Prayer 12-29-21
Lead us, O Lord Jesus, in your righteousness that we may glorify you. Amen.
Longtime Cape city attorney Cunningham set to retire FridayCity of Cape Girardeau attorney Eric Cunningham will retire this month after 28 years of service to the city. Cunningham's last official day is Friday. His former assistant, Greg Young, has been appointed interim city attorney as city management...
Missouri gas prices remain relatively low, amid analysts' warningsMissouri is one of 11 states boasting a statewide average per gallon gasoline price of less than $3 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association. The Show Me State, at $2.92, joins Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi,...
Federal disaster aid sought after stormsGov. Mike Parson requested Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency approve a major disaster declaration for Missouri to provide federal assistance to seven Southeast Missouri counties in response to severe storms and deadly tornadoes...
Mike Beecher, former KFVS news topper, dies2Former KFVS12 news director Mike Beecher, who led the television station's news team from 1984 to 2000, died Sunday at the age of 76 and is being remembered as a person "who lived and breathed news," according to his one-time colleagues. "He really...
Miracle on North Ridge Road: Sikeston firefighters rescue family's dog from fireSIKESTON, Mo. A Christmas miracle came early for one Sikeston family. When Jeannie and Darren Lingle's kitchen caught fire in their North Ridge Road home just before 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15, their beloved pet, Ernie, a Bernese mountain dog poodle, or...
Scott County couple wanted for evading law enforcement in custodyBENTON, Mo. A Scott County couple wanted for allegedly evading law enforcement on sex-related charges are now in custody after being located by the U.S. Marshals Service in Sikeston, Missouri. Donald Joseph Tyra, 39, whose last address was listed...
Jamie Burger tries again with monuments bill in Jefferson City15State Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) doesn't like removing public monuments, even controversial ones, and wants to relieve local governments from the burden of having to make such decisions. Burger's "Right to Remember" bill was pre-filed in...
Pressing the pause button on Jackson's future dog park3According to Jackson's incoming parks and recreation director, the municipal park board wants a little more time before recommending to city aldermen that a future dog park be placed in a field off Deerwood Drive and Cricket Lane -- next door to...
Man in custody following Christmas Day shooting in Cape2Cape Girardeau police have taken a 31-year-old man into custody after a Christmas Day shooting. At approximately 1:25 p.m. Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of gun fire in the 900 block of South Pacific Street. Officers arrested Drai...
Woman pleads not guilty to boyfriend's murder3Brittany Wilson pleaded not guilty in court Monday to charges involving the alleged murder of her boyfriend on Christmas Eve. Cape Girardeau police arrested Wilson, 32, after a 911 call she made Dec. 24. Officers said Wilson told police she murdered...
Southeast Missourian to change print schedule for New Year's holiday week1The Southeast Missourian will change its print publication schedule this week for the New Year's holiday. Following today's print and e-edition, the Missourian will publish e-editions Wednesday and Thursday. The weekend edition (print and e-edition)...
Cape Central High student makes Missouri All-State BandCape Girardeau Central High School student Dylan Dush has been selected to perform in the 2021-2022 Missouri All-State Band. Dush was one of 108 students accepted into the elite ensemble that will perform at the Missouri Music Educators Association...
Portion of Blomeyer roundabout to be closed for concrete workA portion of the Blomeyer roundabout on Highway 25 will be closed while Missouri Department of Transportation crews make concrete repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the closure will impact travelers driving southwest on Highway 25 within...
Big business: 2021 full of economic comings, goings, growthSome of the biggest news in Southeast Missouri during 2021 came from the business community. From businesses opening and closing to trends continuing and diminishing, some of the stories from the year included: Cape Girardeau County, especially,...
Cape Girardeau County highway death toll up in 2021, Missouri could set 15-year fatality record17The Missouri Coalition for Highway Safety (MCHS) reported 15 people have died in traffic accidents in Cape Girardeau County through mid-December, up from 11 for all of 2020. Six of those fatalities have come in the city of Cape Girardeau, according...
UW SEMO director gets probation, some jail time on DWI charge7The executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri has received a sentence for a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. Judge Alan Beussink sentenced Shelton to 180 days in jail but suspended execution of the sentence in lieu of...
Local News 12/25/21Man dead after alleged Christmas Eve stabbing8A 34-year-old Cape Girardeau man died of apparent stab wounds late Friday night, according to authorities. A Cape Girardeau Police Department release said officers responded to a residence near the intersection of Barberry and Quince streets at...
Scott Co. officials approve dip into federal funding9Emergency response times may soon get a little quicker in Scott County. Scott County commissioners have approved a request from Scott County emergency service agencies to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for equipment upgrades....
Some of region's most notable passed in 20211A globally known entertainer. A seminal figure in the local Jewish community. A longtime high school sports official. Those and more passed in 2021. Ten of the region's notable deaths, in alphabetical order: Cape Girardeau attorney and former...
Jason Crowell named again to Cape MAGNET, mental health appointments made5Former Missouri lawmaker Jason Crowell was appointed Thursday to a one-year term on the Cape County MAGNET board of directors by the Cape Girardeau County Commission. Crowell was previously named to an interim slot on MAGNET's board in October to...
Local News 12/23/21One dead, another injured in Jackson shooting; suspect in custody20A suspect is in custody after a Wednesday morning shooting in Jackson. Clifton D. Smith Jr., 26, of Oxford, Mississippi, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and...
Local News 12/23/21Ameren's Limestone Ridge project preparing to launch7Ameren officials told the Cape Girardeau County Commission this week plans remain on track to construct a 15-mile transmission line connecting two new substations in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties. The proposed Limestone Ridge Project has as a...
Cape County health board's COVID-19 recommendations questioned again28The stated agenda for Tuesday's meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (CGCPHC) Board of Trusteees did not call for public comment, but just as the session was called to order, resident Mike Woelk read a prepared statement...
Self-inflicted gun shot wound leaves one dead2Cape Girardeau emergency personnel responded to Shawnee Park Sports Complex shortly after noon Tuesday in response to a shooting. They found one person dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Cape Girardeau police...
Study to determine feasibility of a marina in Cape Girardeau15A study by an Illinois-based architecture firm will determine the feasibility of a new marina in Cape Girardeau. On Monday, Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to authorize a contract with Klingner & Associates to carry out a best use of...
Shooting reported at Shawnee Park Sports Complex5A shooting was reported about noon Tuesday at Shawnee Park Sports Complex. It was not clear what led to the shooting or how many victims there were, though it appeared that one person was dead at the scene. This is a developing story and will be...
Schnucks' Jon Townsend reflects on 40 years in grocery industry6Walking the aisles of a grocery store may be just a simple part of their day for most people, but for Jon Townsend it's been a career for four decades. Schnucks store manager Jon Townsend is set to retire after 40 years with the company. Townsend...