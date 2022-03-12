Today in History
Today is Saturday, March 12, the 71st day of 2022. There are 294 days left in the year.
Today's Highlights in History:
On March 12, 2009, disgraced financier Bernard Madoff pleaded guilty in New York to pulling off perhaps the biggest swindle in Wall Street history; he would be sentenced to 150 years behind bars. (Madoff died in prison in April 2021.)
On this date:
In 1864, Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant assumed command as General-in-Chief of the Union armies in the Civil War.
In 1912, the Girl Scouts of the USA had its beginnings as Juliette Gordon Low of Savannah, Georgia, founded the first American troop of the Girl Guides.
In 1925, Chinese revolutionary leader Sun Yat-sen died in Beijing.
In 1947, President Harry S. Truman announced what became known as the "Truman Doctrine" to help Greece and Turkey resist Communism.
In 1955, legendary jazz musician Charlie "Bird" Parker died in New York at age 34.
In 1971, Hafez Assad was confirmed as president of Syria in a referendum.
In 1980, a Chicago jury found John Wayne Gacy Jr. guilty of the murders of 33 men and boys. (The next day, Gacy was sentenced to death; he was executed in May 1994.)
In 1987, the musical play "Les Miserables" opened on Broadway.
In 1994, the Church of England ordained its first women priests.
In 2003, Elizabeth Smart, the 15-year-old girl who vanished from her bedroom nine months earlier, was found alive in a Salt Lake City suburb with two drifters, Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee. (Mitchell is serving a life sentence; Barzee was released from prison in September 2018.)
In 2011, fifteen passengers were killed when a tour bus returning from a Connecticut casino scraped along a guard rail on the outskirts of New York City, tipped on its side and slammed into a pole that sheared it nearly end to end. (Driver Ophadell Williams was later acquitted of manslaughter and negligent homicide.)
In 2020, the stock market had its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987 as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis deepened; the Dow industrials plunged more than 2,300 points, or 10%. The NCAA canceled its basketball tournaments because of the coronavirus, after earlier planning to play in empty arenas. The NHL joined the NBA in suspending play. Major League Baseball delayed the start of its season by at least two weeks. (An abbreviated 60-game season would begin in July.)
Ten years ago: A day after the massacre of 16 Afghan civilians by a U.S. soldier, President Barack Obama called the episode "absolutely tragic and heartbreaking," while Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton called it "inexplicable." Greece implemented the biggest debt write-down in history, swapping the bulk of its privately held bonds with new ones worth less than half their original value.
Five years ago: A bus plowed into people taking part in an early morning street festival in Haiti, killing at least 34 of them. Authorities in Mexico recovered New England quarterback Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey more than a month after it had gone missing from the Patriots' locker room following the game.
One year ago: The city of Minneapolis agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd's family over the Black man's death in police custody, as jury selection continued in a former officer's murder trial. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign, adding the most powerful Democratic voices yet to calls for the governor to leave office in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and groping. (Cuomo would resign five months later.)
Today's Birthdays: Politician, diplomat and civil rights activist Andrew Young is 90. Actor Barbara Feldon is 89. Actor-singer Liza Minnelli is 76. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is 75. Singer-songwriter James Taylor is 74. Former Sen. Kent Conrad, D-N.D., is 74. Rock singer-musician Bill Payne (Little Feat) is 73. Actor Jon Provost (TV: "Lassie") is 72. Author Carl Hiaasen is 69. Rock musician Steve Harris (Iron Maiden) is 66. Actor Lesley Manville is 66. Actor Jerry Levine is 65. Singer Marlon Jackson (The Jackson Five) is 65. Actor Jason Beghe is 62. Actor Courtney B. Vance is 62. Actor Titus Welliver is 60. Former MLB All-Star Darryl Strawberry is 60. Actor Julia Campbell is 59. Actor Jake Weber is 59. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., is 54. Actor Aaron Eckhart is 54. CNN reporter Jake Tapper is 53. Rock musician Graham Coxon is 53. Country musician Tommy Bales (Flynnville Train) is 49. Actor Rhys Coiro is 43. Country singer Holly Williams is 41. Actor Samm Levine is 40. Actor Jaimie Alexander is 38. Actor Tyler Patrick Jones is 28.
-
Local News 3/12/22Day care issues dominate Jackson P&Z meetingBefore a large crowd assembled in city council chambers, Jackson's Planning and Zoning Commission agreed Wednesday to recommend to the council an increase in the maximum number of children who may be cared for by an in-home day care without a...
-
Local News 3/12/22What's past is prologue history of Daylight Saving Time"What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest," looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, previously...
-
Airline to terminate services at Cape Airport15Cape Girardeau Regional Airport has received notice that the airport's air carrier intends to terminate services. SkyWest Airlines will continue to provide flights until the airport can secure a new airline carrier, according to a release from the...
-
Kansan Rob Gilligan named as new Cape Girardeau chamber leader1Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce named Robert Rob Gilligan on Thursday as its next president and chief executive officer. Gilligan comes to Southeast Missouri after serving as the No. 2 executive for the Emporia, Kansas, Area Chamber of...
-
Longtime Notre Dame musical director reflects on 50 years2Everybody has been saying Notre Dame Regional High School's next musical is Cindy King's final production and it's not easy for her to hear. The former English teacher and current musical director is wary of all absolutes, including the words...
-
Area lawmakers OK concealed carry on buses, in churches18Despite a plea from a transportation company based in Southeast Missouri, the state House voted Wednesday 101-40 to allow concealed-carry weapons (CCW) on public transit buses. GOP state lawmakers Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148), Barry Hovis of...
-
First property receives certification through Cape Police crime reduction programA program led by Cape Girardeau Police Department has reduced calls to police at a local apartment complex by an average of 77% compared to other complexes in the city. Liberty Apartments is the first rental property in Cape Girardeau to complete...
-
Ameren solar panel project on track at Show Me Center5Ameren Missouri's solar panel installation at Cape Girardeau's Show Me Center's north and south parking lots is on track for completion in July and will supply enough energy for 130 homes in a year. The project began Oct. 25 as part of Ameren's...
-
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for paving workNorthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- from mile marker 106 near Fruitland to mile marker 108 -- will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make pavement repairs. According to a Missouri Department...
-
-
Wallingford, Parson tout Missouri tax 'competitiveness'14Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation, a fiscally conservative think tank critical of tax increases and high taxation, ranks Missouri 10th in the nation in terms of attractive taxation rates for new businesses in a new report. "Missouri is notable...
-
Jackson to join self-insured cancer pool for firefighters3There are eminent dangers associated with being a firefighter that seemingly are so obvious they barely need mentioning. Jackson Fire Chief Jason Mouser told municipal aldermen Monday one threat may not be generally known, however. "There are 14...
-
'Works of Women' event to be held later this month at Oliver Flag HouseThe Kellerman Foundation is celebrating Women's History Month by showcasing the work of women from the area. Lavetta Rhinehart's bronze sculpture of Marie Oliver, designer of the Missouri state flag, will be unveiled at the "Works of Women" event to...
-
Foundation breathes new life into historic Cape Girardeau homeWhere most people saw a dilapidated building, members of the James Reynolds House Foundation saw potential. Before 2019, the James Reynolds House, at 623 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, was in the worst condition it had ever endured in its more than...
-
Bollinger Co. native in Poland helping Ukrainian refugees5Bollinger County native Dan Upchurch, a Banner Press columnist who has been sending columns from Ukraine for the last several years, is safe and living in Poland, according to his son, Bobby. Dan Upchurch and his wife, Lori, have been serving as...
-
-
-
Route HH in Scott County closed for culvert replacementRoute HH in Scott County and U.S. 61 and Ingram Road in Sikeston, Missouri, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 21, a MoDOT news...
-
Little St. Louis arch becomes gateway to Cape downtown4Melanie Reichert, art and design student at Southeast Missouri State University, constructed her own interpretation of the St. Louis Gateway Arch, which stands more than 11 feet tall, the tallest sculpture ever created by a SEMO student. The project...
-
City plans project to improve drainage near Broadway and Penny Avenue6On Monday, Cape Girardeau City Council approved an agreement with a contractor to carry out various stormwater drainage and sewer improvements near the intersection of Broadway and Penny Avenue. Crews will replace existing storm sewer piping and...
-
Perry County Memorial forum follows familiar themesPERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Monday night's Perry County Memorial Hospital forum followed a similar pattern to other forums on the future of the Perryville hospital, with contentious questioning and familiar themes. The forum was the third on the hospital's...
-
Third Jackson roundabout one big step closer to reality5Amid some expressions of reluctance, Jackson's Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to enter into a revised cost-share arrangement with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to build a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 61...
-
Route KK overpass reduced for bridge workThe Route KK overpass over Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County at County Road 408 and County Road 508 will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make repairs to the bridge. According to a MoDOT news release, the on...
-
Perry County Memorial officials address concerns about potential partnership1PERRYVILLE, Mo. Familiar factions attended Monday night's community forum to discuss the future of Perry County Memorial Hospital, but a large contingent of hospital employees tilted the room to a more pro-hospital perspective than at other recent...
-
Capaha Park pond to be dredged after yearslong delay7For the first time in decades, significant upgrades are on the way for the pond in Capaha Park. Cape Girardeau City Council approved an agreement with a Perryville, Missouri-based contractor Monday night to dredge the pond -- an action that's been...
-
Recalling the deadly 1949 Cape tornado amid reminders to take precautionsStephen N. Limbaugh Sr., the distinguished jurist who spent a quarter-century on the federal bench, said Monday he has a clear memory of the aftermath of a tornado that badly damaged the Cape Girardeau home of his parents nearly 73 years ago. "The...
-
Codefi's Stapleton A Q&A on the future of work6James Stapleton, co-founder of Cape Girardeau-headquarted Codefi, the co-working space and technology incubator focused on economic growth, agreed to answer a few questions from the Southeast Missourian about what he sees as the future of work ...
-
ALDI taking steps toward Jackson location3ALDI has sent structural plans and has begun the permitting process with the City of Jackson toward the future build of a 21,682-square-foot grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., sources with both the city and Cape Girardeau County have...
-
Zoi's Gyros Corner in Cape Girardeau closing3Zoi's Gyros Corner, 1865 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, will close later this month after 28 years in business. Owner Zoi Mousadakos made the announcement in a Facebook post Sunday addressed to what the proprietor called "loyal" patrons. "It is with...
-
-
Most read 3/5/22Soaring gasoline prices causing lines at local pumps48The cost of gas locally and nationally has jumped sharply in the past week, and area service stations are witnessing customers lining up to top off their tanks before prices leap again. n Cape Girardeau: gas was selling Friday in a range of $3.24 to...
-
Most read 3/4/22Cost of damage to Center Junction unknown until repairs are completed3Repairs are underway at the newly-finished Center Junction, which is between Cape Giardeau and Jackson, after a multivehicle crash damaged a barrier on an Interstate 55 overpass. A crash on Feb. 23 resulted in damage to a barrier on the west side of...
-
Most read 3/4/22Scott and Lisa Blank win Hutson award at Old Town Cape dinner2The co-owners of Bi-State Oil Company, Scott and Lisa Blank, won the 2021 Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award, presented at Old Town Cape's (OTC) annual dinner Thursday at Century Casino. The event theme was "Revitalization: It's Not Trivial." The...