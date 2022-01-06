Why mandates are needed

Letter to the Editor

I am writing this letter on Jan. 3, 2022. Yesterday this country had a 204% increase in the 14-day average of the number of new cases of Covid-19. Although the 14-day average for deaths declined by 3%, more than 1,200 people died from this disease.

At present the COVID-19 Omicron variant is the most contagious form of this disease. And while it is less deadly than the previous ones, it still causes people to miss work, has the potential to overload hospitals and their staffs and, as demonstrated by thousands of canceled flights, it has the potential to interrupt our transportation systems. Even with this demonstrated ability to wreak havoc with this country's economy, our state and local government officials do not seem concerned about this situation.

To address a problem such as this one, current data and information can be extremely helpful. For example, local transmission rates are an important tool in determining whether or not individuals should work from home. But the County Public Health Center announced Dec. 22 that with decline in the number of reported cases of this disease, it will not be updating its data concerning it on a regular basis.

Being fully vaccinated and using masks are the best ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19. But some of us need encouragement such as mandates to get vaccinated and wear masks. Unfortunately, our elected state officials have fought against such measures. The next couple of months promise to be difficult.

JOHN PIEPHO, Cape Girardeau