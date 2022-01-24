Today in History
Today is Monday, Jan. 24, the 24th day of 2022. There are 341 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Jan. 24, 1989, confessed serial killer Theodore Bundy was executed in Florida's electric chair.
On this date:
In 1848, James W. Marshall discovered a gold nugget at Sutter's Mill in northern California, a discovery that led to the gold rush of '49.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill concluded a wartime conference in Casablanca, Morocco.
In 1945, Associated Press war correspondent Joseph Morton was among a group of captives executed by the Germans at the Mauthausen-Gusen concentration camp in Austria.
In 1965, British statesman Winston Churchill died in London at age 90.
In 1978, a nuclear-powered Soviet satellite, Cosmos 954, plunged through Earth's atmosphere and disintegrated, scattering radioactive debris over parts of northern Canada.
In 1984, Apple Computer began selling its first Macintosh model, which boasted a built-in 9-inch monochrome display, a clock rate of 8 megahertz and 128k of RAM.
In 1985, the space shuttle Discovery was launched from Cape Canaveral on the first secret, all-military shuttle mission.
In 1987, gunmen in Lebanon kidnapped educators Alann Steen, Jesse Turner, Robert Polhill and Mitheleshwar Singh. (All were eventually released.)
In 2003, former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge was sworn as the first secretary of the new Department of Homeland Security.
In 2011, a suicide bomber attacked Moscow's busiest airport, killing 37 people; Chechen separatists claimed responsibility.
In 2013, Defense Secretary Leon Panetta announced the lifting of a ban on women serving in combat.
In 2020, health officials in Chicago said a woman in her 60s had become the second U.S. patient diagnosed with a new virus that had emerged in China; she'd returned from that country in mid-January. Fifteen-year-old Coco Gauff upset defending champ Naomi Osaka in the third round of the Australian Open.
Ten years ago: Declaring the American dream under siege, President Barack Obama used his State of the Union address to deliver a populist challenge to shrink the gap between rich and poor, promising to tax the wealthy more and help jobless Americans get work and hang onto their homes. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney released his 2010 tax returns, showing that his annual income topped $20 million and that he had paid about $3 million in federal income taxes.
Five years ago: President Donald Trump moved swiftly to advance the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, signing executive actions to aggressively overhaul America's energy policy and deal a sharp blow to Barack Obama's legacy on climate change. The 89th annual Academy Awards nominations were announced; the retro musical "La La Land" received a record-tying 14 nods; eight went to eventual best picture winner "Moonlight."
One year ago: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and that the symptoms were mild; he'd been criticized for his handling of his country's pandemic and for not setting an example of prevention in public. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs reached the Super Bowl with a 38-24 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game; Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC title game.
Today's Birthdays: Cajun musician Doug Kershaw is 86. Singer-songwriter Ray Stevens is 83. Singer-songwriter Neil Diamond is 81. Singer Aaron Neville is 81. Actor Michael Ontkean is 76. Actor Daniel Auteuil is 72. Country singer-songwriter Becky Hobbs is 72. Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is 71. South Korean President Moon Jae-in is 69. Actor William Allen Young is 68. Bandleader-musician Jools Holland is 64. Actor Nastassja Kinski is 61. R&B singer Theo Peoples is 61. Country musician Keech Rainwater (Lonestar) is 59. Comedian Phil LaMarr is 55. Olympic gold medal gymnast Mary Lou Retton is 54. R&B singer Sleepy Brown (Society of Soul) is 52. Actor Matthew Lillard is 52. Actor Merrilee McCommas is 51. Blues/rock singer Beth Hart is 50. Actor Ed Helms is 48. Actor Mark Hildreth is 44. Actor Christina Moses is 44. Actor Tatyana Ali is 43. Actor Carrie Coon is 41. Actor Daveed Diggs is 40. Actor Justin Baldoni is 38. Actor Mischa Barton is 36.
Local News 1/24/22Ameren Missouri continues installation of solar canopies at Show Me CenterSolar canopies being installed in Cape Girardeau are on track to generate power for the area by July, according to Brad Brown of Ameren Missouri. The project which officially began Oct. 25 on the north and south parking lots of the Show Me Center...
Local News 1/23/22Donations needed to finish campaign for new SEMO Pets shelterThe ribbon was cut Jan. 13 on a new, 12,000-square-foot facility for Southeast Missouri Pets. Built next door to the organization's previous shelter, in which they were known as the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, the new $3.7 million facility...
State's hospitals report rise in coronavirus patients23For a while, things calmed down. The number of COVID-19 patients at Saint Francis Medical Center dropped to zero after Southeast Missouri's second surge in the fall. Now, to the dismay of healthcare professionals, COVID-19 patients have begun to...
Event to mark anniversary of Sikeston lynching4SIKESTON, Mo. -- Eighty years after a Black man accused of assaulting a white woman was dragged through the streets of Sikeston by a vehicle and set on fire, the community will for the first time acknowledge the tragic incident with a remembrance...
Cape Girardeau woman sentenced in federal court for fraud9A federal judge in Cape Girardeau has sentenced Brandy McKay, 42, of Cape Girardeau to three years imprisonment and ordered her to pay $7.52 million in restitution for Medicare and Medicaid fraud. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark handed down the...
Realtor Edgar of Cape Girardeau to run for state rep13Elaine Edgar, owner of SEMO Home Realty in Cape Girardeau, will seek the Aug, 2 Republican nomination for Missouri House District 147 -- a seat currently vacant due to the resignation of Wayne Wallingford. Edgar, who grew up on a farm in...
Stoddard prosecutor announces reelection bid1DEXTER, Mo. -- Stoddard County Prosecutor Russ Oliver announced in a news release he is running for re-election. Oliver is seeking his fourth term as prosecuting attorney. "We are so very proud of the work we have done over the last 12 years. When I...
Cape clinic to give away COVID-19 masks, testsStarting Monday, Cape Family Medical Clinic will give free COVID-19 medical supplies to whomever needs them. Cape Family Medical Clinic and 180 Healthcare teamed up to provide the community with the free supplies on a first-come, first-served basis...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/24/22Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Jan. 20, 2022 Appointments and possible action items n None at this time Discussion and possible action n Humane Society...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 1-24-22Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presentations n ShotSpotter Presentation n Geospatial Intelligence Presentation - Jim Riley Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board...
Woman sent to prison, must repay $7.5 million in fraud case1ST. LOUIS (AP) A southeast Missouri woman has been sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million in restitution in a Medicaid and Medicare fraud case. A federal judge in St. Louis on Tuesday sentenced 42-year-old Brandy McKay...
Area schools see jump in COVID-19 cases as county numbers near record levels29COVID-19 cases have begun to rise in local schools as case counts throughout the region have climbed rapidly in the past month. Since the Southeast Missourian's last COVID-19 update on Saturday, total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Cape...
Local legislators react to governor's annual address to General Assembly5In a wide-ranging, 51-minute speech Wednesday from the Missouri House chamber in Jefferson City, Gov. Mike Parson touched on a host of topics during his State of the State address -- including workforce development, infrastructure, education,...
Colleagues recall late Southeast Missouri State professor's legacy2Henry M. Sessoms Sr. is being remembered by former Southeast Missouri State University colleagues for his longtime steady chairmanship of the school's English department and for his enthusiasm. "He was in his element as department chair, was a good...
'Closin' the building': Cape superintendent drops snow day video10When the first snow of the year begins to drop, so does Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass's latest parody video. Wednesday night, Glass continued his tradition of announcing the school year's first snow day with a parody...
SEMO director of jazz studies is JEN educator of the year"The thing to judge in any jazz artist is, does the man project and does he have ideas." -- Miles Davis On Jan. 6, Joseph L. Jefferson was awarded the 2022 Jazz Education Network (JEN) -- Ellis Marsalis Jr. Jazz educator of the year award at the...
Chase from Cape to Illinois leads to suspect's apprehension6A motorist led Cape Girardeau police on a high-speed chase Tuesday night. According to police Sgt. Joey Hann, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for alleged traffic violations about 9:30 p.m. near South Sprigg Street and Highway 74. The driver...
Gunshots at Legends apartments sends Cape Girardeau police on manhunt15Cape Girardeau police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday at Legends apartment complex. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, when officers arrived at the complex at 2070 N. Sprigg St., they located a male with abrasions from a...
Advance's Moroni lauds bipartisanship on final agreement on Missouri House redistricting map5Lawyer Michael Moroni of Advance, Southeast Missouri's only representative on the House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission, said the 20-member panel came to unanimous agreement Wednesday on final boundaries for all 163 seats in the General...
Cape Girardeau Airport unaffected by 5G controversy1Tuesday's decision by AT&T and Verizon to delay temporarily their 5G rollouts near certain airports amid concerns over possible flight disruptions will not impact Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, at least for now. The giant telecom companies...
Special-use request for residential Jackson day care delayed by aldermenAfter a public hearing to consider a special-use permit for a residential day care, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to take the matter to study session. The owner of the day care, Little Buttercups LLC., requested the use permit for four...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/20/22Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Jan. 10 n Minutes of stated meeting of Jan. 13 n The closed session minutes for the slated meeting of Jan. 10 Appointments and...
Local News 1/19/22Safe House of Southeast Missouri serves record number of requestsSafe House of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau served a total of 146 individuals in its last fiscal year, including 142 women and four men. Its previous fiscal year the agency served 84 and in 2018 it served 119 according to its fiscal year...
Most read 1/19/22Study nixes Mars life in meteorite found in AntarcticaCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- A 4 billion-year-old meteorite from Mars that caused a splash here on Earth decades ago contains no evidence of ancient, primitive Martian life after all, scientists reported late last week. In 1996, a NASA-led team announced...
The changing nature of bookselling Book Rack of Cape Girardeau11Talk to John Hendricks for only a few minutes and some things are readily apparent. He likes people, enjoys talking and loves the product he sells. Hendricks has run the Book Rack, now at 50 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau, since 1997 a business...
COVID-19 tests often difficult to acquire in area21Where to find COVID-19 tests in the Cape Girardeau area? The short answer: Its not always easy. COVID-19 tests have become increasingly hard to come by because of a national shortage and surge in COVID-19 cases. Several local pharmacies reported...
Downtown Cape property vandalized1Saturday night, shortly before 11 p.m., a Cape Girardeau Police officer was patrolling the downtown area when a citizen flagged him down near William and Main streets to report recent property damage. Officers responded and located shattered glass...
Brunch food business, Crepe Girardeau, soon to launch4Crepe Girardeau, a mobile food truck/trailer business specializing in "sweet and savory" crepes, is being launched in late spring by Isabelle Schott. Schott, an emergency room nurse at Saint Francis, moved to Cape Girardeau from her native South...