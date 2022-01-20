News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 1-20-22
O Lord God, Heavenly Father, may our words and deeds glorify you. Amen.
More to explore
Chase from Cape to Illinois leads to suspect's apprehension1A motorist led Cape Girardeau police on a high-speed chase Tuesday night. According to police Sgt. Joey Hann, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for alleged traffic violations about 9:30 p.m. near South Sprigg Street and Highway 74. The driver...
Gunshots at Legends apartments sends Cape Girardeau police on manhunt2Cape Girardeau police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday at Legends apartment complex. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, when officers arrived at the complex at 2070 N. Sprigg St., they located a male with abrasions from a...
Advance's Moroni lauds bipartisanship on final agreement on Missouri House redistricting mapLawyer Michael Moroni of Advance, Southeast Missouri's only representative on the House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission, said the 20-member panel came to unanimous agreement Wednesday on final boundaries for all 163 seats in the General...
Cape Girardeau Airport unaffected by 5G controversyTuesday's decision by AT&T and Verizon to delay temporarily their 5G rollouts near certain airports amid concerns over possible flight disruptions will not impact Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, at least for now. The giant telecom companies...
Special-use request for residential Jackson day care delayed by aldermenAfter a public hearing to consider a special-use permit for a residential day care, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to take the matter to study session. The owner of the day care, Little Buttercups LLC., requested the use permit for four...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/20/22Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Jan. 10 n Minutes of stated meeting of Jan. 13 n The closed session minutes for the slated meeting of Jan. 10 Appointments and...
Cape Girardeau business owner on Show Me Recovery recommendationsGov. Mike Parson announced this week the concluding report of his Show Me Recovery Task Force has been received. The task force was charged with studying the ongoing impact of the pandemic on small - business owners and coming up with actionable...
Film on Mississippi County sharecropper protest to have free screening2CHARLESTON, Mo. -- An Emmy-Award-winning documentary about Missouri's sharecropper protest of 1939 will be available for viewing later this month at Charleston High School. The community is invited to a free showing of the hour-long film, "Oh...
Former SEMO DPS officer charged with child molestation9A former Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety officer has been fired after law enforcement arrested him on child molestation charges. John Reyna, 36, faces two charges of first-degree child molestation and one charge of...
Fire units battle Tuesday morning fire for four hours5An early morning structure fire in Cape Girardeau destroyed one building and left approximately 100 residents without internet Tuesday. Cape Girardeau Fire Department received a call at 5:35 a.m. of a fire in the 2100 block of Big Bend Road. Fire...
Safe House of Southeast Missouri serves record number of requestsSafe House of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau served a total of 146 individuals in its last fiscal year, including 142 women and four men. Its previous fiscal year the agency served 84 and in 2018 it served 119 according to its fiscal year...
Another Cape Girardeau native picked as state's broadband chiefB.J. Tanksley has been tapped by the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) to direct the state's Office of Broadband Development -- replacing Tim Arbeiter, who left the role earlier this month to take a job in the private sector. Both...
Scott City Council approves bid for drainage improvements1Efforts to improve drainage in Scott City will soon be underway. On Tuesday, the Scott City Council unanimously voted to approve a bid from Roper Excavating Inc. to carry out a project to clear drainage ditches in certain parts of the City of Scott...
Importance of compassion emphasized at annual MLK luncheonDr. Martin Luther King Jr. had no plan to become a civil rights leader. Why, then, did he endure police brutality, acts of violence, and all the acts of hate directed toward him, asked Pastor Ben Porter on Monday. "I would go out on a limb to say he...
MoDOT gets funding to address flooding issues on Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County1The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded several multimillion-dollar contracts for road projects this month in the state's Department of Transportation Southeast District. The contracts are for resurfacing, adding turn lanes,...
COVID-19 tests often difficult to acquire in area20Where to find COVID-19 tests in the Cape Girardeau area? The short answer: Its not always easy. COVID-19 tests have become increasingly hard to come by because of a national shortage and surge in COVID-19 cases. Several local pharmacies reported...
Downtown Cape property vandalized1Saturday night, shortly before 11 p.m., a Cape Girardeau Police officer was patrolling the downtown area when a citizen flagged him down near William and Main streets to report recent property damage. Officers responded and located shattered glass...
Midwest Sterilization food bank donation to help feed area familiesMidwest Sterilization recently donated $25,000 to Southeast Missouri Food Bank to help feed children, senior citizens, veterans and families who face hunger in Southeast Missouri. "This is our third year for supporting Southeast Missouri Food Bank,...
Most read 1/18/22Brunch food business, Crepe Girardeau, soon to launch4Crepe Girardeau, a mobile food truck/trailer business specializing in "sweet and savory" crepes, is being launched in late spring by Isabelle Schott. Schott, an emergency room nurse at Saint Francis, moved to Cape Girardeau from her native South...
SEMO Pets honors Betty White on 100th birthdaySoutheast Missouri Pets, formerly the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, noted the 100th birthday of the late actress and animal activist Betty White with a party Monday at the organization's new 12,000-square-foot pet adoption shelter at 180...
Cape Girardeau County Commission revises employee boot policyThe Cape Girardeau County Commission, by unanimous vote Thursday, has agreed to provide up to $150 reimbursement per calendar year for work boots to employees in the buildings and grounds, highway and parks departments, retroactive to Jan. 1. The...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 1/18/22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. today Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Public hearings n Hearing to consider the voluntary annexation of 4.0 acres at 2336 South Old Orchard Road, as...
John Thompson lauded for lifetime achievement at Jackson chamber annual banquetThe Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce recognized business leaders, volunteers and organizations at its annual banquet Friday, held once again at Jackson Civic Center, its normal venue. A year ago, impacted by the pandemic, the chamber shelved its...
Cape Public Library to mark 100th anniversary3A lot can change during the span of 100 years, but Cape Girardeau Public Library has remained a constant for the community. The library will reach its 100th year of service June 15. To celebrate, the library will host centennial-themed programs and...
A laugh at the riverfront
Most read 1/15/22Virus cases on the rise in Cape, Scott Cos.34COVID-19 cases have grown at four times their recent rate in Cape Girardeau County in the last month. The latest data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows 608 probable and confirmed cases in the county for the seven-day...
Most read 1/14/22SEMO Pets new facility and new name10New facility. New name. Officials with Southeast Missouri Pets -- formerly Humane Society of Southeast Missouri -- unveiled the organization's new facility and new name at a Thursday morning ceremony. Charlotte Craig, president of the organization's...
Most read 1/12/22Jackson School District updates COVID-19 procedures6The Jackson School Board unanimously approved changes to the district's COVID-19 procedures at the board's meeting Tuesday night. Changes to the district's procedures were made in part to reflect recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control...
Most read 1/12/22Missouri's highest court sends Cape 'slip and fall' case back to Stoddard County3In a 23-page ruling released Tuesday, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled the case of a title company employee injured in an Aug. 29, 2013, fall in the former Cape Girardeau Common Pleas Courthouse -- now part of the new City Hall complex at 44 N....
Most read 1/11/22Cape terminates Esquire Theatre TIF; council approves TIF agreement with Morning Star20Development on one of Cape Girardeau's historic theaters may soon be underway. On Monday, Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to terminate tax increment financing (TIF) for a redevelopment area designated for improvements to the former Esquire...