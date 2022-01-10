Local galas combine good causes with style
Two upcoming galas in Cape Girardeau will combine good causes with style.
SoutheastHEALTH will host its fifth annual Journey Gala to benefit patients and their families receiving treatment at Southeast Cancer Center.
This year's event has an African Safari theme and will be held at Drury Plaza Hotel and Conference Center. Along with live entertainment, dancing, great food and live and silent auctions, the gala will feature speed painter D. Westry and comedian Buzz Sutherland.
Since 2017, the gala has raised more than $850,000 for patients and families at the hospital's cancer center.
For more information about tickets, visit www.sehealth.org/journeygala.
Saint Francis Healthcare will hold its own gala in the spring. The Friends Gala is scheduled for March 5, also to be held at Drury Plaza Hotel and Conference Center.
Another black-tie affair, this event features an entertaining evening with food, dancing, live auction and more. Proceeds from the gala benefit the Saint Francis Foundation's CancerCare and CardiacCare patient assistance funds. According to the foundation's website, CancerCare provided $179,165 in financial assistance during 2020. CardiacCare provided $48,889 in total financial assistance in the same year.
You can learn more and reserve tickets at www.TheFriendsGala.org.
One of the important aspects about these events is the money raised stays in this community, benefiting patients receiving care close to home. Of course the events are first-class experiences, providing a night out in style for a good cause.
We're grateful for our local medical community and those who support these important events that help raise needed funds for patients as they navigate serious health challenges.
Comments
-
The left supports the constitution except when it doesn'tThe Constitution must be defended except when it must be jettisoned. We've heard much upon the anniversary of Jan. 6 about how Donald Trump wanted to distort the Constitution to get Vice President Mike Pence to try to throw the election to him a...
-
-
A resolution for the Biden administrationThe new year often feels like an opportunity to correct past mistakes for example, improving one's diet or quitting smoking. This explains why 25% of Americans, and 40% of those younger than 30, make New Year's resolutions. Based on the latest...
-
-
Editorial (1/7/22)Charleston wins championship of Southeast Missourian Christmas TournamentThe Charleston High School boys basketball team ended the 77th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament in a familiar position, teammates coming together at center court to raise a championship trophy. The Blue Jays defeated a competitive...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/5/22)SEMO Prep -- training to achieve goalMany students preparing to take college entrance tests such as the SAT enroll in courses to help them prepare, the thinking being the additional tutoring will raise their score and help them achieve their goals. A similar program right here in Cape...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/3/22)Cape Central reaches important milestone for graduating seniorsOne of the consistent components to success in life is education. More specifically, graduating from high school. It's something Cape Girardeau Central High School has been working on for several years. Recently, district officials announced 91.48%...
-
Column (1/3/22)A call to fight rising authoritarianismAt the beginning of a new year, it's traditional to make a resolution or two. I have no such list for myself or others, but I do have a wish. For 2022 and beyond, I wish all of us who still cherish liberal values will band together to oppose the...
-
-
Column (1/1/22)More government, less religion -- the progressive doctrineOne great mystery is the persistent refusal of those on the left to abandon what is clearly not true. That is, that the means for reducing the burden of poverty is more government spending. It all really started in the 1960s under President Lyndon...
-
Column (1/1/22)Dems reject work ethic, embrace freeloadersThe Democratic Party used to call itself the party of working people and hail the "dignity of work." No more. Now Democrats want to guarantee people who choose not to work an income funded by the suckers who do the right thing by showing up for...
-
-
Editorial (12/29/21)Look back, forward at region's economyNewspaper people are creatures of habit, and so it is that about this time every year, they start looking back to recall the most important and/or interesting stories. In Mondays e-edition and Tuesdays print edition, we highlighted 10 business...
-
-
-
Editorial (12/24/21)Editorial: The Christmas story, according to St. LukeAs is tradition, the Southeast Missourian publishes the biblical Christmas story. It is a simple story, but the birth in a stable some 2,000 years ago changed the world. We share scripture from the Gospel according to St. Luke, Chapter 2 And it came...
-
-
Editorial (12/22/21)Blanchard Elementary gets high marksEducation can be a silver bullet, lifting people out of poverty and improving their quality of life. Leaders at Blanchard Elementary School in Cape Girardeau have taken aim at one particular aspect of educating young people, and the results show...
-
-
Editorial (12/20/21)Recent storms a reminder to take severe weather seriouslyThe images coming out of Mayfield, Kentucky, and four other Midwest states affected by last weekend's storms are heartbreaking. Homes and businesses completely destroyed. More gut-wrenching, the loss of life. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced...
-
Editorial (12/17/21)Congratulations to the December 2021 SEMO graduatesIt's a big weekend for 626 Southeast Missouri State students and their families as the university is set to hold two commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Show Me Center. Graduates of Arts and Media, Business and Computing, Humanities and Social...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.