Prayer 1-19-22
O Lord Jesus, thank you for your abundant grace and mercy. Amen.
More to explore
Film on Mississippi County sharecropper protest to have free screening1CHARLESTON, Mo. -- An Emmy-Award-winning documentary about Missouri's sharecropper protest of 1939 will be available for viewing later this month at Charleston High School. The community is invited to a free showing of the hour-long film, "Oh...
Former SEMO DPS officer charged with child molestation4A former Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety officer has been fired after law enforcement arrested him on child molestation charges. John Reyna, 36, faces two charges of first-degree child molestation and one charge of...
Fire units battle Tuesday morning fire for four hours3An early morning structure fire in Cape Girardeau destroyed one building and left approximately 100 residents without internet Tuesday. Cape Girardeau Fire Department received a call at 5:35 a.m. of a fire in the 2100 block of Big Bend Road. Fire...
Safe House of Southeast Missouri serves record number of requestsSafe House of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau served a total of 146 individuals in its last fiscal year, including 142 women and four men. Its previous fiscal year the agency served 84 and in 2018 it served 119 according to its fiscal year...
Another Cape Girardeau native picked as state's broadband chiefB.J. Tanksley has been tapped by the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) to direct the state's Office of Broadband Development -- replacing Tim Arbeiter, who left the role earlier this month to take a job in the private sector. Both...
Cape Girardeau business owner on Show Me Recovery recommendationsGov. Mike Parson announced this week the concluding report of his Show Me Recovery Task Force has been received. The task force was charged with studying the ongoing impact of the pandemic on small - business owners and coming up with actionable...
Scott City Council approves bid for drainage improvementsEfforts to improve drainage in Scott City will soon be underway. On Tuesday, the Scott City Council unanimously voted to approve a bid from Roper Excavating Inc. to carry out a project to clear drainage ditches in certain parts of the City of Scott...
Importance of compassion emphasized at annual MLK luncheonDr. Martin Luther King Jr. had no plan to become a civil rights leader. Why, then, did he endure police brutality, acts of violence, and all the acts of hate directed toward him, asked Pastor Ben Porter on Monday. "I would go out on a limb to say he...
MoDOT gets funding to address flooding issues on Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County1The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded several multimillion-dollar contracts for road projects this month in the state's Department of Transportation Southeast District. The contracts are for resurfacing, adding turn lanes,...
COVID-19 tests often difficult to acquire in area20Where to find COVID-19 tests in the Cape Girardeau area? The short answer: Its not always easy. COVID-19 tests have become increasingly hard to come by because of a national shortage and surge in COVID-19 cases. Several local pharmacies reported...
Downtown Cape property vandalizedSaturday night, shortly before 11 p.m., a Cape Girardeau Police officer was patrolling the downtown area when a citizen flagged him down near William and Main streets to report recent property damage. Officers responded and located shattered glass...
Midwest Sterilization food bank donation to help feed area familiesMidwest Sterilization recently donated $25,000 to Southeast Missouri Food Bank to help feed children, senior citizens, veterans and families who face hunger in Southeast Missouri. "This is our third year for supporting Southeast Missouri Food Bank,...
Most read 1/18/22Brunch food business, Crepe Girardeau, soon to launch4Crepe Girardeau, a mobile food truck/trailer business specializing in "sweet and savory" crepes, is being launched in late spring by Isabelle Schott. Schott, an emergency room nurse at Saint Francis, moved to Cape Girardeau from her native South...
SEMO Pets honors Betty White on 100th birthdaySoutheast Missouri Pets, formerly the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, noted the 100th birthday of the late actress and animal activist Betty White with a party Monday at the organization's new 12,000-square-foot pet adoption shelter at 180...
Cape Girardeau County Commission revises employee boot policyThe Cape Girardeau County Commission, by unanimous vote Thursday, has agreed to provide up to $150 reimbursement per calendar year for work boots to employees in the buildings and grounds, highway and parks departments, retroactive to Jan. 1. The...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 1/18/22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. today Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Public hearings n Hearing to consider the voluntary annexation of 4.0 acres at 2336 South Old Orchard Road, as...
John Thompson lauded for lifetime achievement at Jackson chamber annual banquetThe Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce recognized business leaders, volunteers and organizations at its annual banquet Friday, held once again at Jackson Civic Center, its normal venue. A year ago, impacted by the pandemic, the chamber shelved its...
Cape Public Library to mark 100th anniversary3A lot can change during the span of 100 years, but Cape Girardeau Public Library has remained a constant for the community. The library will reach its 100th year of service June 15. To celebrate, the library will host centennial-themed programs and...
A laugh at the riverfront
Sikeston's Terry Teachout, WSJ critic and prolific writer, dies at 652SIKESTON, Mo. -- Former Sikeston resident Terry Teachout, a theater critic and writer for The Wall Street Journal and Commentary magazine, died Thursday in Smithtown, New York. He was 65. "Terry always considered Sikeston home and that never...
Virus cases on the rise in Cape, Scott Cos.31COVID-19 cases have grown at four times their recent rate in Cape Girardeau County in the last month. The latest data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows 608 probable and confirmed cases in the county for the seven-day...
Face-covering mandate to continue at SEMO9As Southeast Missouri State University prepares for its spring semester, officials are continuing face-covering requirements as COVID-19 cases have surged in recent weeks. Masks will still be required in classrooms, shuttles, the University School...
Convictions of Wayne County man vacated by Missouri Supreme CourtA Wayne County, Missouri, man's 2018 convictions on charges of manslaughter and armed criminal action were vacated Tuesday by the Missouri Supreme Court, sending the case back to circuit court. Samuel J. Whitaker was convicted in Wayne County in the...
NB i-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement work; US 61 in Cape County reduced for bridge repairsNB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement work Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County from mile marker 66 to mile marker 81 will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. According to...
Local News 1/14/22SEMO Pets new facility and new name10New facility. New name. Officials with Southeast Missouri Pets -- formerly Humane Society of Southeast Missouri -- unveiled the organization's new facility and new name at a Thursday morning ceremony. Charlotte Craig, president of the organization's...
Local News 1/14/22Weekend, MLK Day to delay due date until Tuesday for estimated taxBy long tradition, Jan. 15 is the date fourth-quarter estimated taxes are due to the U.S. Treasury and the Missouri Department of Revenue for individual filers. This year, the 15th falls on a Saturday when government offices are closed. Normally,...
Most read 1/12/22Jackson School District updates COVID-19 procedures6The Jackson School Board unanimously approved changes to the district's COVID-19 procedures at the board's meeting Tuesday night. Changes to the district's procedures were made in part to reflect recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control...
-
Most read 1/12/22Missouri's highest court sends Cape 'slip and fall' case back to Stoddard County3In a 23-page ruling released Tuesday, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled the case of a title company employee injured in an Aug. 29, 2013, fall in the former Cape Girardeau Common Pleas Courthouse -- now part of the new City Hall complex at 44 N....
-
Most read 1/11/22Cape terminates Esquire Theatre TIF; council approves TIF agreement with Morning Star20Development on one of Cape Girardeau's historic theaters may soon be underway. On Monday, Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to terminate tax increment financing (TIF) for a redevelopment area designated for improvements to the former Esquire...