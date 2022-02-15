Column: Back to Moderation
Something has been bothering me for a while. Maybe its been disturbing you, too.
Our nation looks increasingly like the Not-So-United States. A lack of unity has been one of our biggest problems for decades, and its gotten considerably worse in the past few years. Perhaps the medicine to cure this national ailment is found in ancient philosophy: moderation.
Political extremists on both left and right are dividing our nation. We need more moderates in our government, as well as among our people and political parties. Accordingly, we need more compromise and less my-way-or-the-highway thinking in our state and federal legislatures and executive branches.
Today, ideologues try to block the other political partys agenda at every turn, apparently more concerned with their party than the wishes of the American people. Extremists use propaganda through TV, the Internet, radio and massive financial investment to lead (and mislead) their followers. Radicals on the left and right increase their numbers, while the reasoned and reasonable middle shrinks.
The Constitutional right to protest peacefully is increasingly perverted into opportunities to stoke violence.
Before he died last year, former Republican presidential candidate Robert Dole spoke out about these concerns.
Bob Dole believed in a civil discourse. He was absolutely a conservative, says his former chief of staff. But he believed theres always opportunity to reach across the aisle to come to compromise.
Doles last public act an op-ed for The Washington Post published, at his direction, upon his death decried a politics of anger, hatred and violence and urged unity around Americans shared values.
Today, words such as Vice-President Doles are considered weakness by many. Even civility is ignored. Lets stop demonizing others. It would be great if people didnt say often in our media He/she doesnt care one bit about what happens to our country. Save that for the handful of extremists to whom it might actually apply.
Ronald Reagan often battled with Democratic Congressional leader Tip ONeill, then dined with him as they sometimes worked out their differences. They showed each other respect. Its very important to get facts right. The internet especially is filled with misinformation and lies, with some truth mixed in.
Free speech as guaranteed by the First Amendment has also been eroded. In the 1960s, some on the political right led the assault on free speech. Today, some on the left are its enemies. Many students dont seem to understand how free speech works in America. For example, speakers at college campuses should not be shouted down or have objects thrown at them.
All speakers should be allowed to speak, regardless of who agrees or disagrees with them whether its, say, Ann Coulter on the right or Angela Davis on the left unless theyre actually inciting a riot. People who wish to protest can do so by peaceful demonstration, chanting and marching as much as they want, as long as they dont prevent the speaker from being heard remaining outside a theater or auditorium, for example.
In short, free speech should not be suppressed. Instead, if one disagrees, it should be countered by more speech.
Thousands of years ago, Aristotle counseled, Moderation in all things. That still makes sense. Maybe not really in all things, but as a general rule, yes. Half is better than nothing. We need our government to work together, compromise when appropriate, and get things done that benefit the American people.
And now, on the lighter side, a few pertinent quotations from MAD Magazine to help us further understand the political arena:
"If their candidate changes his position on the issues, hes a 'no-principled flip-flopper.' If your candidate changes his position on the issues, his views are 'evolving.'"
"If their candidate is the incumbent, shes 'a career politician.' If your candidate is the incumbent, shes 'a seasoned leader.'"
"If their candidate changes her stump speech around the country, shes 'pandering.' If your candidate changes her stump speech around the country, shes 'addressing regional concerns.'"
"If their candidate is a well-educated millionaire, hes 'an out-of-touch elitist.' If your candidate is a well-educated millionaire, hes 'an American success story.'"
Yes, sometimes, it takes MAD Magazine to break down our political system.
Burton Bock has transitioned from middle-aged man to retired man. He enjoys reading, writing and sometimes even 'rithmetic.
-
One year after Rush River Radio says listeners 'seem happy' with Limbaugh's successors3One year ago Thursday, radio talk show host and Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh died at the age of 70 after battling stage 4 lung cancer. More than four months later, Limbaugh's syndicator, Premiere Radio Networks, debuted "The Clay Travis &...
-
SoutheastHEALTH addresses questions about potential partnership with Perry County MemorialPERRYVILLE, Mo. Dozens of area residents filled an events center Monday night to learn more about a potential partnership involving the local hospital and many of them had pointed questions. Some of the answers they received did not satisfy. The...
-
City extends former Broadway Theatre repair order to March2Nearly a year after a fire damaged the former Broadway Theatre building, efforts are still in the works to repair the historic structure. On Jan. 26, City of Cape Girardeau staff granted the building's owner a 45-day extension to repair the...
-
Fire reported at St. Mary1
-
City of Cape outsources sewer collection roles3Maintenance of the City of Cape Girardeau's wastewater collection mains and manholes will no longer be the responsibility of Cape Girardeau Public Works. Starting March 1, responsibilities of the city's sewer collection system division will be...
-
Cape Magnet gearing up to get word out about its strategic plan2Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, the not-for-profit established 30 years ago aimed at fostering strong economic development in the region, announced it will begin sharing a three-to-five-year strategic plan late next month with various "stakeholders" to...
-
SEMO presents 'Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella' for five-day run at River CampusThe timeless fairy tale of Cinderella will be told again this week. The performers who make up the cast of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella," which will run from Wednesday through Sunday, are students in Southeast Missouri State University's...
-
'Disney on Ice' coming back to Show Me Center"Disney on Ice: Mickey and Friends" will return to the Show Me Center later this week. The seven shows will run Thursday through Sunday and feature characters from Disney films, including "Frozen," "Moana," "Toy Story" and "Inside Out," among other...
-
Most read 2/14/22T-Ravs Italian eatery to open in Jackson1This story is updated. T-Ravs Restaurant, an Italian eatery, will open this spring at 3582 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson in the 4,615-square-foot building formerly occupied by SEMO Crawfish. Jarod Handley, originally from Belleville, Illinois, will...
-
-
Amid historically low donations, producing artificial blood remains problematic3A local official of the American Red Cross pulls no punches when it comes to the current historically low blood supply levels in the U.S. "We've got less than a day's supply across the country in every blood type," said Jennifer Sokolowski,...
-
New Madrid to welcome chemical recycling facility1NEW MADRID, Mo. In a special meeting, the New Madrid City Council approved one ordinance paving the way for the opening of a new industry, while approval of two additional ordinances sets the stage for future industrial growth. Land along Route U,...
-
-
-
-
Blessing ceremony held for South Side Farms project2After two years of planning, research and community collaboration, the Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation hosted a groundclearing and blessing ceremony for South Side Farms on Friday. The estimated $20 million project will bring an urban...
-
New business metrics about downtown Cape Girardeau1Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes told Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee attendees public and private investment in Cape's downtown business district exceeded $18 million in 2021. Haynes, who spoke at Century...
-
Smith announces campaign for Stoddard County prosecuting attorneyBLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Sawyer Smith, a local attorney at Mayer Law Office in Dexter, Missouri, has announced he is campaigning for Stoddard County prosecuting attorney. The announcement came via social media. "The campaign I am announcing to you today...
-
Long-running lawsuit involving Jackson school district has left Total Electric COO bitter21FARMINGTON, Mo. -- Total Electric's office off the main drag is easy to pass by. The unassuming, small building sits among numerous other retail outlets on a busy street, but it's where chief operations officer Danny Miller has called his work home...
-
Casey's and Feeding America partner to fight hungerCasey's convenience stores will continue its partnership with Feeding America to provide meals to individuals facing hunger. The partnership between the two organizations began in 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased...
-
Jackson says 'no' again to special permit for in-home day care15For the second time in three months, Jackson's Board of Aldermen has voted to deny a special-use permit for a planned in-home day care. Monday's 8-0 vote to reject Little Buttercups LLC's request was in line with a previous decision from the city's...
-
SEMO professor receives 147k in grant funding for William Faulkner project1A federal grant will help Southeast Missouri State University students study William Faulkner. Christopher Rieger, director of the Center for Faulkner Studies and professor of English at Southeast, has received a Digital Humanities Advancement...
-
James Kinder III to be honored sponsor at annual Eagle Scout ceremony1Area Boy Scouts will honor some of their own Saturday. The 60th annual Eagle Scout ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday at Southeast Missouri State University's Academic Auditorium will honor Scouts who earned their Eagle rank in 2021. James Kinder III will...
-
Turnout for Tuesday's primary in Cape lower than expected2Less than 8% of registered voters in Cape Girardeau participated in the city's primary election Tuesday. The election's 7.45% voter turnout was a little lower than what Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers anticipated. "I thought, based on...
-
Need Real ID? Cape Girardeau County's archivists may be helpful6More people are making requests for old divorce records, at least in part because of the upcoming May 2023 deadline to apply for a Real ID card, said Marybeth Niederkorn, director of the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center in Jackson. "We receive...
-
-
Retired SEMO communications director Hayes wins AAF award7Ann Hayes, who worked in communications for Southeast Missouri State University for 29 years and served under five SEMO presidents before her 2020 retirement, is being awarded the 2022 Silver Medal by the Cape Girardeau affiliate of American...
-
-
-
Most read 2/9/22Fox, Kinder advance in Cape mayoral race; Randle, Watkins emerge from Cape's Ward 2 primary election field6Incumbent Bob Fox and current Ward 6 Councilwoman Stacy Kinder will be Cape Girardeau's candidates for mayor in the upcoming April 5 general election. Tameka Randle and Steve Watkins will be on ballots for Ward 2. Unofficial election results show...
-
Most read 2/8/22Local women's groups assail NFL's planned Super Bowl entertainment19This story is updated. The Safe House of Southeast Missouri, the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) and the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau released a joint statement Monday expressing "disappointment and disgust" at the...
-
Most read 2/8/22Cape Council gives first-round approval to casino's hotel plan revision8Downtown Cape Girardeau may soon have a new hotel. For the past several months, Century Casino has worked on plans to develop a hotel at its location in Cape Girardeau. The City of Cape Girardeau held a public hearing Monday night on an amendment to...