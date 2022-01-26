News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 1-26-22
O Lord Jesus, we take comfort in knowing that joy comes in the morning. Amen.
Cape mayoral candidates detail views on public safety, city unity at forumIn February, the City of Cape Girardeau will hold a primary for mayor for the first time in more than a decade. All three mayoral candidates -- incumbent Bob Fox, Ward 6 representative Stacy Kinder and businesswoman Ramona Bailey -- responded to...
Cape County health board asked to lift COVID-19 recommendationsOn Tuesday, public commenters once again pleaded with members of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees to resolve the board's COVID-19 recommendations. One speaker at the board's January meeting equated the board of...
Search process for next Cape Girardeau chamber leader in late stagesThe seven-member panel looking for a successor to longtime and now-retired Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO John Mehner expects to have identified two or three finalists by the end of this week, said The Bank of Missouri...
American Red Cross at critical low levels for blood suppliesThe American Red Cross is currently experiencing a critically low blood supply. This is the first time the organization has announced an official blood crisis and its levels sit at enough supply for less than a day's need for individuals. According...
MoDOT hires consultant for I-55 Exit 93 project1The Missouri Department of Transportation has hired Garver USA's Kansas City office to help the agency come up with ideas for a reconfigured Exit 93 along Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau. A few years ago, MoDOT was looking at replacing a bridge...
Cape Council approves contract for gunfire detection10A detection system may soon improve police response to reports of gunfire in Cape Girardeau. On Monday, Cape Girardeau City Council approved an agreement with ShotSpotter Inc. The company uses sensor technology to pinpoint the location of gunfire....
Cape Girardeau County OKs animal-control contract; will consider building to safeguard equipmentThe Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday approved a new one-year agreement for animal control with Southeast Missouri Pets, formerly the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. The new agreement for $36,000 annually is 10% higher than in 2021....
Cape, Jackson limit plastics recycling because of market collapse12In bright-red lettering on the City of Cape Girardeau's solid waste and recycling website, the message is crystal clear. "Effective immediately, plastic shopping bags, garbage bags and newspaper sleeves are no longer accepted in our Single Stream...
Cape School Board updates COVID reentry planThe Cape Girardeau School Board announced updates to the district's COVID reentry plan for the start of the spring semester, during its regular meeting Monday. The board decided to continue its use of positive trace tracking for COVID-19 cases, but...
Local News 1/24/22Ameren Missouri continues installation of solar canopies at Show Me Center2Solar canopies being installed in Cape Girardeau are on track to generate power for the area by July, according to Brad Brown of Ameren Missouri. The project which officially began Oct. 25 on the north and south parking lots of the Show Me Center...
Local News 1/23/22Donations needed to finish campaign for new SEMO Pets shelterThe ribbon was cut Jan. 13 on a new, 12,000-square-foot facility for Southeast Missouri Pets. Built next door to the organization's previous shelter, in which they were known as the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, the new $3.7 million facility...
State's hospitals report rise in coronavirus patients23For a while, things calmed down. The number of COVID-19 patients at Saint Francis Medical Center dropped to zero after Southeast Missouri's second surge in the fall. Now, to the dismay of healthcare professionals, COVID-19 patients have begun to...
Event to mark anniversary of Sikeston lynching4SIKESTON, Mo. -- Eighty years after a Black man accused of assaulting a white woman was dragged through the streets of Sikeston by a vehicle and set on fire, the community will for the first time acknowledge the tragic incident with a remembrance...
Cape Girardeau woman sentenced in federal court for fraud9A federal judge in Cape Girardeau has sentenced Brandy McKay, 42, of Cape Girardeau to three years imprisonment and ordered her to pay $7.52 million in restitution for Medicare and Medicaid fraud. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark handed down the...
Realtor Edgar of Cape Girardeau to run for state rep13Elaine Edgar, owner of SEMO Home Realty in Cape Girardeau, will seek the Aug, 2 Republican nomination for Missouri House District 147 -- a seat currently vacant due to the resignation of Wayne Wallingford. Edgar, who grew up on a farm in...
Stoddard prosecutor announces reelection bid1DEXTER, Mo. -- Stoddard County Prosecutor Russ Oliver announced in a news release he is running for re-election. Oliver is seeking his fourth term as prosecuting attorney. "We are so very proud of the work we have done over the last 12 years. When I...
Cape clinic to give away COVID-19 masks, testsStarting Monday, Cape Family Medical Clinic will give free COVID-19 medical supplies to whomever needs them. Cape Family Medical Clinic and 180 Healthcare teamed up to provide the community with the free supplies on a first-come, first-served basis...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/24/22Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Jan. 20, 2022 Appointments and possible action items n None at this time Discussion and possible action n Humane Society...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 1-24-221Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presentations n ShotSpotter Presentation n Geospatial Intelligence Presentation - Jim Riley Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board...
Woman sent to prison, must repay $7.5 million in fraud case1ST. LOUIS (AP) A southeast Missouri woman has been sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million in restitution in a Medicaid and Medicare fraud case. A federal judge in St. Louis on Tuesday sentenced 42-year-old Brandy McKay...
Area schools see jump in COVID-19 cases as county numbers near record levels30COVID-19 cases have begun to rise in local schools as case counts throughout the region have climbed rapidly in the past month. Since the Southeast Missourian's last COVID-19 update on Saturday, total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Cape...
Local legislators react to governor's annual address to General Assembly5In a wide-ranging, 51-minute speech Wednesday from the Missouri House chamber in Jefferson City, Gov. Mike Parson touched on a host of topics during his State of the State address -- including workforce development, infrastructure, education,...
Colleagues recall late Southeast Missouri State professor's legacy2Henry M. Sessoms Sr. is being remembered by former Southeast Missouri State University colleagues for his longtime steady chairmanship of the school's English department and for his enthusiasm. "He was in his element as department chair, was a good...
'Closin' the building': Cape superintendent drops snow day video10When the first snow of the year begins to drop, so does Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass's latest parody video. Wednesday night, Glass continued his tradition of announcing the school year's first snow day with a parody...
Chase from Cape to Illinois leads to suspect's apprehension6A motorist led Cape Girardeau police on a high-speed chase Tuesday night. According to police Sgt. Joey Hann, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for alleged traffic violations about 9:30 p.m. near South Sprigg Street and Highway 74. The driver...
Gunshots at Legends apartments sends Cape Girardeau police on manhunt15Cape Girardeau police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday at Legends apartment complex. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, when officers arrived at the complex at 2070 N. Sprigg St., they located a male with abrasions from a...
Former SEMO DPS officer charged with child molestation9A former Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety officer has been fired after law enforcement arrested him on child molestation charges. John Reyna, 36, faces two charges of first-degree child molestation and one charge of...
Study nixes Mars life in meteorite found in AntarcticaCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- A 4 billion-year-old meteorite from Mars that caused a splash here on Earth decades ago contains no evidence of ancient, primitive Martian life after all, scientists reported late last week. In 1996, a NASA-led team announced...
The changing nature of bookselling Book Rack of Cape Girardeau11Talk to John Hendricks for only a few minutes and some things are readily apparent. He likes people, enjoys talking and loves the product he sells. Hendricks has run the Book Rack, now at 50 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau, since 1997 a business...
Downtown Cape property vandalized1Saturday night, shortly before 11 p.m., a Cape Girardeau Police officer was patrolling the downtown area when a citizen flagged him down near William and Main streets to report recent property damage. Officers responded and located shattered glass...