Projects that boost your homes value

Projects that boost your homes value
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Home improvement seems to be on many homeowners agendas whether its a few small projects, or a laundry list of things to be done. There are improvements that can add value to your home when it comes time to list and sell, and these are a few that we would recommend.
Many prospective homebuyers are looking for modern, updated kitchens. Consider your homes current value and put in place a budget for upgrades that makes sense. Adding an $50,000 kitchen to a $150,000 home is not a good move, as youre not likely to get all of that money back when its time to sell. Its also important to stick to a neutral pallet that can adhere to many different styles and incorporate high-demand finishes such as stainless steel appliances or quartz countertops. You may also consider replacing older appliances with energy efficient models to appeal to the buyer.
According to research, a bathroom remodel will recoup 87.7 to 93.5 percent of your investment. Similarly to the kitchen, we advise that you dont go crazy with your updates. Installing new fixtures, painting and re-grouting the bathtub can go a long way in the eyes of a buyer. Simple updates such as a new mirror and light fixture can truly change the look of a bathroom at a lower cost.
If your home has an unfinished basement or other unfinished rooms, building out this space can be a relatively low-cost way to add value to your home. Other budget-friendly suggestions include enhancing your homes curb appeal with fresh paint, an inviting front door, sprucing up landscaping and taking care of any obvious deferred maintenance.
At Area Properties Real Estate River Region, we pride ourselves in offering a full-service experience. If youre looking to make updates to sell your home, we recommend talking with an experienced professional who can help you get the best bang for your buck!