Prayer 1-23-22
O Lord Jesus, in all we say and do, may we be leaders of integrity. Amen.
Cape Girardeau woman sentenced in federal court for fraud2A federal judge in Cape Girardeau has sentenced Brandy McKay, 42, of Cape Girardeau to three years imprisonment and ordered her to pay $7.52 million in restitution for Medicare and Medicaid fraud. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark handed down the...
Realtor Edgar of Cape Girardeau to run for state rep3Elaine Edgar, owner of SEMO Home Realty in Cape Girardeau, will seek the Aug, 2 Republican nomination for Missouri House District 147 -- a seat currently vacant due to the resignation of Wayne Wallingford. Edgar, who grew up on a farm in...
State's hospitals report rise in coronavirus patientsFor a while, things called down. The number of COVID-19 patients at Saint Francis Medical Center dropped to zero after Southeast Missouri's second surge in the fall. Now, to the dismay of healthcare professionals, COVID-19 patients have begun to...
Stoddard prosecutor announces reelection bid1DEXTER, Mo. -- Stoddard County Prosecutor Russ Oliver announced in a news release he is running for re-election. Oliver is seeking his fourth term as prosecuting attorney. "We are so very proud of the work we have done over the last 12 years. When I...
Cape clinic to give away COVID-19 masks, testsStarting Monday, Cape Family Medical Clinic will give free COVID-19 medical supplies to whomever needs them. Cape Family Medical Clinic and 180 Healthcare teamed up to provide the community with the free supplies on a first-come, first-served basis...
Event to mark anniversary of Sikeston lynching1SIKESTON, Mo. -- Eighty years after a Black man accused of assaulting a white woman was dragged through the streets of Sikeston by a vehicle and set on fire, the community will for the first time acknowledge the tragic incident with a remembrance...
Donations needed to finish campaign for new SEMO Pets shelterThe ribbon was cut Jan. 13 on a new, 12,000-square-foot facility for Southeast Missouri Pets. Built next door to the organization's previous shelter, in which they were known as the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, the new $3.7 million facility...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/24/22Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Jan. 20, 2022 Appointments and possible action items n None at this time Discussion and possible action n Humane Society...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 1-24-22Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presentations n ShotSpotter Presentation n Geospatial Intelligence Presentation - Jim Riley Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board...
Woman sent to prison, must repay $7.5 million in fraud caseST. LOUIS (AP) A southeast Missouri woman has been sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million in restitution in a Medicaid and Medicare fraud case. A federal judge in St. Louis on Tuesday sentenced 42-year-old Brandy McKay...
Area schools see jump in COVID-19 cases as county numbers near record levels20COVID-19 cases have begun to rise in local schools as case counts throughout the region have climbed rapidly in the past month. Since the Southeast Missourian's last COVID-19 update on Saturday, total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Cape...
Local legislators react to governor's annual address to General Assembly5In a wide-ranging, 51-minute speech Wednesday from the Missouri House chamber in Jefferson City, Gov. Mike Parson touched on a host of topics during his State of the State address -- including workforce development, infrastructure, education,...
Colleagues recall late Southeast Missouri State professor's legacy2Henry M. Sessoms Sr. is being remembered by former Southeast Missouri State University colleagues for his longtime steady chairmanship of the school's English department and for his enthusiasm. "He was in his element as department chair, was a good...
'Closin' the building': Cape superintendent drops snow day video6When the first snow of the year begins to drop, so does Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass's latest parody video. Wednesday night, Glass continued his tradition of announcing the school year's first snow day with a parody...
SEMO director of jazz studies is JEN educator of the year"The thing to judge in any jazz artist is, does the man project and does he have ideas." -- Miles Davis On Jan. 6, Joseph L. Jefferson was awarded the 2022 Jazz Education Network (JEN) -- Ellis Marsalis Jr. Jazz educator of the year award at the...
Chase from Cape to Illinois leads to suspect's apprehension6A motorist led Cape Girardeau police on a high-speed chase Tuesday night. According to police Sgt. Joey Hann, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for alleged traffic violations about 9:30 p.m. near South Sprigg Street and Highway 74. The driver...
Gunshots at Legends apartments sends Cape Girardeau police on manhunt15Cape Girardeau police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday at Legends apartment complex. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, when officers arrived at the complex at 2070 N. Sprigg St., they located a male with abrasions from a...
Advance's Moroni lauds bipartisanship on final agreement on Missouri House redistricting map4Lawyer Michael Moroni of Advance, Southeast Missouri's only representative on the House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission, said the 20-member panel came to unanimous agreement Wednesday on final boundaries for all 163 seats in the General...
Cape Girardeau Airport unaffected by 5G controversy1Tuesday's decision by AT&T and Verizon to delay temporarily their 5G rollouts near certain airports amid concerns over possible flight disruptions will not impact Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, at least for now. The giant telecom companies...
Special-use request for residential Jackson day care delayed by aldermenAfter a public hearing to consider a special-use permit for a residential day care, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to take the matter to study session. The owner of the day care, Little Buttercups LLC., requested the use permit for four...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/20/22Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Jan. 10 n Minutes of stated meeting of Jan. 13 n The closed session minutes for the slated meeting of Jan. 10 Appointments and...
Local News 1/19/22Cape Girardeau business owner on Show Me Recovery recommendationsGov. Mike Parson announced this week the concluding report of his Show Me Recovery Task Force has been received. The task force was charged with studying the ongoing impact of the pandemic on small - business owners and coming up with actionable...
Local News 1/19/22Film on Mississippi County sharecropper protest to have free screening2CHARLESTON, Mo. -- An Emmy-Award-winning documentary about Missouri's sharecropper protest of 1939 will be available for viewing later this month at Charleston High School. The community is invited to a free showing of the hour-long film, "Oh...
Most read 1/19/22Study nixes Mars life in meteorite found in AntarcticaCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- A 4 billion-year-old meteorite from Mars that caused a splash here on Earth decades ago contains no evidence of ancient, primitive Martian life after all, scientists reported late last week. In 1996, a NASA-led team announced...
The changing nature of bookselling Book Rack of Cape Girardeau11Talk to John Hendricks for only a few minutes and some things are readily apparent. He likes people, enjoys talking and loves the product he sells. Hendricks has run the Book Rack, now at 50 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau, since 1997 a business...
COVID-19 tests often difficult to acquire in area21Where to find COVID-19 tests in the Cape Girardeau area? The short answer: Its not always easy. COVID-19 tests have become increasingly hard to come by because of a national shortage and surge in COVID-19 cases. Several local pharmacies reported...
Downtown Cape property vandalized1Saturday night, shortly before 11 p.m., a Cape Girardeau Police officer was patrolling the downtown area when a citizen flagged him down near William and Main streets to report recent property damage. Officers responded and located shattered glass...
Brunch food business, Crepe Girardeau, soon to launch4Crepe Girardeau, a mobile food truck/trailer business specializing in "sweet and savory" crepes, is being launched in late spring by Isabelle Schott. Schott, an emergency room nurse at Saint Francis, moved to Cape Girardeau from her native South...
Most read 1/15/22John Thompson lauded for lifetime achievement at Jackson chamber annual banquetThe Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce recognized business leaders, volunteers and organizations at its annual banquet Friday, held once again at Jackson Civic Center, its normal venue. A year ago, impacted by the pandemic, the chamber shelved its...
Most read 1/15/22Virus cases on the rise in Cape, Scott Cos.34COVID-19 cases have grown at four times their recent rate in Cape Girardeau County in the last month. The latest data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows 608 probable and confirmed cases in the county for the seven-day...