Catholic Schools Week 2022

Guardian Angel School in Oran had a whole week of events planned for January 30-February 4, but just like many well made plans, it got knocked out half way through the week. The snow & ice on Wednesday, February 2 put a frozen damper on half of the events of Catholic Schools Week.

We started our CSW a day early by having an all school Mass on Saturday night, January 29, at 6 pm. Several students had parts in the Mass, such as lectors, reading the intentions, ushers & gift bearers. After Masses on Saturday & Sunday, our annual dinner auction seat assignments were begun to be given out. The seats could have been purchased on the auction website earlier, so the people knew they had a ticket, but they had to stand in line to get their preferred seat assignment.

On Monday, January 31, we had our annual pajama day with breakfast made by the teachers. The breakfast was delicious and a great way to start CSW. The children very much enjoyed coming straight from bed and getting to stay comfy all day long in their pajamas.

The entire student body went to Mass on Tuesday, February 1 and the parishioners at Mass were invited to come to the gym afterwards to be served cookies, milk, and juice. The students had made cards on Monday to be given to the Oran Rental Housing residents. These cards, along with lots of cookies, were delivered to the housing office by Mrs. Kluesner for the housing residents to enjoy.

On Wednesday, February 2, since it was pretty evident we would get ice &/or snow that , afternoon or evening, school was scheduled to dismiss at noon. This worked out well since this was the day for our chili & cinnamon roll luncheon for parents &/or grandparents of the students. The luncheon was started 1/2 hour earlier and once everyone ate, the parents and grandparents were able to take the students home and everyone got home before the bad weather started. This was also our patriotic day for everyone to wear red, white, &/or blue. The one thing we did not get accomplished as planned on Wednesday was the patriotic rosary. I have a feeling many rosaries were prayed at home during this bad weather. Prayers were said for power to stay on through the ice storm and for safe travels for anyone who had to get out in the weather.

On the agenda for Thursday was Mass, the throat blessing and adoration. Thursday was the feast of St. Blaise, the patron saint of throats. We were suppose to go to adoration as a student body to pray for an increase in vocations. Father cancelled adoration to keep people from having to get on the slick roads. However, he still had Mass in the morning and blessed throats for whomever could make it, and also blessed throats at the end of the weekend Masses.

The students were really looking forward to our Friday activity, going bowling at West Park Lanes. On Wednesday, Mrs. Kluesner already rescheduled this event for a later date, so the students will still get this treat along with a free dress down day and having dismissal at noon.

Although the school was out for snow and ice, they still had virtual learning to keep from having days added on for make-up days. There may have been a few changes to the week but the events that were saved were jam-packed with lots of good times.