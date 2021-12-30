A new year begins
Editor's note: The following is our traditional New Year's Eve editorial.
Few of us may actually know the meaning of the words that are often the first notes heard by many at the stroke of midnight, whether in Times Square in New York or in your own New Year's celebration. According to www.scotland.org, here is how the first verse and chorus translate into modern English:
Should old acquaintances be forgotten,
And never brought to mind?
Should old acquaintances be forgotten,
And days of long ago.
For times gone by, my dear
For times gone by,
We will take a cup of kindness yet
For times gone by.
We, too, raise a toast to old friends and experiences together. Happy New Year! May your new year be filled with all of God's blessings, bringing much joy and happiness.
