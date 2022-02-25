SEMO baseball kicks off home schedule at Capaha

Editorial

Major League Baseball owners and the MLB Players Union continue to meet in South Florida on a new collective bargaining agreement as fans hope the start of the professional baseball season will not be delayed. But make no mistake, good baseball is being played at a ballpark near you.

The Southeast Missouri State University baseball team kicked off its 2022 season last weekend by taking two of three games from then-ranked Dallas Baptist University.

The OVC Champion Redhawks under sixth-year Redhawk coach Andy Sawyers are a good ball club and play an exciting brand of baseball.

Senior shortstop Tyler Wilbur was named the Ohio Valley Conference Preseason Player of the Year. Coach Sawyers is also touting junior outfielder Jevon Mason as one to watch this season. Mason certainly got off to a good start in the opening series with two triples among his four hits and eight total bases.

SEMO has traditionally fielded good baseball teams. From Coach Mark Hogan's teams to the Steve Bieser era and now under Andy Sawyers, there's been no shortage of talent at Capaha Field. Plus there is nothing like the atmosphere of a college baseball game, especially as the weather turns warmer.

Southeast will take on Bellarmine this weekend at Capaha Field with a doubleheader at noon Saturday and a single game at 1 p.m. Sunday.

We hope you'll come out and cheer on the Redhawks this weekend and throughout the season. They deserve local support, and you'll enjoy some great baseball.