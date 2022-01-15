Support voting rights legislation
Let us celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a great American who gave the ultimate sacrifice to free people and give them access to the ballot.
Today across America our voting rights are under attack including here in Missouri, and we -- Republicans, Democrats, and Independents -- must put an end to it.
Ask yourself this question: Am I an American?
If the answer is "yes" then ask yourself this critically important follow-up question: As an American should I be able to live anywhere in America and have at least the same basic voting rights as any other qualified voter in any other state?
If you answered "yes" to both then you should be in favor of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act currently under consideration in the United States Senate.
In the 2020 election cycle President Donald Trump supported funding for states to enable early voting, 'no excuse' absentee voting, and other measures that made it easy and secure for Americans to vote. These measures led to a dramatic rise in voter participation in what experts, including our own Secretary of State, Jay Ashcroft, have declared as being among the safest and most secure elections ever.
As we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King, take a moment to call our Missouri senators, Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, at 202-224-3121, and tell them to support these historic voting rights bills.
Andy Leighton, Cape Girardeau
