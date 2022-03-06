Today in History
Today is Sunday, March 6, the 65th day of 2022. There are 300 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 6, 1944, U.S. heavy bombers staged the first full-scale American raid on Berlin during World War II.
On this date:
In 1834, the city of York in Upper Canada was incorporated as Toronto.
In 1836, the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, fell as Mexican forces led by General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna stormed the fortress after a 13-day siege; the battle claimed the lives of all the Texan defenders, nearly 200 strong, including William Travis, James Bowie and Davy Crockett.
In 1857, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Dred Scott v. Sandford, ruled 7-2 that Scott, a slave, was not an American citizen and therefore could not sue for his freedom in federal court.
In 1912, Oreo sandwich cookies were first introduced by the National Biscuit Co.
In 1933, a national bank holiday declared by President Franklin D. Roosevelt aimed at calming panicked depositors went into effect.
In 1964, heavyweight boxing champion Cassius Clay officially changed his name to Muhammad Ali.
In 1970, a bomb being built inside a Greenwich Village townhouse in New York by the radical Weathermen accidentally went off, destroying the house and killing three group members.
In 1973, Nobel Prize-winning author Pearl S. Buck, 80, died in Danby, Vermont.
In 1981, Walter Cronkite signed off for the last time as principal anchorman of "The CBS Evening News."
In 1998, the Army honored three Americans who'd risked their lives and turned their weapons on fellow soldiers to stop the slaughter of Vietnamese villagers at My Lai in 1968.
In 2002, Independent Counsel Robert Ray issued his final report in which he wrote that former President Bill Clinton could have been indicted and probably would have been convicted in the scandal involving former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
In 2016, former first lady Nancy Reagan died in Los Angeles at age 94.
Ten years ago: In Super Tuesday contests, Republican Mitt Romney narrowly won in pivotal Ohio, seized a home-state victory in Massachusetts, triumphed in Idaho, Vermont and Alaska, and won easily in Virginia, where neither Rick Santorum nor Newt Gingrich was on the ballot; Santorum won contests in Oklahoma, Tennessee and North Dakota, while Gingrich won at home in Georgia. Former Texas tycoon R. Allen Stanford was convicted in Houston of bilking his investors out of more than $7 billion through a Ponzi scheme. (Stanford was sentenced to 110 years in prison.)
Five years ago: Without fanfare, President Donald Trump signed a scaled-back version of his controversial ban on many foreign travelers, one that still barred new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries and temporarily shut down America's refugee program.
One year ago: After working through the night on a mountain of amendments, the Senate narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, setting up final approval by the House. Carla Wallenda, a member of "The Flying Wallendas" high-wire act and the last surviving child of the famed troupe's founder, died at 85 in Sarasota, Florida.
Today's Birthdays: Former FBI and CIA director William Webster is 98. Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan is 96. Dancer-actor Carmen de Lavallade is 91. Former Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova is 85. Former Sen. Christopher "Kit" Bond, R-Mo., is 83. Actor-writer Joanna Miles is 82. Actor Ben Murphy is 80. Opera singer Dame Kiri Te Kanawa is 78. Rock musician Hugh Grundy (The Zombies) is 77. Rock singer-musician David Gilmour (Pink Floyd) is 76. Actor Anna Maria Horsford is 75. Actor-director Rob Reiner is 75. Singer Kiki Dee is 75. TV consumer reporter John Stossel is 75. Composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz is 74. Rock singer-musician Phil Alvin (The Blasters) is 69. Sports correspondent Armen Keteyian is 69. Actor Tom Arnold is 63. Actor D.L. Hughley is 59. Country songwriter Skip Ewing is 58. Actor Shuler Hensley is 55. Actor Connie Britton is 55. Actor Moira Kelly is 54. Actor Amy Pietz is 53. Rock musician Chris Broderick (Megadeth) is 52. Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is 50. Country singer Trent Willmon is 49. Rapper Beanie Sigel is 48. Rapper Bubba Sparxxx is 45. Actor Shaun Evans is 42. Rock musician Chris Tomson (Vampire Weekend) is 38. MLB pitcher Jake Arrieta is 36. Actor Eli Marienthal is 36. Rapper/producer Tyler, the Creator is 31. Actor Dillon Freasier is 26. Actor Savannah Stehlin is 26. Actor Millicent Simmonds (Film: "Wonderstruck") is 19.
