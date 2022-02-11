SEMO professor receives 147k in grant funding for William Faulkner project
A federal grant will help Southeast Missouri State University students study William Faulkner.
Christopher Rieger, director of the Center for Faulkner Studies and professor of English at Southeast, has received a Digital Humanities Advancement grant, totaling $147,673. The grant was distributed by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). The NEH website states the grant "supports innovative, experimental, and/or computationally challenging digital projects, leading to work that can scale to enhance scholarly, research, teaching and public programming in the humanities."
The department distributed $24.7 million in grant funding this year to 208 humanities projects nationwide, SEMO received the second-highest amount out of the five universities in Missouri to receive funding.
The grant funds the Digital Yoknapatawpha Project, which was started in 2011 by the University of Virginia and is a database and website that digitally maps all 68 of Faulkner's Yoknapatawpha County novels and stories. The fictional county is based on Faulkner's home county of Lafayette in Mississippi and each story is set within the county. The program is typically used by Faulkner scholars and researchers, but Rieger's goal is to bring the program into the classroom.
"Our grant is trying to help train teachers how to use the database in the classroom, so we are recruiting teachers from high schools, community colleges and universities and we should have about 10 teachers in the program," Rieger said.
"This summer, we'll have about three to four weeks worth of workshops online and over Zoom, where we will try to help them create some lesson plans and learning modules, incorporating the Digital Yoknapatawpha website in the way they already teach a Faulkner short story or novel."
The teachers will then implement the lesson plans and modules into their school year and then reconvene the following year to discuss successes and modifications the lesson plans need in order to improve. Eventually, the plans and modules will be added to the website for instructors and/or students to access around the world. All the teachers who participate in the initial phase of the project will receive a stipend. Rieger will work alongside Johannes Burger, assistant professor of English and Digital Humanities at Ashoka University in India, and Worthy Martin, associate professor of technology at the University of Virginia, will act as director of technology for the project.
Rieger said Faulkner is the author who has the most articles and books published about him every year and believes his worldwide appeal stems from the themes Faulkner explores such as life, death, race and gender issues, all relevant in present day.
"Faulkner's themes are sort of universal, so people of different cultures can read and get something out of Faulkner," Rieger said. "Sometimes he is pigeon-holed as a Southern writer or Mississippi author, but he uses that small-town setting to talk about much bigger, universal themes. I think Faulkner's work needs to keep being taught and that it is still relevant. Sometimes his work is seen as very challenging and difficult to read, so it might be something teachers shy away from. We'd like to help them feel more comfortable teaching Faulkner to the students. I think it will help appeal to students as well, through getting to use a great online tool."
The funded portion of the project will end in 2023, but Rieger said the project will be ongoing and changes will be made to the website as additions are made.
Comments
-
Blessing ceremony held for South Side Farms project2After two years of planning, research and community collaboration, the Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation hosted a groundclearing and blessing ceremony for South Side Farms on Friday. The estimated $20 million project will bring an urban...
-
Local fire departments respond to morning fire at Red Dot Storage1The Cape Girardeau Fire Department, along with other local departments, responded to a call at 6:55 a.m. Friday. The fire occurred at Red Dot Storage in Cape Girardeau, located at 2311 Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau. A total of 16 storage units...
-
New business metrics about downtown Cape GirardeauOld Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes told Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee attendees public and private investment in Cape's downtown business district exceeded $18 million in 2021. Haynes, who spoke at Century...
-
Smith announces campaign for Stoddard County prosecuting attorneyBLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Sawyer Smith, a local attorney at Mayer Law Office in Dexter, Missouri, has announced he is campaigning for Stoddard County prosecuting attorney. The announcement came via social media. "The campaign I am announcing to you today...
-
Long-running lawsuit involving Jackson school district has left Total Electric COO bitter18FARMINGTON, Mo. -- Total Electric's office off the main drag is easy to pass by. The unassuming, small building sits among numerous other retail outlets on a busy street, but it's where chief operations officer Danny Miller has called his work home...
-
Casey's and Feeding America partner to fight hungerCasey's convenience stores will continue its partnership with Feeding America to provide meals to individuals facing hunger. The partnership between the two organizations began in 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased...
-
Jackson says 'no' again to special permit for in-home day care10For the second time in three months, Jackson's Board of Aldermen has voted to deny a special-use permit for a planned in-home day care. Monday's 8-0 vote to reject Little Buttercups LLC's request was in line with a previous decision from the city's...
-
James Kinder III to be honored sponsor at annual Eagle Scout ceremony1Area Boy Scouts will honor some of their own Saturday. The 60th annual Eagle Scout ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday at Southeast Missouri State University's Academic Auditorium will honor Scouts who earned their Eagle rank in 2021. James Kinder III will...
-
Turnout for Tuesday's primary in Cape lower than expected2Less than 8% of registered voters in Cape Girardeau participated in the city's primary election Tuesday. The election's 7.45% voter turnout was a little lower than what Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers anticipated. "I thought, based on...
-
Need Real ID? Cape Girardeau County's archivists may be helpful5More people are making requests for old divorce records, at least in part because of the upcoming May 2023 deadline to apply for a Real ID card, said Marybeth Niederkorn, director of the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center in Jackson. "We receive...
-
-
Retired SEMO communications director Hayes wins AAF award7Ann Hayes, who worked in communications for Southeast Missouri State University for 29 years and served under five SEMO presidents before her 2020 retirement, is being awarded the 2022 Silver Medal by the Cape Girardeau affiliate of American...
-
-
-
Fox, Kinder advance in Cape mayoral race; Randle, Watkins emerge from Cape's Ward 2 primary election field6Incumbent Bob Fox and current Ward 6 Councilwoman Stacy Kinder will be Cape Girardeau's candidates for mayor in the upcoming April 5 general election. Tameka Randle and Steve Watkins will be on ballots for Ward 2. Unofficial election results show...
-
Several street improvements planned for Cape Girardeau this year1Expect to see lots of road work in Cape Girardeau this year. City staff anticipate construction will begin on five major road-improvement projects throughout 2022. Work areas include sections of Sprigg, Main, Independence streets and more. Many...
-
Jackson aldermen weighing wisdom of a third roundabout3The prospect of a new roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 61 and Deerwood Drive near Jackson Civic Center is still being debated at Jackson City Hall. Jackson's Board of Aldermen said Monday it wants to talk again with Lochmueller Group, the St....
-
Route A in Cape County closed for drainage workRoute A between County Road 253 and County Road 389 in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 2...
-
Water main break closes part of Highway 1771A water main break under Highway 177 forced a closure of part of the roadway Tuesday afternoon. The closed section is located from Route J to Cape Girardeau County Road 610. Repairs are underway. For up-to-date information, visit the Traveler...
-
-
Local women's groups assail NFL's planned Super Bowl entertainment19This story is updated. The Safe House of Southeast Missouri, the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) and the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau released a joint statement Monday expressing "disappointment and disgust" at the...
-
Cape Council gives first-round approval to casino's hotel plan revision8Downtown Cape Girardeau may soon have a new hotel. For the past several months, Century Casino has worked on plans to develop a hotel at its location in Cape Girardeau. The City of Cape Girardeau held a public hearing Monday night on an amendment to...
-
Cape Council approves amended urban deer hunt for fall2A second urban deer hunt will begin late this fall in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau City Council members gave final approval to an ordinance Monday night allowing a second deer hunt to start in October. This year's managed bow hunt will differ...
-
Tigers for Troops provides vets with free legal consultation next week in CapeVeterans in Southeast Missouri who have had problems accessing benefits and making claims will be able to get free help next week thanks to a program of the University of Missouri School of Law Veterans Clinic. Tigers for Troops will hold the...
-
Three more Century Farms recognized in Cape Girardeau CountySince the inception of the Missouri Century Farms program in 1976, 144 farms have been recognized in Cape Girardeau County for being owned by the same family for 100 or more consecutive years. Other requirements necessary for the honor are the...
-
Most read 2/7/22Investing in employees by making fitness feasible at Bennett Family Dentistry4Ross Bennett decided he wanted to do something different for the 33 employees of Bennett Family Dentistry in Cape Girardeau something beyond compensation, beyond a safe and cordial working environment and beyond all the intangible comforts that...
-
Most read 2/7/22Cape Girardeau VA Medical Center to open at month's endCape Girardeau's new 45,000-square-foot Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center, 711 S. Mount Auburn Road, is expecting to see its first patients Feb. 28. "We will close the community-based outpatient clinic (in Cape Girardeau) on Feb. 24 and...
-
Most read 2/5/22Suspects steal vehicle of woman after she tried to help after crash in Perry Co.2An intended act of kindness resulted in a carjacking on Interstate 55 on Wednesday in Perry County, Missouri. A Perryville, Missouri, woman traveling northbound on I-55 stopped to assist two adults with a small child after an apparent crash....
-
Most read 2/5/22Jack Essner credits Saint Francis cardiologist following cardiac arrest nearly six years agoIt was August 8, 2016, a hot summer day before his senior year of high school. Essner recalled getting halfway through a three-mile run during soccer practice. The next thing he remembers is waking up in a dark room four days later. At age 17, he...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.