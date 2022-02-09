Pro-life groups launch new program focused on healing, grace

Editorial

There's a new program coming on board locally designed to help women who have had an abortion, and it's being delivered by two excellent organizations.

Options for Women and Birthright have partnered to start Releasing Grace Ministries, a not-for-profit outreach to help women who have had an abortion find peace, healing and grace. The pro-life organization uses a biblically-based approach to walk women through the nine-week program. And it also allows them to tell their story, helping them find healing in the process.

"We have a workbook called 'Her Choice to Heal' and she's taking ownership of what she did and learning to accept it, quit denying it and then going into forgiveness for herself and God, from whatever she might feel," said Sharon Burgard, client services director for Options for Women. "A lot of them have been forced into it by their parents, when they were really young, or by their partners or men that didn't want to take responsibility."

Both organizations individually do tremendous work to help women consider life in what might otherwise be challenging situations. Each organization has different resources they can connect women (and their partners) with during and post pregnancy. And the results have been amazing, with many women choosing life as a result of this support.

We commend Options for Women and Birthright for not only helping women choose life but also reaching out to young women who have gone through with abortion, helping them find healing and grace in a nonjudgmental way and guiding them to the life God has for them.

More information will be coming soon to the website releasinggrace.org. Or you can contact Options for Women, located at 354 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau or by phone at (573) 339-2032.