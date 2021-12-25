A church with big heart

Letter to the Editor

I want to mention a small town hero. One who doesn't seek recognition but deserves it. He is one of many "Men of God" overlooked today because he pastors a small church in a small town. Athletes, movie actors and musicians are constantly heralded for their contributions, big name preachers are seen daily but the little known small church pastor is unseen.

The pastor I speak of has a small congregation in Scott City but no one bothered telling the pastor or congregants they were small. You see it isn't about the size of the dog in the fight, it is about the size of the fight in the dog. These folks have a big heart.

When Covid first raised its ugly head they hand delivered fresh chicken noodle soup to countless numbers of folk in Scott City. They have help folks pay bills, find furniture and have fed multitudes. They support overseas orphanages as well as local missions works and have free food give aways routinely.

When tornados struck Kentucky they were quick to send money and Christmas gifts. Now, the congregation has a good role model in Pastor Ken Strong. His heart is unmatched. He truly exemplifies the picture CHRIST paints of a "Good and Faithful Servant".

DAVID DEON McNEELY, Scott City