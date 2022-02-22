News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Letter to the Editor
It's about free speech
CBS "Sunday Morning" reminded me that, even though I am a retired teacher, I follow the teaching method of Socrates. Freedom of speech and permitting his students to debate all questions in "civil discussion" allowed for free thinking and freedom of speech. And yet, as pointed out in the program, New Hampshire, where a distant relative of mine, abolitionist John Greenleaf Whittier was outspoken about eliminating slavery, has voted that any one of its citizens will be awarded $500 in reporting a teacher who doesn't adhere to the state's proscribed curriculum.
Socrates encouraged his students to think and explore opinions freely. Remember the hippy era and protests against war in Vietnam? I served in the military for 27 years, and yet part of serving was protecting the rights of our citizens to have freedom of speech.
If teachers are not permitted to encourage students to think in all directions, how are our children to learn, experience and honor the ideas of others? It doesn't mean they'll turn into anarchists, but they will learn to determine right from wrong and defend it. Encouraging citizens to report a teacher for letting children explore topics in free debate is against our Constitution and our freedom of speech, like it or not.
CHRISTINE W. DICKMAN, Cape Girardeau
More to explore
-
Editorial (2/22/22)Blanchard students raise funds, learn lesson in generosityThe crew at Blanchard Elementary did something heartwarming for Valentine's Day this year. During the first couple weeks of the month of February students raised money through "penny wars," with classes encouraged to bring spare change to school as...
-
Column (2/22/22)'Freedom' is still the Republican rallying cryIt's not 2010 again in GOP politics and never will be, but you could be forgiven for having flashbacks to the beginnings of the tea party. A leaderless grassroots revolt has emerged from almost nowhere, causing outrage in the media and among elected...
-
Column (2/22/22)The realities of life and the lies of abortionA baby was born on Feb. 2 because, when a scared late teenager walked in for an appointment at an abortion clinic months earlier, someone explained to her what would happen during the abortion process. A doctor would stop the baby's heart from...
-
Learning the lessons of Black historyFebruary is Black History Month. Why do we need Black History Month? Why don't we set aside special occasions to observe the history of other ethnicities in our country? My answer to this question is that Black history tells a uniquely important...
-
-
-
Arrested? How making bail determines your experience with our justice systemI was 19 years old when a car turned left in front of me without looking and I plowed into it. First responders placed me on a stretcher and loaded me into an ambulance. The police officer on the scene asked me for my license and registration. The...
-
Editorial (2/18/22)SEMO students to perform 'Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella'The classic "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella" is on schedule through Sunday at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. The show, which lasts just over 2 hours, is performed by the university's theatre and dance students and...
-
Column (2/17/22)The border crisis reaches your child's middle schoolThink you live too far from the Mexican border to be hurt by the chaos there? Bloomfield is a picturesque village in central Connecticut, 3,500 miles from the Mexican border. But illegal drugs flowing across that border nearly killed a 16-year-old...
-
Column (2/16/22)American reactions to Canadas trucker protests shows how much our politics have changedOn Monday, Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act in order to clear out the trucker protests in Ottawa. From the beginning, I've remained quietly fascinated by the whole spectacle. Quietly, because I've struggled to figure...
-
Column (2/16/22)Durham's righteous investigationFrom the perspective of several years ago, it's the stuff of an implausible political thriller or a conspiratorial YouTube account. One presidential campaign spies on another as part of a broad effort to get government agencies to pick up the baton...
-
Editorial (2/16/22)Tigers for Troops helping veterans navigate legal complexities of VA benefitsIt's always nice to see groups find opportunities to serve our area veterans, and a recent story in this newspaper highlighted one example taking place this week in Cape Girardeau. Tigers for Troops, a program of the University of Missouri School of...
-
Column (2/15/22)Sarah Bloom Raskin -- Biden's latest anti-freedom nomineeWith all the attention directed to President Joe Biden's commitment to nominate a Black woman to replace retiring Associate Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, sadly lost is what we expect from our court and what we expect from our nation....
-
-
-
Editorial (2/14/22)Why we celebrate Valentine's DayToday we celebrate Valentine's Day, a holiday dedicated to the celebration of love and marriage. The day is often marked by the giving of Valentines -- cards, flowers, chocolates and nice dinners all favorites. But there is a powerful story behind...
-
Editorial (2/11/22)Black History Month offers time for reflection, reconciliationIt has been 80 years since a Black man was assaulted and lynched in Sikeston, Missouri. Recently, an event was held in the city to remember the horrific events surrounding the death of Cleo Wright. For many years this was a topic not spoken about,...
-
Editorial (2/9/22)Pro-life groups launch new program focused on healing, graceThere's a new program coming on board locally designed to help women who have had an abortion, and it's being delivered by two excellent organizations. Options for Women and Birthright have partnered to start Releasing Grace Ministries, a...
-
Editorial (2/7/22)Perry County hospital decision needs transparencyThere is a battle brewing over the future of a community hospital in Perryville, Missouri, that has hospital leadership and board members at odds with some of the community's major employers. Late last year, Perry County Memorial Hospital sought...
-
-
Editorial (2/4/22)Remember to vote in Tuesday's electionTuesday is Election Day in Missouri. This is one that typically passes without much fanfare, oftentimes without any races or issues for voters to opine. That is not the case this year -- at least not in Cape Girardeau. The city's mayoral race, which...
-
-
Editorial (2/2/22)Jazz professor takes home national awardCape Girardeau has a robust music community, but it's not often we write about the local jazz scene. Today, however, we applaud a faculty member at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus who took home an impressive award for his...
-
Letter (2/1/22)Perry County residents have been kept in dark about hospital futureWe have an unfortunate situation that has developed with our Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH). There are two boards of directors for our hospital -- The elected board of directors and the private board of directors. The private board of...
-
Editorial (1/31/22)Editorial: Snow day video provides a few laughsNeil Glass isn't going to win "The Voice" anytime soon, but we give the superintendent of the Cape Girardeau School District credit for his acting abilities and effort. The district released its annual "snow day" video recently, which is highly...