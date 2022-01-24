Jackson Chamber recognizes community leaders at annual banquet

Editorial

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce recently recognized several community leaders during the organization's annual banquet held Jan. 14 at the Jackson Civic Center.

Receiving the lifetime achievement award, otherwise known as the R.A. Fulenwider Award, was John N. Thompson. A longtime banker who serves as community bank president at First Midwest Bank in Jackson, Thompson spoke about the importance of giving back to a community  youth, seniors and the less fortunate. "In my opinion, Jackson is the best little city in America," he said.

Other awards:

* FOX23's April Creech won the Sam Roethemeyer Ambassador of the Year Award.

* The Marybeth Williams Educator of the Year Award went to Kyle Mabuce of the Jackson School District.

* Alliance Bank's Shelly Wessell Kaiser took home the Women's Impact Network (WIN) Woman of the Year Award.

* Midwest Sterilization received Business of the Year honors.

* Small Business of the Year was Seabaugh Appraisal and Consulting.

Local chambers play a key role in the fabric of a community. From networking and personal growth opportunities, to working with legislators and other stakeholders on issues impacting businesses, to recruiting new businesses and industry to the area, our local chambers help prime the economic pump through their leadership. Just as important are the members, people such as this year's award winners who serve on boards and committees and serve in a variety of other ways  each committed to making our communities better places to live, work and raise a family. To all those recognized, we extend our thanks and congratulations.