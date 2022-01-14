News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 1-14-22
O Mighty God, we worship you for you are the King of glory. Amen.
More to explore
John Thompson lauded for lifetime achievement at Jackson chamber annual banquetThe Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce recognized business leaders, volunteers and organizations at its annual banquet Friday, held once again at Jackson Civic Center, its normal venue. A year ago, impacted by the pandemic, the chamber shelved its...
Cape Public Library to mark 100th anniversary1A lot can change during the span of 100 years, but Cape Girardeau Public Library has remained a constant for the community. The library will reach its 100th year of service June 15. To celebrate, the library will host centennial-themed programs and...
A laugh at the riverfront
Sikeston's Terry Teachout, WSJ critic and prolific writer, dies at 652SIKESTON, Mo. -- Former Sikeston resident Terry Teachout, a theater critic and writer for The Wall Street Journal and Commentary magazine, died Thursday in Smithtown, New York. He was 65. "Terry always considered Sikeston home and that never...
Virus cases on the rise in Cape, Scott Cos.15COVID-19 cases have grown at four times their recent rate in Cape Girardeau County in the last month. The latest data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows 608 probable and confirmed cases in the county for the seven-day...
Face-covering mandate to continue at SEMO2As Southeast Missouri State University prepares for its spring semester, officials are continuing face-covering requirements as COVID-19 cases have surged in recent weeks. Masks will still be required in classrooms, shuttles, the University School...
Convictions of Wayne County man vacated by Missouri Supreme CourtA Wayne County, Missouri, man's 2018 convictions on charges of manslaughter and armed criminal action were vacated Tuesday by the Missouri Supreme Court, sending the case back to circuit court. Samuel J. Whitaker was convicted in Wayne County in the...
NB i-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement work; US 61 in Cape County reduced for bridge repairsNB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement work Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County from mile marker 66 to mile marker 81 will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. According to...
SEMO Pets new facility and new name7New facility. New name. Officials with Southeast Missouri Pets -- formerly Humane Society of Southeast Missouri -- unveiled the organization's new facility and new name at a Thursday morning ceremony. Charlotte Craig, president of the organization's...
Weekend, MLK Day to delay due date until Tuesday for estimated taxBy long tradition, Jan. 15 is the date fourth-quarter estimated taxes are due to the U.S. Treasury and the Missouri Department of Revenue for individual filers. This year, the 15th falls on a Saturday when government offices are closed. Normally,...
Citywide events to honor MLK through Monday4For Debra Mitchell-Braxton, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is more than just a national holiday. It's a time for service and "a day on, not a day off." That's why Mitchell-Braxton has organized events to honor the late civil rights hero for the past 40...
Cape Girardeau County leads state of Missouri in online filings, business option introducedAssessor Bob Adams said Thursday on a percentage basis Cape Girardeau County saw 36.77% of its personal property tax filings submitted online last year -- the highest rate among Missouri's 114 counties. Chief deputy assessor Linda Biri said the...
NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement workNorthbound Interstate 55 in Scott County from mile marker 66 to mile marker 81 will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news...
Moroni has 'high hopes' for today's state House redistricting meeting24Lawyer Michael Moroni of Advance, Missouri, the only area representative on the 20-member panel charged with establishing new legislative boundaries for the General Assembly's lower chamber, said Wednesday he is optimistic of a successful conclusion...
Local United Way opens grant application process for funding cycle through 2025United Way of Southeast Missouri this week officially opened its grant application process for the 2022-2025 funding cycle. Grant applications will be accepted through 4 p.m. Feb. 4. United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) has conducted surveys to...
Allen Seabaugh hopes to succeed Milam as Scott County Clerk2Allen Seabaugh of Oran, Missouri, the current chief deputy county clerk and supervisor of elections for Cape Girardeau County, announced Wednesday he will run for the GOP nomination for Scott County Clerk in the Aug. 2 primary. Long-time Democratic...
Perry County man charged in child's alleged drug overdoseA Perry County, Missouri, man is facing two felony charges in an alleged drug overdose involving a 1-year-old. A release from Prosecuting Attorney Kaitlin Pistorio said Dustin Diemert, no age given, arrived at Perry County Memorial Hospital with the...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/13/21Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Appointments and possible action items n None at this time Discussion and possible action n Revise work boot policy n Agreement with Omnia Partners n Approve vacation carryover...
Jackson School District updates COVID-19 procedures6The Jackson School Board unanimously approved changes to the district's COVID-19 procedures at the board's meeting Tuesday night. Changes to the district's procedures were made in part to reflect recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control...
Missouri's highest court sends Cape 'slip and fall' case back to Stoddard County3In a 23-page ruling released Tuesday, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled the case of a title company employee injured in an Aug. 29, 2013, fall in the former Cape Girardeau Common Pleas Courthouse -- now part of the new City Hall complex at 44 N....
McCloskey running for US Senate to 'pull back our freedoms'13Attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey garnered global news attention after the couple pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters as they traveled down the McCloskeys' private street in an affluent St. Louis neighborhood. The McCloskeys' actions...
FEMA approves Bootheel disaster declaration1Federal authorities have approved a disaster declaration for seven Southeast Missouri counties. Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the request from Gov. Mike Parson for the counties to receive federal aid in the wake of Dec. 10 storms and...
Cape Girardeau pet shelter joins Betty White ChallengeThe Humane Society of Southeast Missouri (HSSEMO), in commemoration of the upcoming 100th birthday of the late actress Betty White on Monday, said on its Facebook page the organization has joined the viral #BettyWhiteChallenge to raise money for...
Perry Co. awarded with grant for new parks trailPerry County received a grant of $250,000 from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. With this grant, the City of Perryville, Missouri, will be able to start development on its new mountain bike trail, the Legion Lake Multi-Use Trail. "[The...
Most read 1/11/22Cape terminates Esquire Theatre TIF; council approves TIF agreement with Morning Star19Development on one of Cape Girardeau's historic theaters may soon be underway. On Monday, Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to terminate tax increment financing (TIF) for a redevelopment area designated for improvements to the former Esquire...
Photo Gallery 1/11/22Grace Lutheran Church damaged in 1971 tornadoA drama unfolded Dec. 16, 1971, in Uniontown as workers from Miners Lumber Co., Perryville, and Penzel Construction Co., Jackson, struggled to remove the steeple of the Grace Lutheran Church from its roof, after the church was struck by a tornado...
Most read 1/10/22Cape Girardeaus mask manufacturer laments desire for 'cheap goods'23Rick Needham opened a mask-making facility, Patriot Medical Devices, in summer 2020 at 1823 Rust Ave. in Cape Girardeau. At the factory's peak, three shifts employed more than 60 people making three-ply surgical masks. Now, Needham told the...
Most read 1/10/22Rural King signage goes up for new Cape Girardeau storeRural King is on track for its planned grand opening March 26 in Cape Girardeau. Last week, workers installed giant lettering above the main entrance to the new farm supply store at 210 S. Silver Springs Road. Rural King, founded in 1960, has 125...
Most read 1/8/22Rex Rust finance expert, community leader, athlete dies at age 5213Rex Dearmont Rust, co-president of Rust Communications, died Thursday evening after a yearlong battle with cancer. Rex, 52, was remembered for his community involvement, leadership, charitable work and positive, energetic personality. "It has been a...
Most read 1/6/22Jackson School District pays $4 million in long-running lawsuit13Jackson School District recently paid more than $4 million as part of a long-running lawsuit, according to an email sent to the districts employees. The payment came after the state Supreme Court denied an appellate court application in the...