Editorial
SEMO students to perform 'Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella'
The classic "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella" is on schedule through Sunday at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.
The show, which lasts just over 2 hours, is performed by the university's theatre and dance students and directed by Kenneth Stilson. Unlike the original version of the popular fairy tale, this musical was written for Broadway and features the story of Cinderella and Prince Topher.
"I love everything about 'Cinderella'. I'm a bit of a romantic, and my little girl is now in college, but I was the father of a little girl who loved all the fairy princesses, and our choreographer has a little girl, and our music director as well," Stilson told the Southeast Missourian. "It was so funny because we were all fathers of girls, so we decided we're doing this for our little girls, even if my little girl is now in college. This show is magical, and it's a great story. The music is a lot more active and dynamic than previous versions of Cinderella."
Remaining performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. today; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at the River Campus box office or online at rivercampus.org.
This looks to be a wonderful production for all ages and features the impressive talent at our local university. We hope you make plans to catch one of the remaining shows.
