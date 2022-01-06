Some Southeast Missourian print subscribers to receive Thursday edition on Friday

Southeast Missourian file

Due to equipment problems, subscribers who receive the Southeast Missourian via mail will not be receiving a Thursday newspaper today.

Rack, store and carrier copies were unaffected.

Both the Southeast Missourians primary and backup labeling machines, which print or affix labels to the mail copies went down, said circulation manager Mark Kneer. Subscribers who receive their newspaper by mail will receive their Thursday edition on Friday. We apologize for the inconvenience. We are working hard to get this issue resolved before our Weekend edition on Saturday.

Print subscribers who have not activated their online access to semissourian.com can do so by calling customer service at 388-3680.