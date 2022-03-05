The power of individuals, not-for-profits in making our communities better places
In January, I attended the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner hosted by Southeast Missouri State University. It was an excellent event, and I wrote a column about it in the Southeast Missourian.
One of the many messages that stuck with me from this years keynote speaker, Judge Brian S. Miller, a U.S. Navy veteran and federal judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, was solving our nations problems doesnt start with government. It starts with the individual.
Ive come to the conclusion that there is no grand solution to the worlds problems, Judge Miller said. But I can personally help in the ways available to me.
Judge Miller practices what he preaches. He visits the individuals he puts behind bars to make sure they are doing what needs to be done so they can be productive members of society when they are released. He also purchases low-income housing as a way of giving individuals work, particularly those who have had substance abuse issues. For some, it has started them on a path to owning their own real estate. He does other things to help his community as well.
It was a powerful reminder that government, though it can be a force for good, should not be the ultimate change-maker. Individuals, both on their own and collectively through not-for-profit efforts, have tremendous opportunities to make a difference.
We dont all have to visit inmates in prison or purchase housing, but each of us can find ways to give back. Serve the poor through your church or the Salvation Army. Help out the United Way or volunteer with the Boys & Girls Clubs. Name the not-for-profit of your choice thats making a meaningful difference. There are plenty in Southeast Missouri.
Not-for-profits and giving back is this issue's theme.
Theres a story on the Southeast Council on Philanthropy, a group of not-for-profit organizers who coordinate activities.
We spoke with several area professionals about which not-for-profit boards they serve on, what motivates them to serve, and how their lives have benefited from being involved with these organizations.
Though our Missouri election workers are paid a nominal amount, these individuals still exhibit the heart of a volunteer. Many have served at the polls for several years and consider it part of their patriotic service.
Two of our local hospitals spoke about how technology is changing fundraising. As in-person events return, the technology is staying and online bidding is ratcheting up the donations for good causes.
With tax laws having changed in recent years, many individuals have less need to itemize donations on their income taxes, others can benefit from changing their giving strategy. There are ways to still make use of your giving dollars. Local tax pros share tips.
The economic and social impact of our local volunteers cant be overlooked. From children to working professionals and seniors, we have so many individuals doing good work in our communities. If you are not already volunteering somewhere, consider doing so. You will not only be helping others, but youll receive the joy of knowing you, too, are making an impact.
Lucas Presson
Publisher
B Magazine
