Charleston wins championship of Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament

Editorial

The Charleston High School boys basketball team ended the 77th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament in a familiar position, teammates coming together at center court to raise a championship trophy.

The Blue Jays defeated a competitive Jackson team 51-46 at the Show Me Center. It was the 20th time for powerhouse Charleston to win the tournament.

"I fell short every year (as a player), but as a coach it feels outstanding," Charleston coach Jamarcus Williams said following his team's big win. "This is a difficult tournament to win as a 16-team tournament. The atmosphere is electric, and a couple of fans can get a team rolling. They get that momentum from the home crowd, and it's just an amazing feeling."

The coach is absolutely right. While Charleston has certainly had its share of success, plenty of other area teams have won it all in previous years. It's a competitive four days of basketball. Unlike some tournaments, this one is not exclusive to small schools or big schools. There's a nice mix of big programs such as Cape Girardeau Central, Jackson and Notre Dame as well as smaller programs -- Delta, Bell City and Oran. There's always something special about seeing a community come out to support their school.

But good basketball, though important, isn't the only reason why people enjoy this tournament. It's four days of seeing old friends, meeting new ones and enjoying a relaxed atmosphere at a great venue. Many take vacation time so they can watch all the games.

Last year's tournament looked a bit different. Due to COVID-19, attendance was limited. This year, it was great to see more fans in attendance.

Thanks to all those who make the tournament possible -- players, coaches, sponsors, organizers, volunteers and officials. And a special note of thanks to tournament director Matt Asher.

We look forward to next year's tournament.