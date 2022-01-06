Prime Time Living: UFOs and USOs

UFOs? As in the type that accidentally deposited ET on Earth back in 1982?

That was my response last month to a friend recommending a book she had just read. She explained UFOs referred to unfinished objects of the hand-crafted type; because I shared here in TBY in November 2021 that one of my goals for 2022 was to use up my stashes of yarn and scrapbook supplies, she thought Id find the book inspirational.

I proudly explained I only had two UFOs  both knit scarves  and moved on before she could raise the topic of my stashes.

There was no reason to discuss the 12 plastic shoe boxes and one large under-the-bed storage bin, all filled with yarn. Nor was I about to tell her about the 20-plus 12x12x4 boxes filled with photos and memorabilia waiting to be sorted, scanned and placed in digital scrapbooks for my two adult children.

And since she didnt know about my years-ago flirtations with crafts of various kinds, there was absolutely no need to make her aware of the two large plastic tubs of various craft supplies or the medium-sized box of candlemaking materials. Or the fairly-small box of found objects and seashells that will, Im confident, someday be used for word art projects.

Of course, those supplies dont qualify as UFOs; instead, they are evidence of USOs  unstarted objects. Theres a vast difference between the two. Unfortunately, its a difference that means more work for me, because, simply put, unfinished projects take less time to complete than those that havent even been started!

While I was inwardly vacillating between congratulating myself on my low number of UFOs and struggling to come to terms with the fact I had enough craft supplies to open a small retail store, my friend reached into her tote and placed the aforementioned paperback book in my hand. Just what I needed  a book to read in addition to finishing my two UFOs and innumerable USOs!

I decided to read the book first; after all, its only polite to read and return a borrowed  or thrust-upon  book in a timely manner. It was a nice, if predictable, tale of two women who start a UFO club in their small Minnesota town. To their surprise, it attracted a large number of women and several men with UFOs ranging from a baby afghan to a small, hand-crafted fishing boat.

While the fictional characters successes inspired me to finish my own UFOs, the embarrassingly-large stash of various crafting supplies still awaits me in the basement storage area and under my bed.

Reminiscent of the childhood monsters that caused me to sleep with a nightlight on and avoid dimly-lit, unfinished basements, I try to pretend they arent there. But just as I eventually became brave enough to go to bed in the dark and to venture into the basement alone  at least in the daytime  I know someday I will pull out every single bin. Not only will I open and confront all those supplies, I will use them.

Or maybe Ill just have a giant garage sale!