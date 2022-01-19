Editorial

A popular bluegrass festival returns to Fruitland this week, and this year's event will be extra meaningful to organizers.

Tammy and Bull Harman have been regular promoters and organizers of the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival, which will celebrate its 15th annual gathering beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday. But in December, Tammy's parents, in their 80s, lost their Reynolds County home to an EF2 tornado. Thankfully, the couple survived.

Despite the family trauma and ongoing challenges of COVID-19, the Harmans are continuing with plans to hold this year's bluegrass festival at the Bavarian Halle.

"We think people need bluegrass (and) our family certainly needs it right now," Tammy Harman told the Southeast Missourian.

The festival is encouraging attendees to be respectful of those who choose to wear a mask and that individuals socially distance where possible. Chairs will be spaced apart, though family and friends may sit in groups.

Thursday evening's performances, set from 7 to 10 p.m., will focus on gospel music. Admission is $10. Admission on Friday and Saturday is $15 each day. Or individuals can purchase a $30 pass for all three days. Children 16 and younger may attend for free.

If you are a fan of bluegrass music or simply want to check out a new experience, this will be a fun event to consider.