Projects that boost your homes value

Home improvement seems to be on many homeowners agendas  whether its a few small projects, or a laundry list of things to be done. There are improvements that can add value to your home when it comes time to list and sell, and these are a few that we would recommend.

Many prospective homebuyers are looking for modern, updated kitchens. Consider your homes current value and put in place a budget for upgrades that makes sense. Adding an $50,000 kitchen to a $150,000 home is not a good move, as youre not likely to get all of that money back when its time to sell. Its also important to stick to a neutral pallet that can adhere to many different styles and incorporate high-demand finishes such as stainless steel appliances or quartz countertops. You may also consider replacing older appliances with energy efficient models to appeal to the buyer.

According to research, a bathroom remodel will recoup 87.7 to 93.5 percent of your investment. Similarly to the kitchen, we advise that you dont go crazy with your updates. Installing new fixtures, painting and re-grouting the bathtub can go a long way in the eyes of a buyer. Simple updates such as a new mirror and light fixture can truly change the look of a bathroom at a lower cost.

If your home has an unfinished basement or other unfinished rooms, building out this space can be a relatively low-cost way to add value to your home. Other budget-friendly suggestions include enhancing your homes curb appeal with fresh paint, an inviting front door, sprucing up landscaping and taking care of any obvious deferred maintenance.

At Area Properties Real Estate  River Region, we pride ourselves in offering a full-service experience. If youre looking to make updates to sell your home, we recommend talking with an experienced professional who can help you get the best bang for your buck!