Black History Month offers time for reflection, reconciliation
It has been 80 years since a Black man was assaulted and lynched in Sikeston, Missouri. Recently, an event was held in the city to remember the horrific events surrounding the death of Cleo Wright.
For many years this was a topic not spoken about, Sikeston native Harry Howard told our sister publication the Standard Democrat. "It's like if we don't talk about it, it didn't happen," he said. But it did.
Wright was arrested Jan. 25, 1942, for allegedly assaulting a white woman. He was shot several times by a city marshal during the arrest, but the hospital would not treat him due to his skin color. He was taken to jail where a mob took over and drug him through the streets, burning his body in front of two Black churches.
Howard told the Standard Democrat that times have changed and conditions have improved over the years.
"It's so much better -- not only with housing but educational opportunities," Howard said, noting there are several Black Sikeston residents today who are prominent physicians and educators.
He also said the purpose of the recent event was not about recalling the details of the event but to remember and reconcile.
Another example of the plight Black people faced was recently shared at the Southeast Missouri State University Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner.
Judge Brian S. Miller, a federal judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, spoke about his upbringing in Helena, Arkansas.
In 1919, four of Miller's great uncles were killed in the Elaine Massacre, an event that saw mobs of white Americans murder what has been reported to be more than 200 Blacks. It was a traumatic experience that led Miller's grandfather, Robert Miller, 13 at the time, to be sent to boarding school in Boston. He would go on to college and then medical school, later to return to Helena but with the images of the massacre in his memory.
Judge Miller talked about how his family, in one generation, went from plantation slavery to medical school.
Though his message was humbling and heartbreaking, it was also one of hope. He talked about loving your neighbor, being the change you want to see in your community, and not relying on government to solve your problems. Judge Miller, for example, visits inmates he sentenced to prison just to make sure they are doing what needs to be done so they can be productive members of society upon re-entry. He also purchases low-income housing so individuals with dependency issues, among other problems, have work opportunities and a path to a better future. It's his way of helping his community. Loving others, one person at a time.
This is Black History Month. It's a time to remember the horrific episodes of our past, which are still being grappled with, but also the significant changes that have been achieved. It's a time to celebrate the accomplishments of so many Black individuals, both nationally and locally, as well as to remember our country's sometimes troubled past.
Like Judge Miller, we know the answer does not reside in government or one group. It starts, as the Scripture says, with honoring God and loving your neighbor as yourself.
Comments
-
Column (2/10/22)Freedom truckers v. GoFundMe leftistsWhen GoFundMe shut down funding Friday for the truckers' Freedom Convoy, it didn't just clobber Canadian rig drivers; it dealt a blow to the rights of Americans. Silicon Valley executives are trying to limit the causes Americans support, favoring...
-
Column (2/9/22)Spotify shouldn't accept the premises of the cancelersThere have been many unpleasant paid jobs throughout history, from executioner to leech collector to nit-picker. Now, to this litany of gruesome and onerous work, must be added being employed by Spotify in the 21st century. The CEO of the streaming...
-
Column (2/9/22)The RNC's idea of 'legitimate political discourse' shows how far it's goneMy first question: What about the feces? I don't mean figuratively, as in "Wow, the Republican National Committee really stepped in (fill in the blank)" or other colorful idioms. I mean it literally, what about the poop? I should back up. The RNC,...
-
Editorial (2/9/22)Pro-life groups launch new program focused on healing, graceThere's a new program coming on board locally designed to help women who have had an abortion, and it's being delivered by two excellent organizations. Options for Women and Birthright have partnered to start Releasing Grace Ministries, a...
-
OPINION: Report shows Missouri's child support guidelines are lackingNational Parents Organization once again has stepped up to the plate by using its time, talent and treasure to research and then publish the results of a groundbreaking study. The 2022 Child Support and Shared Parenting Report Card documents the...
-
Jimmy Lai: A beacon of courage amid oppression"Taped on the wall by my desk," wrote Wall Street Journal columnist William McGurn in the summer of 2020, "is a photo of Jimmy Lai in handcuffs. It was taken (Aug. 10, 2020), the day 200 Hong Kong police raided his Apple Daily newspaper and arrested...
-
-
Editorial (2/7/22)Perry County hospital decision needs transparencyThere is a battle brewing over the future of a community hospital in Perryville, Missouri, that has hospital leadership and board members at odds with some of the community's major employers. Late last year, Perry County Memorial Hospital sought...
-
-
Column (2/7/22)Price controls always backfire; today is no differentWith some pundits advocating for price controls to fight inflation, it suddenly feels like the 1970s again. This type of overbearing intervention has never worked as marketed, something President Richard Nixon discovered in 1973 when he lifted the...
-
-
-
Column (2/5/22)Supreme Court nominees -- race can be relevant"Mr. Biden's campaign promise that he'd appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court is unfortunate because it elevates skin color over qualifications." Thus, The Wall Street Journal editorial page captured, in one sentence, the sentiment of many if...
-
Editorial (2/4/22)Remember to vote in Tuesday's electionTuesday is Election Day in Missouri. This is one that typically passes without much fanfare, oftentimes without any races or issues for voters to opine. That is not the case this year -- at least not in Cape Girardeau. The city's mayoral race, which...
-
-
Editorial (2/2/22)Jazz professor takes home national awardCape Girardeau has a robust music community, but it's not often we write about the local jazz scene. Today, however, we applaud a faculty member at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus who took home an impressive award for his...
-
Letter (2/1/22)Perry County residents have been kept in dark about hospital futureWe have an unfortunate situation that has developed with our Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH). There are two boards of directors for our hospital -- The elected board of directors and the private board of directors. The private board of...
-
Editorial (1/31/22)Editorial: Snow day video provides a few laughsNeil Glass isn't going to win "The Voice" anytime soon, but we give the superintendent of the Cape Girardeau School District credit for his acting abilities and effort. The district released its annual "snow day" video recently, which is highly...
-
Editorial (1/28/22)Editorial: Supreme Court vaccine ruling offers relief to businesses, workersThe U.S. Supreme Court issued a significant ruling on Jan. 13 impacting millions of workers and their employers. The Biden administration had sought to implement an emergency COVID-19 vaccine mandate through the Occupational Safety and Health...
-
Editorial (1/26/22)Cape Public Library celebrates 100 yearsThe Cape Girardeau Public Library turns 100 later this year, and the facility will host programs and events throughout the coming months to celebrate the facility's centennial. Today the library's location is 711 Clark St., but it first opened at...
-
Editorial (1/24/22)Jackson Chamber recognizes community leaders at annual banquetThe Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce recently recognized several community leaders during the organization's annual banquet held Jan. 14 at the Jackson Civic Center. Receiving the lifetime achievement award, otherwise known as the R.A. Fulenwider...
-
Editorial (1/21/22)Helping kids doesn't stop during a pandemicThere are plenty of opportunities to volunteer and make a difference. We regularly write about many in this space, commending worthy organizations doing important work. One we note from time to time and is especially touching can certainly use your...
-
-
Editorial (1/19/22)A popular bluegrass festival returns to FruitlandA popular bluegrass festival returns to Fruitland this week, and this year's event will be extra meaningful to organizers. Tammy and Bull Harman have been regular promoters and organizers of the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival, which will celebrate its...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.