourself. You have to be careful in what you do and say. Its easy to stumble.

Q: Can you share a positive experience you can recall from working through a board decision?

Miskell: I think so many things we pray for happen. We have a yearly day at Connection Point we call, Mad Sunday. We take donations to help with our efforts in the community and programs we are involved in globally for mission work. When you see what happens you cannot give credit to anyone other than God.

Q: Anything I missed or youd like to add?

Miskell: I encourage everyone who hasnt served on a board or a nonprofit to give it a try. It will make your heart feel good. I cannot even think about not serving and going to church. I think there is so much talent, and we are called to use those talents.

Casey Crowell  The Bank of Missouri

Senior vice president of treasury solutions

Interior design hobby, aspiring golfer, lifelong learner

Q: What boards are you on and what makes them make sense for you?

Crowell: I am an executive board member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri, past president and member of Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau, vice chair of the Young Bankers Division for the Missouri Bankers Association, and Secretary for SEMO Power of Praying Women.

I think any opportunity to be part of an organization which is deeply personal is a privilege. So, the ties are deep to all of these.

Q: Why are not-for-profits important to you and what qualities do you look for?

Crowell: No. 1 is passion for the cause and investment in the mission. Whether it is giving of your time, financial resources, or perspective of your experiences. I believe people need to have belief in the mission and passion for the cause.

Q: Who is doing a great job?

Crowell: I think personal missions are deeply just that. They are personal. I recently met someone who is launching a nonprofit locally. Her family has ties here and owns a farm in the area. Her nonprofit is called B.O.S.S. [Brave On Fire Sober Survivors] Life Inc. She has a passion for helping women who are experiencing alcoholism to see them get to the other side. She wants to provide them clean places to live and help them work through their challenges. I think all nonprofits want to leave their community better than they found it.

Q: Why do you think we have so many not-for-profits in our area?

Crowell: We all have a shared desire to serve and leave our communities better than when we found them. My mother-in-law used to say, We all have an obligation and responsibility to be curious. Everyone has a story, so be curious. If we all just gave a little more time to be curious, we would find what is on peoples hearts.

Q: What do board members do to help contribute to not-for-profits they are affiliated with?

Crowell: They have an obligation to first listen, and then offer advice to help further support the mission. We are all called to serve, but figuring out how to do that is part of the opportunity we have all been given.

Q: How do people get involved? What are ways to become more active?

Crowell: I think you have to spend time in reflection and understand what are your personal values and how do they align with the organization. Service is a journey, and it will change as you get older. That is a beautiful thing. How I contributed in my 20s is vastly different than how I will contribute in my 40s. I will turn 40 this year. Its a milestone, and it will be celebrated. Now that I am older, I can share personal experiences to help add perspective.

Q: Anything I missed or youd like to add?

Crowell: I have a mentor who said, The stumbles are where we learn. I think shes right because we celebrate the wins, but we learn and become better during the stumbles.