Southeast Missouri Pets shelter is a tremendous asset to area

Editorial

Now with a new name to go with its new shelter, Southeast Missouri Pets, formerly known as Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, is poised to do even more good for our region in caring for stray animals and connecting these furry friends with their forever homes.

The shelter cut the ribbon on its new $3.7 million facility Thursday, a project which was first announced publicly in the fall of 2019.

The project has truly been a community effort, with several area banks providing financing and Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson working as general contractor. Many individuals have donated funds to the project, including a matching gift from William and Susan Bailey in the name of Susan's brother Chuck. Individuals have until Jan. 31 to have all donations matched up to a total of $250,000.

The new facility has numerous improvements over the old facility, which will now be used for intakes. The 12,000-square-foot shelter is significantly larger and provides heating and air conditioning, very important in keeping bacteria down and animals healthy.

Southeast Missouri Pets is a no-kill facility for dogs and cats, and the new facility should go a long way in keeping it that way.

Congratulations to all the shelter staff, board members, volunteers and partners who helped make this project possible. Southeast Missouri Pets plays an important role in caring for abandoned animals and connecting them to loving homes, and this facility will only help them fulfill their mission.