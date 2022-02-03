News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 2-3-22
O Lord Jesus, we love you with all our heart, soul and strength. Amen.
More to explore
-
Parents sue after alleged hazing death at University of MissouriCOLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) The parents of a Minnesota man allege in a lawsuit that he has been unresponsive and requires constant medical care since being forced to drink a bottle of vodka at a fraternity at the University of Missouri. Daniel Santulli,...
-
-
Former 'Prince of the Mafia' to speak at Cape First event Friday2Former New York mafia member Michael Franzese will speak at the Cape First Church Men's Event on Friday. Franzese, who was a captain or "capo" in the Colombo crime family, decided to leave the mafia and change his life. He currently resides in...
-
What's past is prologue remembering the blizzard of 19792Few who were living in Southeast Missouri at the time are likely to forget the events of Feb. 24-25, 1979, when an estimated 24 inches of snow fell in a matter of hours, paralyzing traffic, closing schools and crippling movement of all sorts in the...
-
Cape police sergeant promoted to lieutenant1Four Cape Girardeau police officers received promotions Tuesday. Joey Hann, who has served with the department for 15 years, was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. Cpls. Jacob Scheper and Darrin Sides rose to the ranks of sergeant, and officer...
-
Route A in Perry Co. reduced for shoulder workRoute A in Perry Co. reduced for shoulder work Route A in Perry County, from Deer Crossing to County Road 444, near Altenburg, Missouri, will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform shoulder work. According to a...
-
Local group commemorates National Gun Violence Survivors Week4For Leslie Washington, the first week of February carries a significant meaning. Monday marked the beginning of National Gun Violence Survivors Week. Washington, a Cape Girardeau resident and three-time survivor of gun violence, wants to use the...
-
Perry County business leaders want transparency in hospital action1PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Several Perry County business leaders presented a letter Tuesday morning to county commissioners asking for "transparency" with regard to negotiations between Perry County Memorial Hospital and a potential partner, Mercy of St....
-
Releasing Grace Ministries seeks to guide 'abortion-wounded' individuals4Birthright and Options for Women of Cape Girardeau have teamed up to create Releasing Grace Ministries, a not-for-profit community outreach program offering medical-quality pregnancy tests. Also offered are limited first trimester ultrasound,...
-
Uptown Jackson's 'centerpiece' in need of repair and update1The fountain on the grounds of the former Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson is 60 years old and it still works, albeit not as well as when it debuted in 1962. "I would say the fountain functions at about a 30% to 40% level, but Father Time...
-
McBride readies for Ward 2 raceMarvin McBride noticed something different about Ward 2 when he moved to Cape Girardeau in the mid 1990s. "Ward 2, specifically the south side of Ward 2, has not received the resources it deserves," McBride said. To help fix this, McBride is running...
-
Local ministry tries be the 'bridge in the gap of understanding'1From a young age, Scott Johnson witnessed suffering in the local community, as well as experienced it himself. His faith has continued to motivate him to help his family and lend a helping hand to anyone who needs it. This inspired him to become...
-
Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Stoddard County murder caseBLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- The Stoddard County prosecuting attorney is seeking the death penalty for a Dexter, Missouri, man accused of murdering a co-worker. On Monday, Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver filed his notice of intent to seek the...
-
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber postpones Friday eventThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to postpone this week's scheduled First Friday Coffee because of the potential for winter weather and hazardous driving conditions over the next few days. The Chamber will hold its February FFC...
-
New Cape Girardeau City Hall dedicated MondayFor the first time in 44 years, the City of Cape Girardeau has new headquarters. On Monday, city officials hosted a dedication and open house for Cape Girardeau's new City Hall on North Lorimier Street. Over the past two years, the city developed...
-
Kinder leads in fundraising for Cape Girardeau mayor's race; primary next week6Stacy Kinder, who is challenging Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox's bid for a second term in office, has outraised Fox and a third opponent so far, and has more cash on hand, according to a financial disclosure report filed last month with the Missouri...
-
Possible Perry County Memorial Hospital partnership subject of meeting today4A potential partnership between Perry County Memorial Hospital and another health care organization will be the subject of a meeting this morning in Perryville, Missouri, organized by local business leaders. Frank Robinson of Robinson Construction,...
-
Moore plans run for Cape's Ward 2Stafford Moore Jr. has noticed substantial advances in Ward 2 in the past eight years. He says he wants to help keep the momentum going. Moore and five other candidates will appear on Feb. 8 primary ballots in the race to represent the City of Cape...
-
Cape Girardeau County decommissioning former communications systemThe Cape Girardeau County Commission has voted to pay $9,840 to a Pike County, Missouri, company to finish the job of taking out of service the county's voter receiver program formerly used for sheriff's office and fire protection district...
-
Most read 1/31/22Esports center coming to Cape Girardeau later this year1The reader is invited to do a Google search for "lol," the popular texting slang. The first results received are no longer for the acronym spelling out the words "laugh out loud," but instead such a query returns a list of links related to the video...
-
-
-
Watkins in race for Ward 2 seatWhen Steve Watkins sees Ward 2, he sees potential. Watkins is one of six candidates running to represent Ward 2 in Cape Girardeau City Council. A primary election Feb. 8 will determine which candidates will remain on ballots for a general election...
-
Scott City to ramp up campaign on second try for use tax32Mike Dudek, Scott City administrator, said the issues are simple as the municipality makes a new attempt to pass a 1.75% tax on online sales in the April 5 election. "If the [levy] passes, it'll help out our bricks-and-mortar businesses who will be...
-
The Local Whisper covers four-decade old cold case3The Local Whisper is a production company based out of St. Louis, which is shedding light on cold cases in the midwest. Regan Ernst -- creator, editor and director -- attended college at Southeast Missouri State University as a television and film...
-
Former police chief pleads guilty in civil rights case4A former Marble Hill, Missouri police chief pled guilty in federal court Thursday to a federal misdemeanor of depriving a woman of her civil rights. According to Marc Tragesser's guilty plea agreement, Tragesser entered a woman's home acting under...
-
-
Most read 1/28/22Jackson lawsuits stem from weather, delays7What began as simple disagreements about a damaged roof and overage expenses on electrical work at a Jackson School District expansion project led to more than a decade of litigation and millions of dollars in settlements, penalties and fees -- and...
-
Most read 1/27/22Lawless cold case murder to get look from state agencies5A Scott County prosecutor said this week three law enforcement entities are providing new focus on a cold case murder. Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch released a statement Monday saying she has enlisted help from state agencies in the 1992 murder...
-
Most read 1/27/22Mississippi River below 'target level' depth at Cape Girardeau6At a depth of 9.37 feet as of Wednesday night, the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is below the Army Corps of Engineers's "target level." According to the website of Corps which owns, operates and maintains the gauge located off of Aquamsi...
-
Cape County health board asked to lift COVID-19 recommendations14On Tuesday, public commenters once again pleaded with members of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees to resolve the board's COVID-19 recommendations. One speaker at the board's January meeting equated the board of...
-
Cape mayoral candidates detail views on public safety, city unity at forum15In February, the City of Cape Girardeau will hold a primary for mayor for the first time in more than a decade. All three mayoral candidates -- incumbent Bob Fox, Ward 6 representative Stacy Kinder and businesswoman Ramona Bailey -- responded to...
-
MoDOT hires consultant for I-55 Exit 93 project5The Missouri Department of Transportation has hired Garver USA's Kansas City office to help the agency come up with ideas for a reconfigured Exit 93 along Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau. A few years ago, MoDOT was looking at replacing a bridge...