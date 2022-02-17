News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 2-17-22
O Lord Jesus, may we look for ways to show kindness to others. Amen.
Bridge replacement projects on schedule in JacksonHubble Ford Bridge Replacement Project in Jackson City Park should get started in less than two weeks, on Feb. 28, Jackson's public works director Kent Peetz said Wednesday. Putz Construction of Millersville was awarded the nearly $550,000 project...
4-year-old Dexter girl continues to improve after 3rd heart surgeryDEXTER, Mo. A 4-year-old Dexter girl continues to defy all odds and improve after undergoing her third heart surgery in October. Rylee Howard, daughter of Jody Howard of Dexter and Jacinda Burgnere of Gideon, Missouri, was born in 2017 and was...
Three-day church event to host high schoolers from around areaHigh school students from throughout the area will gather this week in Jackson to strengthen their Christian faith, share fellowship and help the needy. The student leadership event "Disciple Now," or "D Now," will take a "God-sized swing" for the...
Chaffee teacher faces misdemeanor assault charge after student reported inappropriate touchingA Chaffee High School teacher and assistant football coach has been charged with misdemeanor assault after a student alleged he touched her buttocks. Court records show Todd Cabral, 50, faces a misdemeanor fourth-degree assault charge against a...
'Perry County Underground' film explores area's cave systemA March 5 screening of the film "Perry County Underground" will highlight the more than 700 caves in Perry County, Missouri. Perryville, Missouri, city officials have been working with the Cave Research Foundation, SEMO Grotto, state Department of...
St. Mary Cathedral fire cause determinedA Monday night blaze at St. Mary Cathedral, 615 William St. in Cape Girardeau, caused an estimated $20,000 in damage. Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel responded to the fire about 11 p.m. and located a small fire in the basement door of the...
Face masks no longer required on SEMO campus, with a few exceptionsIn an email from the president's office Wednesday, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas stated the university will no longer be requiring face coverings on campus, effective immediately. Face coverings are still required in...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/17/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Feb. 7 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
Saint Francis president, CEO resigns19Saint Francis Healthcare System president and chief executive officer Maryann Reese resigned Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the organization. Justin Davison, chief financial officer, will serve as interim president. No reason for...
Hand-held tablets for inmates coming to the Cape Girardeau County Jail7By mid-to-late April, the administrator of the Cape Girardeau County Jail expects nearly everybody incarcerated there will be given a hand-held tablet using a closed wireless system for accessing movies, music and reading material -- at the inmate's...
Hartzler targets transgender athletes in new campaign ad18U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler slammed transgender athletes in a video Monday as part of her campaign for U.S. Senate. Hartzler singled out Lia Thomas, a 22-year-old athlete on the University of Pennsylvania women's swim team. Thomas, a transgender woman,...
Hospital's adviser takes pointed questions at partnership forum2PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The person who took the majority of questions and the brunt of frustration at a forum to discuss a hospital's future wasn't on the agenda. Monday evening's forum to discuss a potential partnership between Perry County Memorial...
Blanchard Elementary students raise money for charity, field trips through 'penny wars'1Instead of cards or candy, Valentine's Day at Blanchard Elementary focused on charity. From Feb. 1 to Friday, students raised money through a "penny wars" competition with each class. Students were encouraged to bring in spare change to see which...
Southeast Arts Council to host Arty Gras festival March 51The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host an "Arty Gras" festival from 5 to 8 p.m. on Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau. This will mark the first year the council will hold the festival, and it will celebrate French and Native American...
A week to celebrate farmers of the futureSowing seeds of knowledge and experience into the soil of their students minds, agricultural education teachers across the country toil to raise new crops of farmers who will bear the fruits of their labor. Adding the nutrients of praise and...
Buchheit announces annual FFA fundraiserBuchheit of Jackson has announced its annual fundraiser for the local Future Farmers of America (FFA). The event will run through Feb. 21. This year, Buchheit will be donating proceeds to the FFA chapters at Jackson and Saxony Lutheran High...
Saxony Lutheran teacher and student putting future in FFAFor Micah Bristow, growing up in Mandon, Missouri, and going to Northwestern High, the FFA was almost destiny. I grew up in north Missouri. Went to a real small school, rural area. Its just pretty much a given that you were going to be in it....
Not Just Kids on a Farm, Oak Ridge AG teacher saysTaylor Ingham grew up in Troy, Missouri, which has a big FFA program, so she was ready to join when she reached her freshman year in high school. By the time she graduated and started at Southeast Missouri State University she had decided on...
FFA alums still earning to live and living to serveThey may have graduated, but for many alums FFA is still a big part of their lives. They use the skills they learned and experience they received in their work and home life as well as share their knowledge with current FFA students. Adam Birk grew...
FFA grows students confidence, according to teacher YamnitzSarah Yamnitz grew up loving everything about farming. She was pleasantly surprised as a freshman at Jackson High School when she discovered Agriculture 1 and the Future Farmers of America. I didnt know they had classes like that. Yamnitz says....
Small fire reported outside St. Mary CathedralA small fire outside St. Mary Cathedral, 615 William St. in Cape Girardeau, generated a large emergency services response about 11 p.m. Monday. Firefighters quickly extinguished the small blaze on a concrete porch, which did not damage the structure.
One year after Rush River Radio says listeners 'seem happy' with Limbaugh's successors7One year ago Thursday, radio talk show host and Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh died at the age of 70 after battling stage 4 lung cancer. More than four months later, Limbaugh's syndicator, Premiere Radio Networks, debuted "The Clay Travis &...
SoutheastHEALTH addresses questions about potential partnership with Perry County MemorialPERRYVILLE, Mo. Dozens of area residents filled an events center Monday night to learn more about a potential partnership involving the local hospital and many of them had pointed questions. Some of the answers they received did not satisfy. The...
City extends former Broadway Theatre repair order to March2Nearly a year after a fire damaged the former Broadway Theatre building, efforts are still in the works to repair the historic structure. On Jan. 26, City of Cape Girardeau staff granted the building's owner a 45-day extension to repair the...
Fire reported at St. Mary1
Most read 2/14/22T-Ravs Italian eatery to open in Jackson1This story is updated. T-Ravs Restaurant, an Italian eatery, will open this spring at 3582 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson in the 4,615-square-foot building formerly occupied by SEMO Crawfish. Jarod Handley, originally from Belleville, Illinois, will...
Most read 2/12/22Blessing ceremony held for South Side Farms project3After two years of planning, research and community collaboration, the Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation hosted a groundclearing and blessing ceremony for South Side Farms on Friday. The estimated $20 million project will bring an urban...
Most read 2/11/22Long-running lawsuit involving Jackson school district has left Total Electric COO bitter21FARMINGTON, Mo. -- Total Electric's office off the main drag is easy to pass by. The unassuming, small building sits among numerous other retail outlets on a busy street, but it's where chief operations officer Danny Miller has called his work home...
Most read 2/11/22Jackson says 'no' again to special permit for in-home day care15For the second time in three months, Jackson's Board of Aldermen has voted to deny a special-use permit for a planned in-home day care. Monday's 8-0 vote to reject Little Buttercups LLC's request was in line with a previous decision from the city's...
Most read 2/9/22Fox, Kinder advance in Cape mayoral race; Randle, Watkins emerge from Cape's Ward 2 primary election field6Incumbent Bob Fox and current Ward 6 Councilwoman Stacy Kinder will be Cape Girardeau's candidates for mayor in the upcoming April 5 general election. Tameka Randle and Steve Watkins will be on ballots for Ward 2. Unofficial election results show...