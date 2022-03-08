The Boys & Girls Club making a comeback after COVID

For the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri, COVID-19 was like a big wind that blew away much of what they had worked so hard to build. Rebuilding has been the goal for the last year.

Its really like a start over, said director Allen Treece. Before we had to shut down in March of 2020, we had about 150 kids a day in our After-School Program.

After the shutdown, attendance dropped to around 30 kids a day. Since then, it has grown to 60 or 70 kids, but Treece hopes to get back to their pre-COVID numbers.

Its been hard to get kids to come back. Treece said.

During the months the club was closed parents had to find other options, and its been long enough now that kids have found new routines.

But the Boys & Girls Clubs is not only building a program, they are also laying a foundation for kids to feel safe and secure. With three locations and a fourth pending  two in Cape Girardeau, one at Scott City Elementary, and the possibility of opening a second site in Scott City  the organization is a place that is structured for fun and friendship as well as providing the tools to help kids develop a healthy mind, body and soul.

First thing, we have them burn off energy in the gym, then sit them down for a snack, then go over homework with them. Treece said.

In the clubs After-School Program, Treece and his staff use prepared curriculum called Project Learn which, according to their website, shows students do much better in school when they spend their non-school hours engaged in fun, but academically beneficial, activities. They also follow a health and wellness program called Triple Play. The goal is to increase daily physical activity, teach nutrition and help develop healthy relationships.

The club was also able to bring back their summer program last year where, Treece said, they keep them caught up on math and reading skills. We also do a lot of field trips to places like Cape Splash, the library, and local parks.

Another area that got hit hard by COVID is the clubs staff, many of whom come from Southeast Missouri University.

We are so fortunate to have SEMO right here in our own backyard, he said.

Treece sees his job as not only providing a solid place for kids to grow, but also for his staff who learn important life skills such as how to pivot and be flexible, creative and think on the fly.

Like businesses everywhere the club is hiring, but finding enough staff has proved challenging.

Similar to other non-profits, the Boys & Girls Clubs relies on donations, and Treece has had to focus on building back their donor base. He has worked hard to get the word out, especially to businesses that can apply their donations to a Neighborhood Assistance Program tax credit.

NAPs are a great way to keep their tax dollars benefiting their local community, Treece said, noting the specific Neighborhood Assistance Program allows for a 70% tax credit off a Missouri state tax return.

Businesses can go to the website for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri to make a donation and apply for the NAP tax credit.

Rebuilding takes time, but there is plenty of room for growth. Whether they have 50 or 150 students, Treece says he and his staff will serve as many kids that come in the door.

He also has a simple message for children and parents: Were open. We want to get more kids coming back to the club. We want to try to get them active in our programs. Try to get back to some normalcy.