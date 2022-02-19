News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 2-20-22
In word and song we rejoice before you, O Lord Jesus. Amen.
More to explore
Write-in candidate files paperwork for Cape mayoral postAccording to Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, Michelle Latham has filed a declaration of candidacy as a write-in candidate for Cape Girardeau mayor. Summers said Latham's name will not appear on the April ballot, but any votes she...
Cape airport adjusts flight schedule as air provider faces staff shortage1Cape Girardeau Regional Airport's flight schedule has changed due to staffing shortages within the airport's air service provider, SkyWest Airlines. SkyWest Airlines, has had a tough time recruiting pilots, according to Cape Girardeau Regional...
President's Day garbage collection scheduleDue to President's Day on Monday, the municipalities of Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City have announced their alternate trash pickup schedules. Monday's trash and recycling route will be run on Tuesday. Tuesday's trash/recycling route will be...
Rave Alerts system promoted in JacksonProclaiming himself "a big believer in tools in the toolbox," Jackson fire chief Jason Mouser advocated for Rave Alerts at the municipality's most recent aldermanic study session. Rave Alerts, a program utilized by Cape Girardeau County Emergency...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 2/22/22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. today Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Public hearings n Hearing to consider the voluntary annexation of 2.65 acres of property at 720 South Old...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 2-22-22Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presentations n TRIO Day Proclamation Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission report n...
SEMO professor discusses the Russia-Ukraine standoff17David Cameron, who teaches a course on the history of the Soviet Union at Southeast Missouri State University and who has visited Russia, said Thursday he does not expect Russian President Vladimir Putin to take decisive action against its sovereign...
Brunke replaces Kangas with appointment as interim director of development servicesCape Girardeau assistant public works director Casey Brunke has been appointed to serve as interim community development director for the City of Cape Girardeau. Brunke's appointment follows the departure of Anna Kangas who left the community...
Jane Wernsman reappointed Cape County health officer3Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center since October 2012, was reappointed the county's health officer Thursday -- a decision met by applause by many of those in attendance at the Cape Girardeau County Commission's...
Next Project announces outstanding student award recipientsSoutheast Missouri has no shortage of young people doing great things, and leaders of The Scout and Next Project want to highlight them. Next Project, which launched its inaugural class in 2020, recognizes outstanding students in the area through...
Citing 'declining trends,' Missouri church conference to implement redistricting2Missouri Conference of the United Methodist Church (UMC) will reduce the number of its administrative districts in the state from nine to five effective July 1. "Redistricting will reduce the financial burden on the local church so more money for...
Bridge replacement projects on schedule in JacksonHubble Ford Bridge Replacement Project in Jackson City Park should get started in less than two weeks, on Feb. 28, Jackson's public works director Kent Peetz said Wednesday. Putz Construction of Millersville was awarded the nearly $550,000 project...
4-year-old Dexter girl continues to improve after 3rd heart surgery7DEXTER, Mo. A 4-year-old Dexter girl continues to defy all odds and improve after undergoing her third heart surgery in October. Rylee Howard, daughter of Jody Howard of Dexter and Jacinda Burgnere of Gideon, Missouri, was born in 2017 and was...
Three-day church event to host high schoolers from around area3High school students from throughout the area will gather this week in Jackson to strengthen their Christian faith, share fellowship and help the needy. The student leadership event "Disciple Now," or "D Now," will take a "God-sized swing" for the...
Chaffee teacher faces misdemeanor assault charge after student reported inappropriate touching3A Chaffee High School teacher and assistant football coach has been charged with misdemeanor assault after a student alleged he touched her buttocks. Court records show Todd Cabral, 50, faces a misdemeanor fourth-degree assault charge against a...
'Perry County Underground' film explores area's cave systemA March 5 screening of the film "Perry County Underground" will highlight the more than 700 caves in Perry County, Missouri. Perryville, Missouri, city officials have been working with the Cave Research Foundation, SEMO Grotto, state Department of...
St. Mary Cathedral fire cause determined2A Monday night blaze at St. Mary Cathedral, 615 William St. in Cape Girardeau, caused an estimated $20,000 in damage. Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel responded to the fire about 11 p.m. and located a small fire in the basement door of the...
Face masks no longer required on SEMO campus, with a few exceptionsIn an email from the president's office Wednesday, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas stated the university will no longer be requiring face coverings on campus, effective immediately. Face coverings are still required in...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/17/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Feb. 7 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
Saint Francis president, CEO resigns29Saint Francis Healthcare System president and chief executive officer Maryann Reese resigned Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the organization. Justin Davison, chief financial officer, will serve as interim president. No reason for...
Hand-held tablets for inmates coming to the Cape Girardeau County Jail7By mid-to-late April, the administrator of the Cape Girardeau County Jail expects nearly everybody incarcerated there will be given a hand-held tablet using a closed wireless system for accessing movies, music and reading material -- at the inmate's...
Hartzler targets transgender athletes in new campaign ad31U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler slammed transgender athletes in a video Monday as part of her campaign for U.S. Senate. Hartzler singled out Lia Thomas, a 22-year-old athlete on the University of Pennsylvania women's swim team. Thomas, a transgender woman,...
Hospital's adviser takes pointed questions at partnership forum2PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The person who took the majority of questions and the brunt of frustration at a forum to discuss a hospital's future wasn't on the agenda. Monday evening's forum to discuss a potential partnership between Perry County Memorial...
Most read 2/15/22One year after Rush River Radio says listeners 'seem happy' with Limbaugh's successors7One year ago Thursday, radio talk show host and Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh died at the age of 70 after battling stage 4 lung cancer. More than four months later, Limbaugh's syndicator, Premiere Radio Networks, debuted "The Clay Travis &...
Most read 2/15/22Fire reported at St. Mary1
Most read 2/14/22T-Ravs Italian eatery to open in Jackson1This story is updated. T-Ravs Restaurant, an Italian eatery, will open this spring at 3582 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson in the 4,615-square-foot building formerly occupied by SEMO Crawfish. Jarod Handley, originally from Belleville, Illinois, will...
Most read 2/12/22Blessing ceremony held for South Side Farms project4After two years of planning, research and community collaboration, the Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation hosted a groundclearing and blessing ceremony for South Side Farms on Friday. The estimated $20 million project will bring an urban...
Most read 2/11/22Long-running lawsuit involving Jackson school district has left Total Electric COO bitter21FARMINGTON, Mo. -- Total Electric's office off the main drag is easy to pass by. The unassuming, small building sits among numerous other retail outlets on a busy street, but it's where chief operations officer Danny Miller has called his work home...
Most read 2/11/22Jackson says 'no' again to special permit for in-home day care15For the second time in three months, Jackson's Board of Aldermen has voted to deny a special-use permit for a planned in-home day care. Monday's 8-0 vote to reject Little Buttercups LLC's request was in line with a previous decision from the city's...