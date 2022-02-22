It's about free speech

Letter to the Editor

CBS "Sunday Morning" reminded me that, even though I am a retired teacher, I follow the teaching method of Socrates. Freedom of speech and permitting his students to debate all questions in "civil discussion" allowed for free thinking and freedom of speech. And yet, as pointed out in the program, New Hampshire, where a distant relative of mine, abolitionist John Greenleaf Whittier was outspoken about eliminating slavery, has voted that any one of its citizens will be awarded $500 in reporting a teacher who doesn't adhere to the state's proscribed curriculum.

Socrates encouraged his students to think and explore opinions freely. Remember the hippy era and protests against war in Vietnam? I served in the military for 27 years, and yet part of serving was protecting the rights of our citizens to have freedom of speech.

If teachers are not permitted to encourage students to think in all directions, how are our children to learn, experience and honor the ideas of others? It doesn't mean they'll turn into anarchists, but they will learn to determine right from wrong and defend it. Encouraging citizens to report a teacher for letting children explore topics in free debate is against our Constitution and our freedom of speech, like it or not.

CHRISTINE W. DICKMAN, Cape Girardeau