RNC censures Cheney, Kinzinger
On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the legitimate result of the 2020 Presidential Election. This resulted in a number of injuries and several million dollars of direct and indirect costs for repairs and new security measures.
On July 1, 2021, the House of Representatives formed a select committee to investigate this event. On Feb. 4, 2022 the Republican National Committee (RNC) voted to censure Republican Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for working on this committee. And as part of the resolution censuring these individuals the RNC said:
"WHEREAS, Representatives Cheney and Kinzinger are participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse, and they are both utilizing their past professed political affiliation to mask Democrat abuse of prosecutorial power for partisan purposes, therefore, be it RESOLVED, That the Republican National Committee hereby formally censures Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois...."
Since the RNC considers the events of Jan. 6, 2021 to be legitimate political discourse, I would guess that it is safe to assume the following:
* All demonstrations, supporting political positions with which the RNC does or does not agree whether or not they are peaceful or violent, will be considered legitimate political discourse, and
* That the RNC will not support prosecuting ordinary citizens who engage in such demonstrations and will not support having such ordinary citizens pay for any damages they cause.
JOHN PIEPHO, Cape Girardeau
