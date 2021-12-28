News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 12-28-21
Thank you, Lord Jesus, that by grace we are saved through faith in you. Amen.
More to explore
Jamie Burger tries again with monuments bill in Jefferson City5State Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) doesn't like removing public monuments, even controversial ones, and wants to relieve local governments from the burden of having to make such decisions. Burger's "Right to Remember" bill was pre-filed in...
Pressing the pause button on Jackson's future dog parkAccording to Jackson's incoming parks and recreation director, the municipal park board wants a little more time before recommending to city aldermen that a future dog park be placed in a field off Deerwood Drive and Cricket Lane -- next door to...
Man in custody following Christmas Day shooting in CapeCape Girardeau police have taken a 31-year-old man into custody after a Christmas Day shooting. At approximately 1:25 p.m. Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of gun fire in the 900 block of South Pacific Street. Officers arrested Drai...
Woman pleads not guilty to boyfriend's murder1Brittany Wilson pleaded not guilty in court Monday to charges involving the alleged murder of her boyfriend on Christmas Eve. Cape Girardeau police arrested Wilson, 32, after a 911 call she made Dec. 24. Officers said Wilson told police she murdered...
Southeast Missourian to change print schedule for New Year's holiday weekThe Southeast Missourian will change its print publication schedule this week for the New Year's holiday. Following today's print and e-edition, the Missourian will publish e-editions Wednesday and Thursday. The weekend edition (print and e-edition)...
Cape Central High student makes Missouri All-State BandCape Girardeau Central High School student Dylan Dush has been selected to perform in the 2021-2022 Missouri All-State Band. Dush was one of 108 students accepted into the elite ensemble that will perform at the Missouri Music Educators Association...
Portion of Blomeyer roundabout to be closed for concrete workPortion of Blomeyer roundabout to be closed for concrete work A portion of the Blomeyer roundabout on Highway 25 will be closed while Missouri Department of Transportation crews make concrete repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the closure...
Big business: 2021 full of economic comings, goings, growthSome of the biggest news in Southeast Missouri during 2021 came from the business community. From businesses opening and closing to trends continuing and diminishing, some of the stories from the year included: Cape Girardeau County, especially,...
Cape Girardeau County highway death toll up in 2021, Missouri could set 15-year fatality record14The Missouri Coalition for Highway Safety (MCHS) reported 15 people have died in traffic accidents in Cape Girardeau County through mid-December, up from 11 for all of 2020. Six of those fatalities have come in the city of Cape Girardeau, according...
UW SEMO director gets probation, some jail time on DWI charge5The executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri has received a sentence for a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. Judge Alan Beussink sentenced Shelton to 180 days in jail but suspended execution of the sentence in lieu of...
Local News 12/25/21Man dead after alleged Christmas Eve stabbing8A 34-year-old Cape Girardeau man died of apparent stab wounds late Friday night, according to authorities. A Cape Girardeau Police Department release said officers responded to a residence near the intersection of Barberry and Quince streets at...
Scott Co. officials approve dip into federal funding9Emergency response times may soon get a little quicker in Scott County. Scott County commissioners have approved a request from Scott County emergency service agencies to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for equipment upgrades....
Some of region's most notable passed in 20211A globally known entertainer. A seminal figure in the local Jewish community. A longtime high school sports official. Those and more passed in 2021. Ten of the region's notable deaths, in alphabetical order: Cape Girardeau attorney and former...
Jason Crowell named again to Cape MAGNET, mental health appointments made5Former Missouri lawmaker Jason Crowell was appointed Thursday to a one-year term on the Cape County MAGNET board of directors by the Cape Girardeau County Commission. Crowell was previously named to an interim slot on MAGNET's board in October to...
One dead, another injured in Jackson shooting; suspect in custody18A suspect is in custody after a Wednesday morning shooting in Jackson. Clifton D. Smith Jr., 26, of Oxford, Mississippi, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and...
Ameren's Limestone Ridge project preparing to launch7Ameren officials told the Cape Girardeau County Commission this week plans remain on track to construct a 15-mile transmission line connecting two new substations in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties. The proposed Limestone Ridge Project has as a...
Outdoor amphitheater, visitors center planned for Old McKendree ChapelThe area surrounding Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson looks a lot different now from when Mary Harriet Talbut rode to the chapel on a bike as a young Girl Scout. Interstate 55 now runs through its once rural landscape. A brand new subdivision stands...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-23-21Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Dec. 20, 2021 Appointments and possible action items n Appoint member to MAGNET Board n Appoint three members to the Mental...
'Santa' delivers Toybox gifts to nearly 500 kids in CapeSeven-year-old Travis Graham greets Santa Claus at his home and squeals for gifts. Graham was one of 489 children within the city limits of Cape Girardeau to receive presents Tuesday night through Cape Jaycees annual Toybox event.
Cape County health board's COVID-19 recommendations questioned again28The stated agenda for Tuesday's meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (CGCPHC) Board of Trusteees did not call for public comment, but just as the session was called to order, resident Mike Woelk read a prepared statement...
Church's LIFT response team helps recover from natural disasters with practicality, compassion3LIFT is a disaster response team affiliated with Crossroads Church in Jackson, and a number of its volunteers recently traveled to the Bootheel to assist in storm recovery efforts. LIFT has 34 designated volunteers including three leaders -- Chad...
Self-inflicted gun shot wound leaves one dead2Cape Girardeau emergency personnel responded to Shawnee Park Sports Complex shortly after noon Tuesday in response to a shooting. They found one person dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Cape Girardeau police...
Jackson man injured in motorcycle crash5A Jackson man sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle crash Monday. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Anton Kotar, 59, was riding a 1999 Harley-Davidson westbound on Route FF west of Fruitland at about 4:30 p.m. when the motorcycle ran...
Study to determine feasibility of a marina in Cape Girardeau15A study by an Illinois-based architecture firm will determine the feasibility of a new marina in Cape Girardeau. On Monday, Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to authorize a contract with Klingner & Associates to carry out a best use of...
Shooting reported at Shawnee Park Sports Complex5A shooting was reported about noon Tuesday at Shawnee Park Sports Complex. It was not clear what led to the shooting or how many victims there were, though it appeared that one person was dead at the scene. This is a developing story and will be...
Schnucks' Jon Townsend reflects on 40 years in grocery industry6Walking the aisles of a grocery store may be just a simple part of their day for most people, but for Jon Townsend it's been a career for four decades. Schnucks store manager Jon Townsend is set to retire after 40 years with the company. Townsend...
Most read 12/20/21Retail development under construction on South Mount Auburn in Cape GirardeauCape West Square, a planned retail center being built at 440 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, has an anticipated completion date in March, according to Mayson Capital Partners. Mayson's director of real estate, Lindsey Curtis, said the...