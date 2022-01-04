For release immediately, with photo

January 4, 2022

CRUMP FINANCIAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE MONTH

Austin Crump of Eureka, a financial reprenstative with Modern Woodmen of America, was financial representative of the month in the Missouri East Region for the month of December.

Crump joined Modern Woodmen in August 2021. Modern Woodmen is a fraternal life insurance society headquartered in Rock Island, IL. Modern Woodmen provides life insurance, annuity, and security products to over 744,000 members nationwide.

For more information contact Austin at 314-775-1912 or Regional Office at 573-701-0163.

