Prayer 1-28-22
O Lord Jesus, most precious Savior, in all things we give thanks to you. Amen.
Jackson lawsuits stem from weather, delaysWhat began as simple disagreements about a damaged roof and overage expenses on electrical work at a Jackson School District expansion project led to more than a decade of litigation and millions of dollars in settlements, penalties and fees -- and...
Gas prices relatively stable in Cape Girardeau CountyDespite a 1.8 cent rise to $3.32 for the nation's average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the last seven days, with increases seen for four consecutive weeks across the country, prices are remaining relatively flat in Cape Girardeau...
Q&A with Missouri's new state revenue chief, Wayne WallingfordWayne Wallingford's window on the world from his sixth-floor office in the Truman Building in Jefferson City, Missouri, is a less than five-minute walk from the State Capitol, where the Cape Girardeau resident spent more than a decade as a state...
American Red Cross Club at SEMO helps with current blood supply crisisThe American Red Cross Club at Southeast Missouri State University hosts multiple blood donation drives throughout the year including at the start of each semester, SEMO Homecoming and its Greek event occurring from March 27 to 30. Kate Appleman,...
Jackson school board votes to stop contact tracingThis week, Jackson School Board voted to discontinue COVID-19 contact tracing within the Jackson School District. Superintendent Scott Smith made the recommendation in a specially-called school board meeting Tuesday. He said a rising number of...
Cape Girardeau County takes first step toward a future emergency management location buildingChastened by tornadoes over the past several months both north and south of Cape Girardeau County, the county commission voted Thursday to explore consolidating all emergency equipment indoors and in one location. Commissioners Paul Koeper and...
Bollinger County sheriff addresses need for law enforcement sales taxBollinger County commissioners recently voted to approve a half-cent law enforcement sales tax to be placed on the ballot in the April 5 election. That tax will be listed on the ballot as "Proposition A." Although the sheriff's office has received...
Lawless cold case murder to get look from state agencies4A Scott County prosecutor said this week three law enforcement entities are providing new focus on a cold case murder. Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch released a statement Monday saying she has enlisted help from state agencies in the 1992 murder...
Mississippi River below 'target level' depth at Cape Girardeau4At a depth of 9.37 feet as of Wednesday night, the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is below the Army Corps of Engineers's "target level." According to the website of Corps which owns, operates and maintains the gauge located off of Aquamsi...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/27/22Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Jan. 24 n Closed session minutes from Jan. 20 Appointments and possible action items n Appointment to the Board of Mental...
Cape County health board asked to lift COVID-19 recommendations14On Tuesday, public commenters once again pleaded with members of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees to resolve the board's COVID-19 recommendations. One speaker at the board's January meeting equated the board of...
Cape mayoral candidates detail views on public safety, city unity at forum14In February, the City of Cape Girardeau will hold a primary for mayor for the first time in more than a decade. All three mayoral candidates -- incumbent Bob Fox, Ward 6 representative Stacy Kinder and businesswoman Ramona Bailey -- responded to...
Search process for next Cape Girardeau chamber leader in late stagesThe seven-member panel looking for a successor to longtime and now-retired Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO John Mehner expects to have identified two or three finalists by the end of this week, said The Bank of Missouri...
American Red Cross at critical low levels for blood supplies4The American Red Cross is currently experiencing a critically low blood supply. This is the first time the organization has announced an official blood crisis and its levels sit at enough supply for less than a day's need for individuals. According...
MoDOT hires consultant for I-55 Exit 93 project4The Missouri Department of Transportation has hired Garver USA's Kansas City office to help the agency come up with ideas for a reconfigured Exit 93 along Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau. A few years ago, MoDOT was looking at replacing a bridge...
Cape Council approves contract for gunfire detection13A detection system may soon improve police response to reports of gunfire in Cape Girardeau. On Monday, Cape Girardeau City Council approved an agreement with ShotSpotter Inc. The company uses sensor technology to pinpoint the location of gunfire....
Cape Girardeau County OKs animal-control contract; will consider building to safeguard equipmentThe Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday approved a new one-year agreement for animal control with Southeast Missouri Pets, formerly the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. The new agreement for $36,000 annually is 10% higher than in 2021....
Cape, Jackson limit plastics recycling because of market collapse13In bright-red lettering on the City of Cape Girardeau's solid waste and recycling website, the message is crystal clear. "Effective immediately, plastic shopping bags, garbage bags and newspaper sleeves are no longer accepted in our Single Stream...
Cape School Board updates COVID reentry planThe Cape Girardeau School Board announced updates to the district's COVID reentry plan for the start of the spring semester, during its regular meeting Monday. The board decided to continue its use of positive trace tracking for COVID-19 cases, but...
Local News 1/24/22Ameren Missouri continues installation of solar canopies at Show Me Center2Solar canopies being installed in Cape Girardeau are on track to generate power for the area by July, according to Brad Brown of Ameren Missouri. The project which officially began Oct. 25 on the north and south parking lots of the Show Me Center...
Most read 1/24/22Food Bank expands to Cape Girardeau CountySoutheast Missouri Food Bank has purchased a building in Jackson and will expand its operations to Cape Girardeau County by mid-summer, said Joey Keys, the food bank's executive director since 2018. Keys said the 72,000-square-foot headquarters and...
Local News 1/23/22Donations needed to finish campaign for new SEMO Pets shelterThe ribbon was cut Jan. 13 on a new, 12,000-square-foot facility for Southeast Missouri Pets. Built next door to the organization's previous shelter, in which they were known as the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, the new $3.7 million facility...
Local News 1/22/22State's hospitals report rise in coronavirus patients23For a while, things calmed down. The number of COVID-19 patients at Saint Francis Medical Center dropped to zero after Southeast Missouri's second surge in the fall. Now, to the dismay of healthcare professionals, COVID-19 patients have begun to...
Local News 1/22/22Event to mark anniversary of Sikeston lynching4SIKESTON, Mo. -- Eighty years after a Black man accused of assaulting a white woman was dragged through the streets of Sikeston by a vehicle and set on fire, the community will for the first time acknowledge the tragic incident with a remembrance...
Most read 1/22/22Cape Girardeau woman sentenced in federal court for fraud9A federal judge in Cape Girardeau has sentenced Brandy McKay, 42, of Cape Girardeau to three years imprisonment and ordered her to pay $7.52 million in restitution for Medicare and Medicaid fraud. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark handed down the...
Most read 1/21/22Area schools see jump in COVID-19 cases as county numbers near record levels30COVID-19 cases have begun to rise in local schools as case counts throughout the region have climbed rapidly in the past month. Since the Southeast Missourian's last COVID-19 update on Saturday, total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Cape...
Most read 1/21/22'Closin' the building': Cape superintendent drops snow day video10When the first snow of the year begins to drop, so does Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass's latest parody video. Wednesday night, Glass continued his tradition of announcing the school year's first snow day with a parody...
Chase from Cape to Illinois leads to suspect's apprehension6A motorist led Cape Girardeau police on a high-speed chase Tuesday night. According to police Sgt. Joey Hann, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for alleged traffic violations about 9:30 p.m. near South Sprigg Street and Highway 74. The driver...
Gunshots at Legends apartments sends Cape Girardeau police on manhunt15Cape Girardeau police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday at Legends apartment complex. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, when officers arrived at the complex at 2070 N. Sprigg St., they located a male with abrasions from a...