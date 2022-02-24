Four major factors of degenerative arthritis

A common theme has emerged among patients over the years when discussing degenerative arthritis. Most people have an incorrect understanding of degenerative arthritis and think it is an aging process, but this is only one of the four factors of arthritis.

Before I explain the other factors, let me ask you a question: Have all of your joints been in your body for the same amount of time?

Obviously, the answer is yes. So, if degenerative arthritis is just an aging process, then all of the joints would degenerate at the same rate. However, we see patients every day who have one knee that is degenerative while the other is not, one hip that is degenerative while the other is not or one spinal joint that is degenerative while the others are not. This is because there are other factors.

1. Function

Simply put, if the joint functions properly, it doesnt develop damage, inflammation, pain or degeneration. The better the joint functions, the slower the degeneration; the worse the joint functions, the quicker the degeneration.

2. Use, or pressure

The more you use a tissue or joint, the more likely damage will occur, especially if the joint isnt functioning properly  see major factor No.1.

3. Hydration

Joints are hydraulic units that need fluid to function correctly. If the joint isnt moving, it will become dehydrated, which speeds up the degeneration process. If you dont stay hydrated, then the joint will have a harder time staying hydrated, as well.

4. Time, or age

How long has the joint been working incorrectly? This is the factor most people think about when they are talking about degenerative arthritis.

Put it this way: If you have one joint that is functioning poorly, you are using it a lot (pressure) and it has been going on for a long time, then that joint will become dehydrated and will degenerate.

At PC Medical Centers, we help people stop the degenerative process to help avoid joint surgery, joint replacements, medications and steroid injections by restoring the function and hydration to the joints.