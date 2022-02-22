A look into todays housing market

It is no secret that we have been experiencing a unique housing market over the last couple of years. Low inventory and historically low interest rates played a big part. While we can expect some fluctuations as we move into 2022, we will likely continue with these same challenges for both buyers and sellers.

Traditional supply-and-demand chains indicate that the best time to sell something is when it is in high demand. The same goes for your home. Sellers in the market right now are seeing an increase in their homes value, simply because of the shortage of inventory. If you are considering selling, this market is a great time downsize or relocate. Most likely this is the time you will get top dollar for your property.

That being said, this is not just a sellers market. The current low interest rate environment has beneficial to buyers as well. While rates have risen slightly in recent months, they are still at historic lows, which continues to make this a great time to purchase a home or property.

Now more than ever, its important to work with a local realtor whether you are buying or selling. These trained professionals have hands-on access to daily changes in the local market  from new listings to recently sold, comparable properties. To summarize our opinion, it is still a great time to buy or sell.