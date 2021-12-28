Jaclyn Sexauer crowned Miss Cape Girardeau Miss Volunteer

For Immediate Release

12.28.21

Miss Missouri Volunteer America Pageant

Crowns Jaclyn Sexauer Miss Cape Girardeau

Kirkwood, MO  Jaclyn Sexauer recently earned the title of Miss Cape Girardeau. and will be competing in the Inaugural Miss Missouri Volunteer America Pageant at the Ross Family Theatre Kirkwood Performing Arts Center in Kirkwood, Missouri January 6-8, 2022. The Miss Missouri Volunteer Pageant is proud to announce it will be giving away over $25,000 in scholarships in its first year.

Jaclyn will be competing in the areas of interview, talent, evening gown, swimsuit and on-stage question. If she wins, she will go on to compete at the national Miss Volunteer America Pageant where even more scholarships will be awarded.

The Miss Volunteer America Organization is a nationwide, service-oriented scholarship program based in Tennessee that seeks to empower young women across the country. It focuses on the five points of its crown, S.E.R.V.E. which means service, education, responsibility, volunteerism, and empowerment.

Im excited to have girls from our area competing in this new program! I was able to make so many friendships will girls all over the state when I competed, said Miss Missouri Advisory Member Erin Bell Garner of Dexter, MO.

In 2019, Miss Tennessee Volunteer left the Miss America program and founded their own statewide program. Allison DeMarcus, together with a group of dedicated volunteers, expanded that into Miss Volunteer America making it a nationwide service-oriented, scholarship program in early 2021. Through educational scholarships and extraordinary opportunities, the program seeks to empower young women across the country. With philanthropy and scholarship at the forefront, each young woman must have a cause or charity of her choosing that she will champion should she be selected as a titleholder. Miss Volunteer America motivates contestants to create their own unique definition of beauty, the firm belief that nothing is more beautiful than that of a good heart. That belief system is the inspiration and bedrock for the Volunteer program.

Miss Missouri Volunteer Pageant

