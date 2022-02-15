*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

A Look Back: February

Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Photo by G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive

Falling an estimated five feet overnight, the icy Mississippi River left these barges, two of five, high and dry at the Marquette Cement Plant Marine Docks on Feb. 8, 1951. The stream made the quick fall Feb. 6-7, after the ice-clogged river broke up, allowing damned-up water to flow off. Pilings like the one in the foreground were crushed by the empty barges.