February House Game Day at Guardian Angel

February is the month of love, so house games were held at Guardian Angel in Oran with the theme of "love" on February 16.

The first game was "Love Connection" and 4 house members on each of the 3 teams were timed to see how many broken hearts could be repaired. In other words, each team had 7 hearts that were cut in half in different designs and had to be placed back together correctly.

The next game was "Fill Up My Heart". Seventy pieces of candy were placed in a bowl for each team. Five members of each house took turns rolling a die and then moving that number of candies from that bowl to another. Each person could use only one hand to roll the die and to move the candy. This was also a timed game to see who could get the most candies moved from one bowl to the next.

The last game was "Crazy in Love World Scramble". There were 16 words to be unscrambled and the words had to be spelled correctly. This required timing 4 house members for each team.

Overall, St. Raphael's house won 1st place, St. Gabriel won 2nd place, and St. Michael won 3rd place. House games are always fun to play for grades K-8.