Local pride starts with individual
As you are aware, three individuals are running for the position of mayor for the City of Cape Girardeau. At one of the debates, they were asked the question (paraphrased): What would you do to restore pride and ownership in the city?
While I believe a mayor should insist pride and ownership be developed and maintained in city facilities, infrastructure, services and programs, I question if any person has the ability and influence to create these qualities citywide.
For pride and ownership to spread citywide, I encourage each citizen to look in the mirror and ask this question: Recently, how much time and effort have I personally invested to develop pride and ownership in my family, neighborhood and community?
If the answer is a lot, great! If the answer is not much, you know where to begin.
Unfortunately, many of us have delegated our personal responsibilities for developing and maintaining these qualities to the government. No form of government is capable of doing this. Personal pride and ownership are developed in individuals by investing time and effort to help people and complete projects.
Whether you observe a need in your family, neighborhood, church, civic organization or community, I encourage you to get out of your recliner, make a personal investment of time and effort, and help meet that need. I guarantee, your personal investment will produce feelings of pride and ownership that are never replicated by any government program.
The first thing you can do, vote Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Gary Hill, Cape Girardeau
-
-
Supreme Court nominees -- race can be relevant"Mr. Biden's campaign promise that he'd appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court is unfortunate because it elevates skin color over qualifications." Thus, The Wall Street Journal editorial page captured, in one sentence, the sentiment of many if...
-
Russian appeasement was a Left-wing monopolyOne way of understanding the 2009-2014 Obama Administration policy of "reset" with Vladimir Putin's Russia is to recall two iconic incidents. The first was the 2009 "reset." Newly appointed Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced that she would...
-
Editorial (2/4/22)Remember to vote in Tuesday's electionTuesday is Election Day in Missouri. This is one that typically passes without much fanfare, oftentimes without any races or issues for voters to opine. That is not the case this year -- at least not in Cape Girardeau. The city's mayoral race, which...
-
-
-
Column (2/2/22)Why Biden can't embrace COVID normalityJoe Biden was the candidate of normality who hasn't been able to deliver it, particularly on the pandemic. This is not entirely his fault, obviously. He didn't create the delta and omicron surges, nor did he -- or most anyone else -- foresee that...
-
Editorial (2/2/22)Jazz professor takes home national awardCape Girardeau has a robust music community, but it's not often we write about the local jazz scene. Today, however, we applaud a faculty member at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus who took home an impressive award for his...
-
Column (2/2/22)Ukraine's president may be our only hopeOne can only sympathize with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Vladimir Putin has a dagger aimed at the heart of Ukraine. For months he has mobilized troops along the Ukrainian border. The recent deployment of troops to Ukraine's almost...
-
Column (2/1/22)SEMO MLK speaker: Solving our problems starts with loving othersI have been to several Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinners at Southeast Missouri State University. The one held Jan. 26 was the best I have had the pleasure of attending. Dr. Carlos Vargas gave brief remarks, quoting Dr. King on choosing...
-
Letter (2/1/22)Perry County residents have been kept in dark about hospital futureWe have an unfortunate situation that has developed with our Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH). There are two boards of directors for our hospital -- The elected board of directors and the private board of directors. The private board of...
-
-
Editorial (1/31/22)Editorial: Snow day video provides a few laughsNeil Glass isn't going to win "The Voice" anytime soon, but we give the superintendent of the Cape Girardeau School District credit for his acting abilities and effort. The district released its annual "snow day" video recently, which is highly...
-
Column (1/31/22)To pols: We don't need your help making good decisionsDoes anyone truly believe that our government which consistently creates monopoly privileges for companies with its own cronyism can be trusted to ensure private markets remain competitive? Apparently so. Consider the resurgence of antitrust...
-
-
Editorial (1/28/22)Editorial: Supreme Court vaccine ruling offers relief to businesses, workersThe U.S. Supreme Court issued a significant ruling on Jan. 13 impacting millions of workers and their employers. The Biden administration had sought to implement an emergency COVID-19 vaccine mandate through the Occupational Safety and Health...
-
Editorial (1/26/22)Cape Public Library celebrates 100 yearsThe Cape Girardeau Public Library turns 100 later this year, and the facility will host programs and events throughout the coming months to celebrate the facility's centennial. Today the library's location is 711 Clark St., but it first opened at...
-
Editorial (1/24/22)Jackson Chamber recognizes community leaders at annual banquetThe Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce recently recognized several community leaders during the organization's annual banquet held Jan. 14 at the Jackson Civic Center. Receiving the lifetime achievement award, otherwise known as the R.A. Fulenwider...
-
Editorial (1/21/22)Helping kids doesn't stop during a pandemicThere are plenty of opportunities to volunteer and make a difference. We regularly write about many in this space, commending worthy organizations doing important work. One we note from time to time and is especially touching can certainly use your...
-
-
Editorial (1/19/22)A popular bluegrass festival returns to FruitlandA popular bluegrass festival returns to Fruitland this week, and this year's event will be extra meaningful to organizers. Tammy and Bull Harman have been regular promoters and organizers of the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival, which will celebrate its...
-
Editorial (1/18/22)Southeast Missouri Pets shelter is a tremendous asset to areaNow with a new name to go with its new shelter, Southeast Missouri Pets, formerly known as Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, is poised to do even more good for our region in caring for stray animals and connecting these furry friends with their...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/14/22)Honoring MLK's legacy of truth and justiceOn Monday, we will pause to honor the life and legacy of minister and civil rights advocate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. There will be events around the country, including locally, celebrating King's leadership and influence that played a key role in...