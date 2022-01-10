News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 1-10-22
Lord Jesus, may we be filled with the fruit of righteousness that comes through you. Amen.
More to explore
-
CASA volunteers raise voices of children in court through pandemicA not-for-profit in Southeast Missouri wants to give a voice to children who survive abuse or neglect. Voices for Children, or CASA of Southeast Missouri, celebrated its 30th anniversary of service in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger counties...
-
Scott City event aimed at helping seniorsPaul A. Schock, a self-employed artist and former Southeast Missouri State University assistant professor, said a planned roundtable discussion he is coordinating from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Scott Citys Eisleben Lutheran Church, 432 Lutheran...
-
Annual Polar Bear Strut set next month in CapeThe 1 mile and 5K Polar Bear Strut is coming back to Cape Girardeau this year Feb. 5. Cape Girardeau Police Department will host the event at 10 a.m. at Cape County Park North. This year marks the second annual Strut in Cape Girardeau. Participants...
-
Authorities: 3 New Madrid residents die in Indiana car crashGREENCASTLE, Ind. Three travelers from Missouri died after a single-vehicle crash in western Indiana, according to authorities. Indiana State Police say a preliminary investigation showed the vehicle crashed Saturday afternoon on westbound...
-
-
Rex Rust finance expert, community leader, athlete dies at age 5213Rex Dearmont Rust, co-president of Rust Communications, died Thursday evening after a yearlong battle with cancer. Rex, 52, was remembered for his community involvement, leadership, charitable work and positive, energetic personality. "It has been a...
-
Special Olympics Missouri gets ready for 16th annual polar plungeThe 16th annual polar plunge next month will raise funds for the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri. "This year's goal is $48,000, and organizers hop to break the million-dollar mark across the state with 11 events," a Special Olympics news...
-
Local leaders in Cape Girardeau County look ahead at 20226For the initial Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce (CGACOC) First Friday Coffee of 2022, leaders in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City were asked to comment on various topics impacting their respective municipalities. Three officials --...
-
Cape man arrested for alleged murder2A Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody Thursday in Los Angeles in connection with an alleged Carbondale, Illinois, murder. A release from Carbondale police said authorities in Los Angeles arrested Gregory Hopkins, 27, on charges of first-degree...
-
Alleged burglary suspect arrestedSecurity video footage and witness information helped Cape Girardeau police to arrest a man suspected in an alleged Tuesday burglary. A release from police Sgt. Joey Hann said Joshua Stokes, 34, of Cape Girardeau was taken into custody at about 11...
-
Henson, Leighton weigh in on Parson's decision of no special election22Matt Henson, the chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee, used the words "benefit" and "value" in responding to Gov. Mike Parson's decision Thursday not to call special elections to fill six current vacancies in the...
-
New voter registration for February primary ends WednesdayNew voters in Cape Girardeau who wish to vote in the City of Cape Girardeau's February primary will need to register by Wednesday. In Cape Girardeau County, new voters must complete a new voter registration application before 5 p.m. on the fourth...
-
Ramsay's Run adult community opens again for reservationsThe Chateau at Ramsay's Run is now taking reservations again after a years-long delay. The Chateau Girardeau retirement community first announced the development of Ramsay's Run adult community in 2016. Reservations opened for Ramsay's Run in 2018,...
-
-
-
Lengthy boil order in Cape County district persists for two weeksA boil order issued to customers of a Cape Girardeau County water supply district is still in effect two weeks after it began Dec. 22. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued a boil order for customers of Cape Girardeau County...
-
John Voss to run for Wallingford's former state legislator seat10Former Cape Girardeau City Councilman John Voss, who retired in 2019 after a 33-year career with Procter & Gamble, announced Tuesday he will run for the Missouri House District 147 seat vacated Sunday by Wayne Wallingford, the new director of the...
-
Wayne Wallingford's former seat one of multiple vacancies in Missouri House6As of today, six of the 163 seats in the lower house of the Missouri General Assembly do not have representatives with all six unfilled seats previously held by the GOP. Republicans now hold 108 House seats because of the vacancies, one shy of the...
-
Jackson School District pays $4 million in long-running lawsuit13Jackson School District recently paid more than $4 million as part of a long-running lawsuit, according to an email sent to the districts employees. The payment came after the state Supreme Court denied an appellate court application in the...
-
Some Southeast Missourian print subscribers to receive Thursday edition on FridayDue to equipment problems, subscribers who receive the Southeast Missourian via mail will not be receiving a Thursday newspaper today. Rack, store and carrier copies were unaffected. Both the Southeast Missourians primary and backup labeling...
-
Public Works prepares for winter weatherCape Girardeau Public Works Department is ready for winter weather, according to Public Works assistant director Casey Brunke. "We're confident we'll have enough folks to do what we need to do, particularly for this event," Brunke said Wednesday of...
-
Illinois-based clothing company Grind Hustle Motivation starts new podcastWhen Illinois native brothers Cameryn and Jordan Curtis started clothing company GHM (Grind Hustle Motivation) in 2018, their plan behind the clothing was to spread motivation and positivity. They're now looking to also do that with new podcast,...
-
Benton teen pleads guilty to murder charge2A teen has entered a guilty plea in the 2020 murder of an Advance, Missouri, man. According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, on Monday, Evan Schrader of Benton, Missouri, entered a guilty plea to the charges of second-degree...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/6/21Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Dec. 30 Appointments and possible action items n None at this time Discussion and possible action n Request to bid for HVAC...
-
-
Local News 1/5/22City of Cape to seek federal grant for business park improvements14It's been nearly three years since the Greater Cape Girardeau Area Business Park gained a new tenant. In an effort to attract new businesses, the City of Cape Girardeau will apply for a federal grant to help bring improvements to the business park....
-
Most read 1/5/22Drivers fret about food, fuel while stranded on highway2RICHMOND, Va. -- There was no food, water or sleep for Susan Phalen as she spent a frigid night inside her car stopped on Interstate 95 in Virginia. Meera Rao and her husband were only 100 feet past an exit but were unable to move for 16 hours. Sen....
-
-
Rejuvenating an institution Cape Girardeau Country ClubThe members of the historic Cape Girardeau Country Club, now in its second century of operation, are facing the future with newfound confidence thanks to a decision made three years ago. The club, which celebrated its 100th year in operation in...
-
Deere family of Sikeston meets goal of spending 1,000 hours outside4After looking at the constant stream of children's TV shows and online activities affecting her kids, Sikeston, Missouri, mother Taylor Deere wanted to see a change. Near the end of last year, Deere set out a plan she found on a blog, for her and...
-
Pursuing perfect beer a microbrewery in downtown Cape1Many Good Things Brewing LLC, 121 N. Water St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, owes its existence to a memorable trip to northern New England. "Our owners, Ray Perez and Andrew Stewart, went to Vermont to do some mountain biking," said Haley Yancey,...