Prayer 2-4-22
O Lord God, we praise you, for you are our refuge in the storm. Amen.
Wintry weather leads to traffic issues in regionArea leaders encouraged residents to use caution when traveling as snow and sleet continue to affect driving conditions in Southeast Missouri. Officials of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office suggested residents use good judgment and stay home if...
SportsPlex in Cape Girardeau could be utilized for stranded motoristsSince 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports on its website MHP has responded to 1,140 calls of stranded motorists statewide. The City of Cape Girardeau, mindful of the difficult travel conditions because of the current...
O.D. Niswonger remembered as hospital leader, renowned iris breederKnown locally as an empowering hospital administrator and worldwide as a renowned iris breeder, O.D. (David) Niswonger passed away Wednesday. He was 96. Niswonger took over the helm of Southeast Hospital in 1976, having served on the hospital's...
Cape Girardeau church helping the homeless get out of the coldSt. James African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, 516 North St. in Cape Girardeau, is responding to the current winter storm by offering to pay for shelter at local motels during the cold snap. Ramona Bailey, a volunteer with the People's Shelter...
Legends apartment complex holds forum, addresses crime concernsNearly two weeks after a shooting incident at Legends apartment complex, management held an forum to address residents' safety concerns. At the meeting, residents and residents' parents voiced their concerns regarding the complex's recent safety...
Local author publishes second children's bookJackson resident and award-winning author Amanda Flinn's second children's book, titled "God Made All Your Feelings," will be available Tuesday. The book is published through Beaming Books, a company that produces "high quality children's books that...
Predicted wintry weather forces many closures1Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts dismissed students early Wednesday due to predicted inclement weather in the area. According to The Weather Channel website, portions of Southeast Missouri and Illinois area will accumulate 2-5 inches of...
Parents sue after alleged hazing death at University of MissouriCOLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) The parents of a Minnesota man allege in a lawsuit that he has been unresponsive and requires constant medical care since being forced to drink a bottle of vodka at a fraternity at the University of Missouri. Daniel Santulli,...
Former 'Prince of the Mafia' to speak at Cape First event Friday5Former New York mafia member Michael Franzese will speak at the Cape First Church Men's Event on Friday. Franzese, who was a captain or "capo" in the Colombo crime family, decided to leave the mafia and change his life. He currently resides in...
What's past is prologue remembering the blizzard of 19795Few who were living in Southeast Missouri at the time are likely to forget the events of Feb. 24-25, 1979, when an estimated 24 inches of snow fell in a matter of hours, paralyzing traffic, closing schools and crippling movement of all sorts in the...
Cape police sergeant promoted to lieutenant5Four Cape Girardeau police officers received promotions Tuesday. Joey Hann, who has served with the department for 15 years, was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. Cpls. Jacob Scheper and Darrin Sides rose to the ranks of sergeant, and officer...
Route A in Perry Co. reduced for shoulder workRoute A in Perry County, from Deer Crossing to County Road 444, near Altenburg, Missouri, will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform shoulder work. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release,...
Local group commemorates National Gun Violence Survivors Week16For Leslie Washington, the first week of February carries a significant meaning. Monday marked the beginning of National Gun Violence Survivors Week. Washington, a Cape Girardeau resident and three-time survivor of gun violence, wants to use the...
Perry County business leaders want transparency in hospital action1PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Several Perry County business leaders presented a letter Tuesday morning to county commissioners asking for "transparency" with regard to negotiations between Perry County Memorial Hospital and a potential partner, Mercy of St....
Releasing Grace Ministries seeks to guide 'abortion-wounded' individuals7Birthright and Options for Women of Cape Girardeau have teamed up to create Releasing Grace Ministries, a not-for-profit community outreach program offering medical-quality pregnancy tests. Also offered are limited first trimester ultrasound,...
Uptown Jackson's 'centerpiece' in need of repair and update1The fountain on the grounds of the former Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson is 60 years old and it still works, albeit not as well as when it debuted in 1962. "I would say the fountain functions at about a 30% to 40% level, but Father Time...
McBride readies for Ward 2 raceMarvin McBride noticed something different about Ward 2 when he moved to Cape Girardeau in the mid 1990s. "Ward 2, specifically the south side of Ward 2, has not received the resources it deserves," McBride said. To help fix this, McBride is running...
Local ministry tries be the 'bridge in the gap of understanding'2From a young age, Scott Johnson witnessed suffering in the local community, as well as experienced it himself. His faith has continued to motivate him to help his family and lend a helping hand to anyone who needs it. This inspired him to become...
Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Stoddard County murder caseBLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- The Stoddard County prosecuting attorney is seeking the death penalty for a Dexter, Missouri, man accused of murdering a co-worker. On Monday, Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver filed his notice of intent to seek the...
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber postpones Friday eventThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to postpone this week's scheduled First Friday Coffee because of the potential for winter weather and hazardous driving conditions over the next few days. The Chamber will hold its February FFC...
New Cape Girardeau City Hall dedicated MondayFor the first time in 44 years, the City of Cape Girardeau has new headquarters. On Monday, city officials hosted a dedication and open house for Cape Girardeau's new City Hall on North Lorimier Street. Over the past two years, the city developed...
Kinder leads in fundraising for Cape Girardeau mayor's race; primary next week6Stacy Kinder, who is challenging Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox's bid for a second term in office, has outraised Fox and a third opponent so far, and has more cash on hand, according to a financial disclosure report filed last month with the Missouri...
Possible Perry County Memorial Hospital partnership subject of meeting today4A potential partnership between Perry County Memorial Hospital and another health care organization will be the subject of a meeting this morning in Perryville, Missouri, organized by local business leaders. Frank Robinson of Robinson Construction,...
Moore plans run for Cape's Ward 2Stafford Moore Jr. has noticed substantial advances in Ward 2 in the past eight years. He says he wants to help keep the momentum going. Moore and five other candidates will appear on Feb. 8 primary ballots in the race to represent the City of Cape...
Most read 2/1/22Perry County residents have been kept in dark about hospital futureWe have an unfortunate situation that has developed with our Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH). There are two boards of directors for our hospital -- The elected board of directors and the private board of directors. The private board of...
Most read 1/31/22Fed hints interest rate hike is coming in March, Cape Girardeau banker comments33Federal Reserve System Chairman Jerome Powell said last week high inflation has become a serious threat to the Fed's goal to help put more Americans back to work, hinting a hike in its key interest rate is coming in March. The increase would be the...
Most read 1/31/22Esports center coming to Cape Girardeau later this year1The reader is invited to do a Google search for "lol," the popular texting slang. The first results received are no longer for the acronym spelling out the words "laugh out loud," but instead such a query returns a list of links related to the video...
Most read 1/29/22The Local Whisper covers four-decade old cold case3The Local Whisper is a production company based out of St. Louis, which is shedding light on cold cases in the midwest. Regan Ernst -- creator, editor and director -- attended college at Southeast Missouri State University as a television and film...
Most read 1/29/22Former police chief pleads guilty in civil rights case4A former Marble Hill, Missouri police chief pled guilty in federal court Thursday to a federal misdemeanor of depriving a woman of her civil rights. According to Marc Tragesser's guilty plea agreement, Tragesser entered a woman's home acting under...
Most read 1/28/22Jackson lawsuits stem from weather, delays7What began as simple disagreements about a damaged roof and overage expenses on electrical work at a Jackson School District expansion project led to more than a decade of litigation and millions of dollars in settlements, penalties and fees -- and...
Most read 1/27/22Lawless cold case murder to get look from state agencies6A Scott County prosecutor said this week three law enforcement entities are providing new focus on a cold case murder. Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch released a statement Monday saying she has enlisted help from state agencies in the 1992 murder...